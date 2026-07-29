BIC: First Half 2026 Results

Clichy, France – July 29, 2026

FIRST HALF 2026 RESULTS

Positive net sales momentum with improving adjusted EBIT margin and Free Cash Flow

2026 outlook upgraded

H1 2026 organic growth of +1.7%, net sales at €1,040m, with positive contribution from all categories and key regions. Q2 2026 organic growth of +1.8% with solid performance in Blade Excellence and Flame for Life divisions.

Human Expression: H1 organic growth of +0.5%, driven by increased momentum in North America and improvement in the Middle East and Africa, partially offset by softness in Europe and Latin America.

H1 organic growth of +0.5%, driven by increased momentum in North America and improvement in the Middle East and Africa, partially offset by softness in Europe and Latin America. Flame for Life: H1 organic growth of +1.7% with robust performance in Latin America and Europe, and stabilization in North America.

H1 organic growth of +1.7% with robust performance in Latin America and Europe, and stabilization in North America. Blade Excellence: H1 organic growth of +2.9% fueled by good momentum in Europe and Latin America, as well as slight growth in North America. Tangle Teezer organic growth accelerated to +21% in Q2, leading to +16% in H1, with outstanding performance in Europe and North America.

H1 organic growth of +2.9% fueled by good momentum in Europe and Latin America, as well as slight growth in North America.

H1 2026 adjusted EBIT of €166m (vs. €147m in H1 2025), adjusted EBIT margin of 16.0%, including a positive contribution of 1.5 points from US tariff refunds. Excluding this impact, adjusted EBIT margin was 14.5%, an increase of 80 bps vs. H1 2025.

H1 2026 adjusted EPS at €2.81, up 20% versus last year, including a positive contribution of €0.30 from US tariff refunds. Excluding this impact, adjusted EPS was €2.51, +7% year-on-year.

Solid Free Cash Flow generation at €64m (vs. -€14m in H1 2025), positively impacted by US tariffs refunds.

2026 outlook upgraded: BIC now anticipates modest organic growth in 2026, an adjusted EBIT margin slightly above 14.0%, as well as stable Free Cash Flow year-on-year.

Rob Versloot, CEO, commented :

“Our first half performance reflects the early results of the actions we initiated, indicating that we are moving in the right direction.

While we remain mindful of a more challenging second half, we are raising our full-year outlook.

2026 is an important transitional year for BIC. We have a clear roadmap that we are starting to execute with speed and discipline to lay the foundations for stronger, more sustainable value creation.

I look forward to sharing more details on our new strategy on September 8th.”

Key Group financial figures

in million euros Q2 2025 Q2 2026 change H1 2025 H1 2026 change Net Sales 598 586 (2.0) % 1,077 1,040 (3.5) % Organic growth (2.7) % +1.8% (6.4) % +1.7% Perimeter impact +4.1% (3.5) % +4.0% (2.8) % FX impact (4.5) % (0.3) % (3.1) % (2.4) % Adjusted EBIT - - - 147 166 +12.6% Adjusted EBIT Margin - - - 13.7% 16.0% +2.3 pts Adjusted Group EPS - - - €2.35 €2.81 +19.6% Free Cash Flow - - - (14) 64

2026 Outlook upgraded

Following the first half performance, BIC now anticipates, under current assumptions, modest organic growth in 2026, an adjusted EBIT margin slightly above 14.0%, as well as stable Free Cash Flow year-on-year.

Key financial highlights

in million euros H1 2025 H1 2026 Net Sales 1,077 1,040 Gross Profit 522 531 Gross Profit margin 48.5% 51.1% EBIT 122 158 EBIT margin 11.3% 15.2% Non-recurring items1 25 8 Adjusted EBIT 147 166 Adjusted EBIT margin 13.7% 16.0%

H1 2026 net sales were 1,040 million euros with +1.7% organic growth fueled by key regions including North and Latin America, Europe and Middle East and Africa.

H1 2026 gross profit margin was 51.1%, up 260 bps year-on-year, including the positive contribution of US tariff refunds, discontinued operations and favorable price and mix. This was partially offset by continued negative impact from currency fluctuations.

H1 2026 adjusted EBIT margin was 16.0%, including a positive contribution of 1.5 points from US tariff refunds. Excluding this impact, adjusted EBIT margin was 14.5% (vs. 13.7% last year), mainly driven by the discontinuation of underperforming businesses.

H1 2026 non-recurring items amounted to 8 million euros, mainly including restructuring and transformation costs as well as costs related to the discontinuation of underperforming activities.

Net income and earnings per share (EPS)

in million euros H1 2025 H1 2026 EBIT 122 158 Finance revenue/costs (11) (1) Income before tax 111 157 Net Income Group share 76 108 Group Earnings per share €1.85 €2.65 Adjusted Net Income Group share 97 114 Adjusted Group Earnings per share €2.35 €2.81

H1 2026 finance costs were 1 million euros. H1 2026 effective tax rate was broadly stable at 31.3% vs. 31.6% last year.

Change in net cash position

in million euros H1 2025 H1 2026 Net Cash position (beginning of period) 189 234 Net cash from operating activities +20 +96 Of which operating cash flow +199 +221 Of which change in working capital (141) (107) Of which others2 (38) (18) Capital expenditures (34) (31) Free Cash Flow (before acquisitions and disposals) (14) 64 Dividend payment (127) (98) Share buyback (13) (18) Other items (14) +6 Net Cash position (end of period) 21 189

H1 2026 Free Cash Flow generation was 64 million euros, due to the increase in operating cash flow following the positive contribution from US tariff refunds, as well as improving working capital and favorable tax payment phasing.

At the end of June 2026, Net Cash position was 189 million euros, an increase of 168 million euros compared to June 2025.

Operational Trends by Division

Human Expression

in million euros Q2 2025 Q2 2026 change H1 2025 H1 2026 change Net Sales 253 235 (6.9) % 406 377 (7.2) % Organic growth (6.1) % (1.0) % (7.8) % +0.5% Perimeter impact - (5.3) % - (5.6) % FX impact (3.2) % (0.6) % (2.5) % (2.1) % Adjusted EBIT - - - 45 52 +15.5% Adjusted EBIT Margin - - - 11.0% 13.7% +2.7 pts

Q2 2026 Human Expression organic growth was -1.0% due to soft performances in Latin America and Europe, despite solid growth in North America and the Middle East and Africa.

H1 2026 Human Expression organic growth was +0.5% driven by strong performance in North America as well as in the Middle East and Africa. This more than offset declines in Europe and Latin America.

In Europe , net sales declined in H1 due to slow Back to School sell-in in the Modern Trade channel in countries such as France and the UK. This was partially offset by solid performance in other countries such as Spain and Poland. BIC’s newly launched products performed well, including Pastel and Mineral Highlighters ranges as well as the new Vibbies collection which was supported by impactful media campaigns.





, net sales declined in H1 due to slow Back to School sell-in in the Modern Trade channel in countries such as France and the UK. This was partially offset by solid performance in other countries such as Spain and Poland. BIC’s newly launched products performed well, including Pastel and Mineral Highlighters ranges as well as the new Vibbies collection which was supported by impactful media campaigns. In North America , organic growth grew significantly in H1, fueled by distribution gains at specialized retailers and continued robust performance in e-commerce. In H1, the stationery market was up 2.1% in value 3 , while the ball pen segment remained under pressure. Key products contributing to growth included correction products, ball pens and mechanical pencils.





, organic growth grew significantly in H1, fueled by distribution gains at specialized retailers and continued robust performance in e-commerce. In H1, the stationery market was up 2.1% in value , while the ball pen segment remained under pressure. Key products contributing to growth included correction products, ball pens and mechanical pencils. In Latin America, organic growth was slightly down in H1 driven by declines in Mexico and Brazil as the competitive environment remained challenging in both countries, particularly in the Modern Trade channel.





In Middle East and Africa, net sales delivered solid growth with a significant improvement in Q2 in the Middle East after a tough Q1. BIC also delivered strong growth in North Africa underpinned by solid commercial execution ahead of the Back-to-School season.





H1 2026 Human Expression adjusted EBIT Margin was 13.7% compared to 11.0% last year, driven by US tariff refunds and the exit of the underperforming businesses. This was partially offset by unfavorable fixed cost absorption and currency fluctuations.

Flame for Life

in million euros Q2 2025 Q2 2026 change H1 2025 H1 2026 change Net Sales 183 186 +1.7% 354 351 (1.0) % Organic growth (0.9) % +1.7% (8.6) % +1.7% Perimeter impact - - - - FX impact (5.5) % +0.0% (3.3) % (2.7) % Adjusted EBIT - - - 101 112 +10.4% Adjusted EBIT Margin - - - 28.6% 31.9% +3.3 pts

Q2 2026 Flame for Life organic growth was +1.7%, in line with Q1, mainly driven by solid performance in Latin America and Europe.

H1 2026 Flame for Life organic growth was +1.7% driven by Latin America, the Middle East and Africa and Europe. Organic growth stabilized in North America following a challenging year in 2025.

In Europe , the slight organic growth was driven by overall good performance in the Traditional Trade in countries such as Italy, Belgium and Greece. The iconic BIC Maxi lighter was a key contributor to growth in the region during the first half. This was partially offset by declines in other countries, including France and Germany.





, the slight organic growth was driven by overall good performance in the Traditional Trade in countries such as Italy, Belgium and Greece. The iconic BIC Maxi lighter was a key contributor to growth in the region during the first half. This was partially offset by declines in other countries, including France and Germany. In North America , following a challenging year in 2025, BIC’s performance improved significantly, with flat organic growth in H1, driven by continued progress in the convenience channel and in e-commerce. In the Modern trade, the US lighter category declined by 1.4% in value 4 in Q2 and BIC maintained its market share.





, following a challenging year in 2025, BIC’s performance improved significantly, with flat organic growth in H1, driven by continued progress in the convenience channel and in e-commerce. In the Modern trade, the US lighter category declined by 1.4% in value in Q2 and BIC maintained its market share. In Latin America , organic growth was strong, driven by Mexico with solid execution at key wholesalers alongside strong momentum in the convenience channel. In Brazil , performance was negatively impacted by an increasingly competitive environment and softer consumption trends.





, organic growth was strong, driven by with solid execution at key wholesalers alongside strong momentum in the convenience channel. In , performance was negatively impacted by an increasingly competitive environment and softer consumption trends. In Middle East and Africa, net sales were up, mainly driven by distribution gains in North Africa as well as strong performance in the Middle East.





H1 2026 Flame for Life adjusted EBIT Margin was 31.9% compared to 28.6% in H1 2025, fueled by the positive contribution of US tariff refunds, favorable price and mix and lower brand support investments.

Blade Excellence

in million euros Q2 2025 Q2 2026 change H1 2025 H1 2026 change Net Sales 157 158 +0.1% 302 296 (2.0) % Organic growth +1.6% +5.1% (1.4) % +2.9% Perimeter impact +18.3% (4.9) % +17.0% (2.5) % FX impact (6.2) % (0.1) % (4.0) % (2.4) % Adjusted EBIT - - - 45 45 +1.2% Adjusted EBIT Margin - - - 14.7% 15.2% +0.5 pts

Q2 2026 Blade Excellence organic growth was +5.1% with continued outstanding performance of Tangle Teezer and solid growth in shavers in Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.

H1 2026 Blade Excellence organic growth was +2.9%, driven by Tangle Teezer and shavers in Latin America and Europe, despite declines in shavers in North America and in the Middle East and Africa.

In Europe , net sales were up mid-single digits, fueled by significant growth from Tangle Teezer. In shavers, performance was negatively impacted by softness in Western Europe, particularly in France. However, value-added shavers in the Flex and Soleil ranges continued to perform well, supported by additional distribution gains.





, net sales were up mid-single digits, fueled by significant growth from Tangle Teezer. In shavers, performance was negatively impacted by softness in Western Europe, particularly in France. However, value-added shavers in the Flex and Soleil ranges continued to perform well, supported by additional distribution gains. In North America , net sales were slightly up, Tangle Teezer’s double-digit growth being partially offset by the negative contribution from the shavers’ activity, driven by distribution losses and a continued challenging competitive environment, particularly in the US Women’s segment. However, in the Men’s segment, BIC’s Flex 5 Refillable range performed well.





, net sales were slightly up, Tangle Teezer’s double-digit growth being partially offset by the negative contribution from the shavers’ activity, driven by distribution losses and a continued challenging competitive environment, particularly in the US Women’s segment. However, in the Men’s segment, BIC’s Flex 5 Refillable range performed well. In Latin America, organic growth was strong, mainly driven by robust performance in Mexico with distribution gains in the Traditional Trade and the success of the triple-blade segment with products such as Comfort 3 and Flex 3. In Brazil, growth was fueled by the continued success of premium ranges such as Soleil and Flex, supported by a new advertising campaign featuring former football player Ronaldinho.





In Middle East and Africa , net sales were slightly down, with a significant decline in Q1 following the conflict in the Middle East, and a strong rebound in Q2. BIC delivered a particularly solid performance in Western and North Africa.



Tangle Teezer organic growth was +16% in H1, with outstanding performance in key markets such as the US and Europe. Tangle Teezer had solid momentum and gained distribution in both retail and e-commerce. Products in the premium detangling range were key growth drivers, reinforced by the success of the recently launched ‘Devil Wears Prada’ collection.





, net sales were slightly down, with a significant decline in Q1 following the conflict in the Middle East, and a strong rebound in Q2. BIC delivered a particularly solid performance in Western and North Africa.

H1 2026 Blade Excellence adjusted EBIT Margin was 15.2% compared to 14.7% last year, benefitting from the positive contribution of US tariff refunds, favorable price and mix, as well as manufacturing efficiencies. This was partially offset by unfavorable currency fluctuations and higher brand support investments.



Appendix

Net sales by geography (in million euros)

2025 2026 Organic % Perimeter impact % at constant currency FX impact Reported % Q2 Group 598 586 +1.8% (3.5) % (1.7) % (0.3) % (2.0) % Europe 226 221 +0.0% (1.6) % (1.6) % (0.6) % (2.2) % North America 218 208 +2.9% (4.1) % (1.2) % (3.4) % (4.6) % Latin America 92 99 +1.1% - +1.1% +6.8% +7.9% Middle East and Africa 42 46 +7.9% - +7.9% +0.5% +8.4% Asia and Oceania 20 12 (0.2) % (40.9) % (41.1) % +2.0% (39.1) % H1 Group 1,077 1,040 +1.7% (2.8) % (1.1) % (2.4) % (3.5) % Europe 394 389 +0.6% (0.9) % (0.3) % (0.9) % (1.2) % North America 385 359 +2.4% (2.8) % (0.4) % (6.2) % (6.6) % Latin America 180 188 +3.2% - +3.2% +1.7% +4.9% Middle East and Africa 80 81 +1.8% - +1.8% (1.5) % +0.3% Asia and Oceania 38 22 (1.0) % (41.4) % (42.4) % +0.3% (42.1) %



Net sales by division (in million euros)

2025 2026 Organic % Perimeter impact % at constant currency FX impact Reported % Q2 Group 598 586 +1.8% (3.5) % (1.7) % (0.3) % (2.0) % Human Expression 253 235 (1.0) % (5.3) % (6.3) % (0.6) % (6.9) % Flame for Life 183 186 +1.7% - +1.7% +0.0% +1.7% Blade Excellence 157 158 +5.1% (4.9) % +0.2% (0.1) % +0.1% Other products 5 8 +38.5% - +38.5% +0.4% +38.9% H1 Group 1,077 1,040 +1.7% (2.8) % (1.1) % (2.4) % (3.5) % Human Expression 406 377 +0.5% (5.6) % (5.1) % (2.1) % (7.2) % Flame for Life 354 351 +1.7% - +1.7% (2.7) % (1.0) % Blade Excellence 302 296 +2.9% (2.5) % +0.4% (2.4) % (2.0) % Other products 14 16 +11.8% - +11.8% +0.3% +12.1%

Impact of change in perimeter and currency fluctuations on net sales (in %)

Q2 2025 Q2 2026 H1 2025 H1 2026 Perimeter +4.1 (3.5) +4.0 (2.8) Currencies (4.5) (0.3) (3.1) (2.4) of which USD (1.5) (1.2) (0.4) (2.3) of which BRL (0.9) +0.7 (1.1) +0.4 of which MXN (0.9) +0.4 (0.8) +0.3 of which ARS (0.5) +0.0 (0.5) (0.3) of which GBP +0.0 (0.1) +0.1 (0.2) of which CAD (0.1) (0.1) (0.1) (0.1) of which TRY (0.2) (0.2) (0.2) (0.3) of which RUB and UAH +0.1 +0.1 +0.0 +0.1

EBIT and adjusted EBIT by division (in million euros)

EBIT Adjusted EBIT H1 2025 H1 2026 H1 2025 H1 2026 Group 122 158 147 166 Margin 11.3% 15.2% 13.7% 16.0% Human Expression 25 46 45 52 Margin 6.2% 12.1% 11.0% 13.7% Flame for Life 101 107 101 112 Margin 28.6% 30.5% 28.6% 31.9% Blade Excellence 39 54 45 45 Margin 12.8% 18.4% 14.7% 15.2% Other Products (1) (2) (1) (2) Unallocated costs (42) (47) (43) (41)

Condensed Profit & Loss Statement (in million euros)

H1 2025 H1 2026 Net Sales 1,077 1,040 Cost of goods 555 509 Gross profit 522 531 Operating and other expenses 400 373 EBIT 122 158 Finance revenue/costs (11) (1) Income before tax 111 157 Income tax expense (35) (49) Net Income Group Share 76 108 Group Earnings per Share (in euros) 1.85 2.65 Average number of shares outstanding (net of treasury shares) 41,198,105 40,648,852

Balance Sheet (in million euros)

June 30, 2025 December 31, 2025 June 30, 2026 Assets Property, plant & equipment 583 590 586 Investment properties 1 0 0 Goodwill and intangible assets 507 423 424 Other non-current assets 143 152 163 Non-current assets 1,234 1,165 1,173 Inventories 532 478 509 Trade and other receivables 584 422 595 Other current assets 50 69 65 Other current financial assets and derivative instruments 25 18 11 Cash and cash equivalents 310 461 427 Current assets 1,501 1,448 1,607 Total Assets 2,735 2,613 2,780 Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity Shareholders' equity 1,679 1,665 1,718 Non-current borrowings 174 154 157 Other non-current liabilities 179 196 178 Non-current liabilities 353 350 335 Trade and other payables 183 153 187 Current borrowings and financial debt 190 164 176 Other current liabilities 330 281 364 Current liabilities 703 598 727 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity 2,735 2,613 2,780

Working Capital and Cash Flow Statement

Working Capital

(in million euros) H1 2025 H1 2026 Total Working Capital 669 640 Of which inventories 532 509 Of which trade and other receivables 584 595 Of which trade and other payables (183) (187)





Cash Flow Statement

(in million euros) H1 2025 H1 2026 Group Net income 76 108 Amortization and provisions 57 68 Other non cash transactions 66 45 Cash Flow from operations 199 221 (Increase)/decrease in net current working capital (141) (107) Others (38) (18) Net cash from operating activities (A) 20 96 Capital expenditures (34) (31) Others 5 4 Net cash from investing activities (B) (29) (27) Dividends paid (127) (98) Borrowings/(Repayments)/(Loans) 25 12 Share buyback program (13) (18) Others net cash from investing activities (11) (8) Net cash from financing activities (C) (126) (111) Net Free Cash Flow net of bank overdrafts (A+B+C) (135) (43) Opening cash and cash equivalents net of bank overdrafts 456 461 Net Free Cash Flow net of bank overdrafts (A+B+C) (135) (43) Foreign exchange difference (11) 9 Closing cash and cash equivalents net of bank overdrafts 310 427

Reconciliation with Alternative Performance Measures

Adjusted EBIT Reconciliation (in million euros) H1 2025 H1 2026 EBIT 122 158 Tangle Teezer inventory fair value adjustment +6 - Virtual Power Purchase Agreement in Greece5 - (12) Restructuring costs - +10 Transformation costs - +6 Rocketbook impairment +19 - Costs related to discontinued activities - +4 Adjusted EBIT 147 166





Adjusted EPS Reconciliation (in euros) H1 2025 H1 2026 Group EPS 1.85 2.65 Argentina hyperinflationary accounting (IAS29) +0.03 - Tangle Teezer inventory fair value adjustment +0.11 - Virtual Power Purchase Agreement in Greece5 - (0.24) Restructuring costs - +0.19 Transformation costs - +0.11 Rocketbook impairment +0.36 - Costs related to discontinued activities - +0.09 Adjusted Group EPS 2.35 2.81





Net cash position Reconciliation (in million euros) June 30, 2025 June 30, 2026 Cash and cash equivalents (1)6 +313 +436 Current borrowings (2) (172) (157) Non-current borrowings (3) (120) (90) Net Cash Position (1) - (2) – (3) 21 189

Share Buyback Program





Number of shares acquired



Average weighted price (in €)



Amount

(in €m)



January 2026 - - - February 2026 31,570 53.59 1.7 March 2026 167,036 53.03 8.9 April 2026 11,622 56.20 0.7 May 2026 - - - June 2026 113,405 56.77 6.4 Total 323,633 54.51 17.6

Capital and voting rights

As of June 30, 2026, the total number of issued shares of Société BIC is 40,861,314 shares, representing:

57,550,944 voting rights

57,240,097 voting rights excluding shares without voting rights

Total number of treasury shares held at the end of June 2026: 310,847.

Glossary

Adjusted: Adjusted means excluding non-recurring items.

Adjusted means excluding non-recurring items. Constant currency: Growth at constant currency figures are calculated by translating the current year figures at prior year average exchange rates.

Growth at constant currency figures are calculated by translating the current year figures at prior year average exchange rates. EBIT: Earnings Before Interest and Taxes.

Earnings Before Interest and Taxes. Adjusted EBIT margin: Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of Net Sales.

Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of Net Sales. Free Cash Flow: Operating cash flow less change in working capital & others less capital expenditures.

Net cash position: Cash and cash equivalents + Other current financial assets - Current borrowings - Non-current borrowings (excluding financial liabilities as per IFRS 16 definition) Organic growth: Growth at constant currency and constant perimeter (formerly change on a comparative basis).

Cash and cash equivalents + Other current financial assets - Current borrowings - Non-current borrowings (excluding financial liabilities as per IFRS 16 definition)

Société BIC consolidated financial statements as of June 30, 2026, were approved by the Board of Directors on July 29, 2026. A presentation related to this announcement is also available on the BIC website (www.bic.com). This document contains forward-looking statements. Although BIC believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, these statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties. A description of the main risks that could impact BIC appears in the section "Risk Factors and Management" in BIC's 2025 Universal Registration Document (URD) filed with the French financial markets authority (AMF) on March 26, 2026.

Webcast and conference call

Rob Versloot, Chief Executive Officer, and Grégory Lambertie, Chief Financial and Digital Officer, will present BIC's H1 2026 Results during a webcast and a conference call on July 30, 2026, at 8:30 AM CET:

To participate in the webcast, join via the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/esnqvyju



To participate in the conference call, dial in by phone using one of the numbers below: From France: +33 1 70 91 87 04 From the UK: +44 1 212 818 004 From the USA: +1 718 705 87 96 Vocal access code: BIC







Contacts

Brice Paris

VP Investor Relations

+33 6 42 87 54 73

brice.paris@bicworld.com







Investor Relations

investors.info@bicworld.com











Apolline Celeyron

Global Communications Director

+33 6 13 63 44 43 apolline.celeyron@bicworld.com







Isabelle de Segonzac

Image 7, Press Relations contact

+33 6 89 87 61 39

isegonzac@image7.fr





Agenda

All dates to be confirmed

BIC 2026 Strategic Update September 8, 2026 Third Quarter 2026 Net Sales October 28, 2026

About BIC

A global leader in stationery, lighters, shavers and hairbrushes, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For 80 years, BIC’s commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable, and trusted products has established BIC as a symbol of reliability and innovation. With a presence in over 160 countries, and over 11,000 team members worldwide, BIC’s portfolio includes iconic brands and products such as BIC® 4-Color™, Cristal®, BIC Kids®, Lucky™, Tipp-Ex®, Wite-Out®, Djeep®, EZ Load™, EZ Reach®, BIC® Flex™, Soleil®, Tangle Teezer® and more. Listed on Euronext Paris and included in the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes, BIC is also recognized for its commitments to sustainability and education. For more, visit www.corporate.bic.com and to see BIC’s full range of products visit www.bic.com . Follow BIC on LinkedIn , Instagram , YouTube and TikTok .

1 See appendix for detail of non-recurring items

2 Others include mainly income tax paid for 14 million euros

3 Circana data: Year-to-date June 2026

4 Source: Circana data in value, period from April to June 2026. Estimated total lighter measured market (c.70% total market coverage)

5 BIC signed a Virtual Power Purchase Agreement in November 2022 in Greece as part of its sustainability strategy

6 Including other current financial assets (9 million euros for H1 2026 and 3 million euros for H1 2025)

Attachment