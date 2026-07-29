BIC: First Half 2026 Results

Clichy, France – July 29, 2026
FIRST HALF 2026 RESULTS
Positive net sales momentum with improving adjusted EBIT margin and Free Cash Flow
2026 outlook upgraded
H1 2026 organic growth of +1.7%, net sales at €1,040m, with positive contribution from all categories and key regions. Q2 2026 organic growth of +1.8% with solid performance in Blade Excellence and Flame for Life divisions.
- Human Expression: H1 organic growth of +0.5%, driven by increased momentum in North America and improvement in the Middle East and Africa, partially offset by softness in Europe and Latin America.
- Flame for Life: H1 organic growth of +1.7% with robust performance in Latin America and Europe, and stabilization in North America.
- Blade Excellence: H1 organic growth of +2.9% fueled by good momentum in Europe and Latin America, as well as slight growth in North America.
- Tangle Teezer organic growth accelerated to +21% in Q2, leading to +16% in H1, with outstanding performance in Europe and North America.
H1 2026 adjusted EBIT of €166m (vs. €147m in H1 2025), adjusted EBIT margin of 16.0%, including a positive contribution of 1.5 points from US tariff refunds. Excluding this impact, adjusted EBIT margin was 14.5%, an increase of 80 bps vs. H1 2025.
H1 2026 adjusted EPS at €2.81, up 20% versus last year, including a positive contribution of €0.30 from US tariff refunds. Excluding this impact, adjusted EPS was €2.51, +7% year-on-year.
Solid Free Cash Flow generation at €64m (vs. -€14m in H1 2025), positively impacted by US tariffs refunds.
2026 outlook upgraded: BIC now anticipates modest organic growth in 2026, an adjusted EBIT margin slightly above 14.0%, as well as stable Free Cash Flow year-on-year.
Rob Versloot, CEO, commented:
“Our first half performance reflects the early results of the actions we initiated, indicating that we are moving in the right direction.
While we remain mindful of a more challenging second half, we are raising our full-year outlook.
2026 is an important transitional year for BIC. We have a clear roadmap that we are starting to execute with speed and discipline to lay the foundations for stronger, more sustainable value creation.
I look forward to sharing more details on our new strategy on September 8th.”
Key Group financial figures
|in million euros
|Q2 2025
|Q2 2026
|change
|H1 2025
|H1 2026
|change
|Net Sales
|598
|586
|(2.0) %
|1,077
|1,040
|(3.5) %
|Organic growth
|(2.7) %
|+1.8%
|(6.4) %
|+1.7%
|Perimeter impact
|+4.1%
|(3.5) %
|+4.0%
|(2.8) %
|FX impact
|(4.5) %
|(0.3) %
|(3.1) %
|(2.4) %
|Adjusted EBIT
|-
|-
|-
|147
|166
|+12.6%
|Adjusted EBIT Margin
|-
|-
|-
|13.7%
|16.0%
|+2.3 pts
|Adjusted Group EPS
|-
|-
|-
|€2.35
|€2.81
|+19.6%
|Free Cash Flow
|-
|-
|-
|(14)
|64
2026 Outlook upgraded
Following the first half performance, BIC now anticipates, under current assumptions, modest organic growth in 2026, an adjusted EBIT margin slightly above 14.0%, as well as stable Free Cash Flow year-on-year.
Key financial highlights
|in million euros
|H1 2025
|H1 2026
|Net Sales
|1,077
|1,040
|Gross Profit
|522
|531
|Gross Profit margin
|48.5%
|51.1%
|EBIT
|122
|158
|EBIT margin
|11.3%
|15.2%
|Non-recurring items1
|25
|8
|Adjusted EBIT
|147
|166
|Adjusted EBIT margin
|13.7%
|16.0%
H1 2026 net sales were 1,040 million euros with +1.7% organic growth fueled by key regions including North and Latin America, Europe and Middle East and Africa.
H1 2026 gross profit margin was 51.1%, up 260 bps year-on-year, including the positive contribution of US tariff refunds, discontinued operations and favorable price and mix. This was partially offset by continued negative impact from currency fluctuations.
H1 2026 adjusted EBIT margin was 16.0%, including a positive contribution of 1.5 points from US tariff refunds. Excluding this impact, adjusted EBIT margin was 14.5% (vs. 13.7% last year), mainly driven by the discontinuation of underperforming businesses.
H1 2026 non-recurring items amounted to 8 million euros, mainly including restructuring and transformation costs as well as costs related to the discontinuation of underperforming activities.
Net income and earnings per share (EPS)
|in million euros
|H1 2025
|H1 2026
|EBIT
|122
|158
|Finance revenue/costs
|(11)
|(1)
|Income before tax
|111
|157
|Net Income Group share
|76
|108
|Group Earnings per share
|€1.85
|€2.65
|Adjusted Net Income Group share
|97
|114
|Adjusted Group Earnings per share
|€2.35
|€2.81
H1 2026 finance costs were 1 million euros. H1 2026 effective tax rate was broadly stable at 31.3% vs. 31.6% last year.
Change in net cash position
|in million euros
|H1 2025
|H1 2026
|Net Cash position (beginning of period)
|189
|234
|Net cash from operating activities
|+20
|+96
|
|+199
|+221
|
|(141)
|(107)
|
|(38)
|(18)
|Capital expenditures
|(34)
|(31)
|Free Cash Flow (before acquisitions and disposals)
|(14)
|64
|Dividend payment
|(127)
|(98)
|Share buyback
|(13)
|(18)
|Other items
|(14)
|+6
|Net Cash position (end of period)
|21
|189
H1 2026 Free Cash Flow generation was 64 million euros, due to the increase in operating cash flow following the positive contribution from US tariff refunds, as well as improving working capital and favorable tax payment phasing.
At the end of June 2026, Net Cash position was 189 million euros, an increase of 168 million euros compared to June 2025.
Operational Trends by Division
Human Expression
|in million euros
|Q2 2025
|Q2 2026
|change
|H1 2025
|H1 2026
|change
|Net Sales
|253
|235
|(6.9) %
|406
|377
|(7.2) %
|Organic growth
|(6.1) %
|(1.0) %
|(7.8) %
|+0.5%
|Perimeter impact
|-
|(5.3) %
|-
|(5.6) %
|FX impact
|(3.2) %
|(0.6) %
|(2.5) %
|(2.1) %
|Adjusted EBIT
|-
|-
|-
|45
|52
|+15.5%
|Adjusted EBIT Margin
|-
|-
|-
|11.0%
|13.7%
|+2.7 pts
Q2 2026 Human Expression organic growth was -1.0% due to soft performances in Latin America and Europe, despite solid growth in North America and the Middle East and Africa.
H1 2026 Human Expression organic growth was +0.5% driven by strong performance in North America as well as in the Middle East and Africa. This more than offset declines in Europe and Latin America.
- In Europe, net sales declined in H1 due to slow Back to School sell-in in the Modern Trade channel in countries such as France and the UK. This was partially offset by solid performance in other countries such as Spain and Poland. BIC’s newly launched products performed well, including Pastel and Mineral Highlighters ranges as well as the new Vibbies collection which was supported by impactful media campaigns.
- In North America, organic growth grew significantly in H1, fueled by distribution gains at specialized retailers and continued robust performance in e-commerce. In H1, the stationery market was up 2.1% in value3, while the ball pen segment remained under pressure. Key products contributing to growth included correction products, ball pens and mechanical pencils.
- In Latin America, organic growth was slightly down in H1 driven by declines in Mexico and Brazil as the competitive environment remained challenging in both countries, particularly in the Modern Trade channel.
- In Middle East and Africa, net sales delivered solid growth with a significant improvement in Q2 in the Middle East after a tough Q1. BIC also delivered strong growth in North Africa underpinned by solid commercial execution ahead of the Back-to-School season.
H1 2026 Human Expression adjusted EBIT Margin was 13.7% compared to 11.0% last year, driven by US tariff refunds and the exit of the underperforming businesses. This was partially offset by unfavorable fixed cost absorption and currency fluctuations.
Flame for Life
|in million euros
|Q2 2025
|Q2 2026
|change
|H1 2025
|H1 2026
|change
|Net Sales
|183
|186
|+1.7%
|354
|351
|(1.0) %
|Organic growth
|(0.9) %
|+1.7%
|(8.6) %
|+1.7%
|Perimeter impact
|-
|-
|-
|-
|FX impact
|(5.5) %
|+0.0%
|(3.3) %
|(2.7) %
|Adjusted EBIT
|-
|-
|-
|101
|112
|+10.4%
|Adjusted EBIT Margin
|-
|-
|-
|28.6%
|31.9%
|+3.3 pts
Q2 2026 Flame for Life organic growth was +1.7%, in line with Q1, mainly driven by solid performance in Latin America and Europe.
H1 2026 Flame for Life organic growth was +1.7% driven by Latin America, the Middle East and Africa and Europe. Organic growth stabilized in North America following a challenging year in 2025.
- In Europe, the slight organic growth was driven by overall good performance in the Traditional Trade in countries such as Italy, Belgium and Greece. The iconic BIC Maxi lighter was a key contributor to growth in the region during the first half. This was partially offset by declines in other countries, including France and Germany.
- In North America, following a challenging year in 2025, BIC’s performance improved significantly, with flat organic growth in H1, driven by continued progress in the convenience channel and in e-commerce. In the Modern trade, the US lighter category declined by 1.4% in value4 in Q2 and BIC maintained its market share.
- In Latin America, organic growth was strong, driven by Mexico with solid execution at key wholesalers alongside strong momentum in the convenience channel. In Brazil, performance was negatively impacted by an increasingly competitive environment and softer consumption trends.
- In Middle East and Africa, net sales were up, mainly driven by distribution gains in North Africa as well as strong performance in the Middle East.
H1 2026 Flame for Life adjusted EBIT Margin was 31.9% compared to 28.6% in H1 2025, fueled by the positive contribution of US tariff refunds, favorable price and mix and lower brand support investments.
Blade Excellence
|in million euros
|Q2 2025
|Q2 2026
|change
|H1 2025
|H1 2026
|change
|Net Sales
|157
|158
|+0.1%
|302
|296
|(2.0) %
|Organic growth
|+1.6%
|+5.1%
|(1.4) %
|+2.9%
|Perimeter impact
|+18.3%
|(4.9) %
|+17.0%
|(2.5) %
|FX impact
|(6.2) %
|(0.1) %
|(4.0) %
|(2.4) %
|Adjusted EBIT
|-
|-
|-
|45
|45
|+1.2%
|Adjusted EBIT Margin
|-
|-
|-
|14.7%
|15.2%
|+0.5 pts
Q2 2026 Blade Excellence organic growth was +5.1% with continued outstanding performance of Tangle Teezer and solid growth in shavers in Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.
H1 2026 Blade Excellence organic growth was +2.9%, driven by Tangle Teezer and shavers in Latin America and Europe, despite declines in shavers in North America and in the Middle East and Africa.
- In Europe, net sales were up mid-single digits, fueled by significant growth from Tangle Teezer. In shavers, performance was negatively impacted by softness in Western Europe, particularly in France. However, value-added shavers in the Flex and Soleil ranges continued to perform well, supported by additional distribution gains.
- In North America, net sales were slightly up, Tangle Teezer’s double-digit growth being partially offset by the negative contribution from the shavers’ activity, driven by distribution losses and a continued challenging competitive environment, particularly in the US Women’s segment. However, in the Men’s segment, BIC’s Flex 5 Refillable range performed well.
- In Latin America, organic growth was strong, mainly driven by robust performance in Mexico with distribution gains in the Traditional Trade and the success of the triple-blade segment with products such as Comfort 3 and Flex 3. In Brazil, growth was fueled by the continued success of premium ranges such as Soleil and Flex, supported by a new advertising campaign featuring former football player Ronaldinho.
- In Middle East and Africa, net sales were slightly down, with a significant decline in Q1 following the conflict in the Middle East, and a strong rebound in Q2. BIC delivered a particularly solid performance in Western and North Africa.
- Tangle Teezer organic growth was +16% in H1, with outstanding performance in key markets such as the US and Europe. Tangle Teezer had solid momentum and gained distribution in both retail and e-commerce. Products in the premium detangling range were key growth drivers, reinforced by the success of the recently launched ‘Devil Wears Prada’ collection.
- Tangle Teezer organic growth was +16% in H1, with outstanding performance in key markets such as the US and Europe. Tangle Teezer had solid momentum and gained distribution in both retail and e-commerce. Products in the premium detangling range were key growth drivers, reinforced by the success of the recently launched ‘Devil Wears Prada’ collection.
H1 2026 Blade Excellence adjusted EBIT Margin was 15.2% compared to 14.7% last year, benefitting from the positive contribution of US tariff refunds, favorable price and mix, as well as manufacturing efficiencies. This was partially offset by unfavorable currency fluctuations and higher brand support investments.
Appendix
Net sales by geography (in million euros)
|2025
|2026
|Organic %
|Perimeter impact
|% at constant currency
|FX impact
|Reported %
|Q2
|Group
|598
|586
|+1.8%
|(3.5) %
|(1.7) %
|(0.3) %
|(2.0) %
|Europe
|226
|221
|+0.0%
|(1.6) %
|(1.6) %
|(0.6) %
|(2.2) %
|North America
|218
|208
|+2.9%
|(4.1) %
|(1.2) %
|(3.4) %
|(4.6) %
|Latin America
|92
|99
|+1.1%
|-
|+1.1%
|+6.8%
|+7.9%
|Middle East and Africa
|42
|46
|+7.9%
|-
|+7.9%
|+0.5%
|+8.4%
|Asia and Oceania
|20
|12
|(0.2) %
|(40.9) %
|(41.1) %
|+2.0%
|(39.1) %
|H1
|Group
|1,077
|1,040
|+1.7%
|(2.8) %
|(1.1) %
|(2.4) %
|(3.5) %
|Europe
|394
|389
|+0.6%
|(0.9) %
|(0.3) %
|(0.9) %
|(1.2) %
|North America
|385
|359
|+2.4%
|(2.8) %
|(0.4) %
|(6.2) %
|(6.6) %
|Latin America
|180
|188
|+3.2%
|-
|+3.2%
|+1.7%
|+4.9%
|Middle East and Africa
|80
|81
|+1.8%
|-
|+1.8%
|(1.5) %
|+0.3%
|Asia and Oceania
|38
|22
|(1.0) %
|(41.4) %
|(42.4) %
|+0.3%
|(42.1) %
Net sales by division (in million euros)
|2025
|2026
|Organic %
|Perimeter impact
|% at constant currency
|FX impact
|Reported %
|Q2
|Group
|598
|586
|+1.8%
|(3.5) %
|(1.7) %
|(0.3) %
|(2.0) %
|Human Expression
|253
|235
|(1.0) %
|(5.3) %
|(6.3) %
|(0.6) %
|(6.9) %
|Flame for Life
|183
|186
|+1.7%
|-
|+1.7%
|+0.0%
|+1.7%
|Blade Excellence
|157
|158
|+5.1%
|(4.9) %
|+0.2%
|(0.1) %
|+0.1%
|Other products
|5
|8
|+38.5%
|-
|+38.5%
|+0.4%
|+38.9%
|H1
|Group
|1,077
|1,040
|+1.7%
|(2.8) %
|(1.1) %
|(2.4) %
|(3.5) %
|Human Expression
|406
|377
|+0.5%
|(5.6) %
|(5.1) %
|(2.1) %
|(7.2) %
|Flame for Life
|354
|351
|+1.7%
|-
|+1.7%
|(2.7) %
|(1.0) %
|Blade Excellence
|302
|296
|+2.9%
|(2.5) %
|+0.4%
|(2.4) %
|(2.0) %
|Other products
|14
|16
|+11.8%
|-
|+11.8%
|+0.3%
|+12.1%
Impact of change in perimeter and currency fluctuations on net sales (in %)
|Q2 2025
|Q2 2026
|H1 2025
|H1 2026
|Perimeter
|+4.1
|(3.5)
|+4.0
|(2.8)
|Currencies
|(4.5)
|(0.3)
|(3.1)
|(2.4)
|
|(1.5)
|(1.2)
|(0.4)
|(2.3)
|
|(0.9)
|+0.7
|(1.1)
|+0.4
|
|(0.9)
|+0.4
|(0.8)
|+0.3
|
|(0.5)
|+0.0
|(0.5)
|(0.3)
|
|+0.0
|(0.1)
|+0.1
|(0.2)
|
|(0.1)
|(0.1)
|(0.1)
|(0.1)
|
|(0.2)
|(0.2)
|(0.2)
|(0.3)
|
|+0.1
|+0.1
|+0.0
|+0.1
EBIT and adjusted EBIT by division (in million euros)
|EBIT
|Adjusted EBIT
|H1 2025
|H1 2026
|H1 2025
|H1 2026
|Group
|122
|158
|147
|166
|Margin
|11.3%
|15.2%
|13.7%
|16.0%
|Human Expression
|25
|46
|45
|52
|Margin
|6.2%
|12.1%
|11.0%
|13.7%
|Flame for Life
|101
|107
|101
|112
|Margin
|28.6%
|30.5%
|28.6%
|31.9%
|Blade Excellence
|39
|54
|45
|45
|Margin
|12.8%
|18.4%
|14.7%
|15.2%
|Other Products
|(1)
|(2)
|(1)
|(2)
|Unallocated costs
|(42)
|(47)
|(43)
|(41)
Condensed Profit & Loss Statement (in million euros)
|H1 2025
|H1 2026
|Net Sales
|1,077
|1,040
|Cost of goods
|555
|509
|Gross profit
|522
|531
|Operating and other expenses
|400
|373
|EBIT
|122
|158
|Finance revenue/costs
|(11)
|(1)
|Income before tax
|111
|157
|Income tax expense
|(35)
|(49)
|Net Income Group Share
|76
|108
|Group Earnings per Share (in euros)
|1.85
|2.65
|Average number of shares outstanding (net of treasury shares)
|41,198,105
|40,648,852
Balance Sheet (in million euros)
|June 30, 2025
|December 31, 2025
|June 30, 2026
|Assets
|
|583
|590
|586
|
|1
|0
|0
|
|507
|423
|424
|
|143
|152
|163
|Non-current assets
|1,234
|1,165
|1,173
|
|532
|478
|509
|
|584
|422
|595
|
|50
|69
|65
|
|25
|18
|11
|
|310
|461
|427
|Current assets
|1,501
|1,448
|1,607
|Total Assets
|2,735
|2,613
|2,780
|Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
|Shareholders' equity
|1,679
|1,665
|1,718
|
|174
|154
|157
|
|179
|196
|178
|Non-current liabilities
|353
|350
|335
|
|183
|153
|187
|
|190
|164
|176
|
|330
|281
|364
|Current liabilities
|703
|598
|727
|Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
|2,735
|2,613
|2,780
Working Capital and Cash Flow Statement
|Working Capital
(in million euros)
|H1 2025
|H1 2026
|Total Working Capital
|669
|640
|
|532
|509
|
|584
|595
|
|(183)
|(187)
|Cash Flow Statement
(in million euros)
|H1 2025
|H1 2026
|Group Net income
|76
|108
|
|57
|68
|
|66
|45
|Cash Flow from operations
|199
|221
|
|(141)
|(107)
|
|(38)
|(18)
|Net cash from operating activities (A)
|20
|96
|
|(34)
|(31)
|
|5
|4
|Net cash from investing activities (B)
|(29)
|(27)
|
|(127)
|(98)
|
|25
|12
|
|(13)
|(18)
|
|(11)
|(8)
|Net cash from financing activities (C)
|(126)
|(111)
|Net Free Cash Flow net of bank overdrafts (A+B+C)
|(135)
|(43)
|Opening cash and cash equivalents net of bank overdrafts
|456
|461
|
|(135)
|(43)
|
|(11)
|9
|Closing cash and cash equivalents net of bank overdrafts
|310
|427
Reconciliation with Alternative Performance Measures
|Adjusted EBIT Reconciliation (in million euros)
|H1 2025
|H1 2026
|EBIT
|122
|158
|
|+6
|-
|
|-
|(12)
|
|-
|+10
|
|-
|+6
|
|+19
|-
|
|-
|+4
|Adjusted EBIT
|147
|166
|Adjusted EPS Reconciliation (in euros)
|H1 2025
|H1 2026
|Group EPS
|1.85
|2.65
|
|+0.03
|-
|
|+0.11
|-
|
|-
|(0.24)
|
|-
|+0.19
|
|-
|+0.11
|
|+0.36
|-
|
|-
|+0.09
|Adjusted Group EPS
|2.35
|2.81
|Net cash position Reconciliation (in million euros)
|June 30, 2025
|June 30, 2026
|Cash and cash equivalents (1)6
|+313
|+436
|Current borrowings (2)
|(172)
|(157)
|Non-current borrowings (3)
|(120)
|(90)
|Net Cash Position (1) - (2) – (3)
|21
|189
Share Buyback Program
|
|Number of shares acquired
|Average weighted price (in €)
|Amount
(in €m)
|January 2026
|-
|-
|-
|February 2026
|31,570
|53.59
|1.7
|March 2026
|167,036
|53.03
|8.9
|April 2026
|11,622
|56.20
|0.7
|May 2026
|-
|-
|-
|June 2026
|113,405
|56.77
|6.4
|Total
|323,633
|54.51
|17.6
Capital and voting rights
As of June 30, 2026, the total number of issued shares of Société BIC is 40,861,314 shares, representing:
- 57,550,944 voting rights
- 57,240,097 voting rights excluding shares without voting rights
Total number of treasury shares held at the end of June 2026: 310,847.
Glossary
- Adjusted: Adjusted means excluding non-recurring items.
- Constant currency: Growth at constant currency figures are calculated by translating the current year figures at prior year average exchange rates.
- EBIT: Earnings Before Interest and Taxes.
- Adjusted EBIT margin: Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of Net Sales.
- Free Cash Flow: Operating cash flow less change in working capital & others less capital expenditures.
- Net cash position: Cash and cash equivalents + Other current financial assets - Current borrowings - Non-current borrowings (excluding financial liabilities as per IFRS 16 definition)
- Organic growth: Growth at constant currency and constant perimeter (formerly change on a comparative basis).
Société BIC consolidated financial statements as of June 30, 2026, were approved by the Board of Directors on July 29, 2026. A presentation related to this announcement is also available on the BIC website (www.bic.com). This document contains forward-looking statements. Although BIC believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, these statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties. A description of the main risks that could impact BIC appears in the section "Risk Factors and Management" in BIC's 2025 Universal Registration Document (URD) filed with the French financial markets authority (AMF) on March 26, 2026.
Webcast and conference call
Rob Versloot, Chief Executive Officer, and Grégory Lambertie, Chief Financial and Digital Officer, will present BIC's H1 2026 Results during a webcast and a conference call on July 30, 2026, at 8:30 AM CET:
- To participate in the webcast, join via the following link:
- To participate in the conference call, dial in by phone using one of the numbers below:
- From France: +33 1 70 91 87 04
- From the UK: +44 1 212 818 004
- From the USA: +1 718 705 87 96
- Vocal access code: BIC
Contacts
|Brice Paris
VP Investor Relations
+33 6 42 87 54 73
brice.paris@bicworld.com
Investor Relations
investors.info@bicworld.com
|Apolline Celeyron
Global Communications Director
+33 6 13 63 44 43 apolline.celeyron@bicworld.com
Isabelle de Segonzac
Image 7, Press Relations contact
+33 6 89 87 61 39
isegonzac@image7.fr
Agenda
All dates to be confirmed
|BIC 2026 Strategic Update
|September 8, 2026
|Third Quarter 2026 Net Sales
|October 28, 2026
About BIC
A global leader in stationery, lighters, shavers and hairbrushes, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For 80 years, BIC’s commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable, and trusted products has established BIC as a symbol of reliability and innovation. With a presence in over 160 countries, and over 11,000 team members worldwide, BIC’s portfolio includes iconic brands and products such as BIC® 4-Color™, Cristal®, BIC Kids®, Lucky™, Tipp-Ex®, Wite-Out®, Djeep®, EZ Load™, EZ Reach®, BIC® Flex™, Soleil®, Tangle Teezer® and more. Listed on Euronext Paris and included in the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes, BIC is also recognized for its commitments to sustainability and education. For more, visit www.corporate.bic.com and to see BIC’s full range of products visit www.bic.com. Follow BIC on LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.
1 See appendix for detail of non-recurring items
2 Others include mainly income tax paid for 14 million euros
3 Circana data: Year-to-date June 2026
4 Source: Circana data in value, period from April to June 2026. Estimated total lighter measured market (c.70% total market coverage)
5 BIC signed a Virtual Power Purchase Agreement in November 2022 in Greece as part of its sustainability strategy
6 Including other current financial assets (9 million euros for H1 2026 and 3 million euros for H1 2025)
Attachment