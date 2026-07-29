BRIGGS & STRATTON PRODUCES 100 MILLIONTH ENGINE AT POPLAR BLUFF FACILITY

Milwaukee, WI, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Briggs & Stratton on Monday, July 27, marked the production of its 100 millionth engine at its Poplar Bluff, Missouri, manufacturing facility. The company commemorated the achievement alongside federal, state, and local leaders, highlighting the plant's 37-year operational history and its ongoing economic impact on the region.

This milestone underscores Briggs & Stratton’s commitment to maintaining high-volume operational excellence in its industry-leading production of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment.

“We are celebrating a historic milestone that few manufacturing facilities anywhere in the world have ever reached at a single plant: the production of our 100 millionth engine right here in Poplar Bluff," said Kristina Cerniglia, chief executive officer of Briggs & Stratton. "One hundred million engines is a massive number. To put that into perspective, Poplar Bluff represents 20% of the nearly 500 million engines Briggs & Stratton has produced in the U.S. since the company’s founding in 1908. It honors the dedication, skill, and pride of our employees that have defined this facility for nearly four decades."

Since opening its doors in 1989, the Poplar Bluff plant has served as a critical hub in Briggs & Stratton’s domestic manufacturing footprint. Today, the plant employs 542 skilled team members and generates $89 million in annual economic output for Butler County.

Federal and local officials — including Missouri state Reps. Cameron Parker and Hardy Billington — gathered at the plant to celebrate the milestone and tour the active production floor.

During the ceremony, Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., presented the facility with a Congressional Record to formally recognize the achievement and the plant's decades of investment in the region.

“It’s a true honor to be here to recognize this milestone. You’re taking almost four decades of involvement in this community and investing in the people of this community, the families,” Chairman Smith stated. “Briggs & Stratton is the prime example of American manufacturing.”

Poplar Bluff Mayor Robert Smith emphasized the local civic partnership, adding, “The city of Poplar Bluff is so proud to have this company here and its employees. They have been a very valuable asset to Poplar Bluff.”

Plant manager Brad Massey, who began his own career at the facility on the shop floor in 1989, dedicated the achievement directly to the workforce.

“I want to turn my attention to the men and women in the boots who stand on our plant floor day in and day out,” said Massey. “Those hundred million engines were built by those employees every six seconds when an engine rolls off the line. Every single engine that leaves this building carries the hard work, pride, and craftsmanship of my colleagues. I have never been prouder to stand on this floor, and I have never been prouder to be their plant manager. This 100 millionth engine belongs to them.”

FAST FACTS: POPLAR BLUFF OPERATIONS

100 Million Engines: Total volume produced at the Poplar Bluff facility since opening in 1989.

542 Direct Jobs: High-skilled manufacturing workforce currently employed at the facility.

$89 Million Output: Total annual economic output generated for the Butler County economy.

$35 Million Supply Chain Spend: Annual capital invested with Missouri-based suppliers, including $6 million spent directly within Butler County.

$925,000 Community Investment: Direct charitable giving and local sponsorships provided to Poplar Bluff schools, food banks, and civic groups since 1989.







About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world’s largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of turf care products, lithium-ion batteries, standby generators and energy storage systems through its Briggs & Stratton®, Vanguard®, Ferris®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Billy Goat®, and Branco® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents. For additional information, visit www.briggsandstratton.com .

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