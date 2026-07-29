Rokid Glasses Launches in Canada in Partnership with Ming's Optical

TORONTO, ON, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rokid, a global pioneer in AI-powered smart eyewear and human-computer interaction, today launched the Rokid Glasses smart glasses in Toronto, marking the company's official entry into the North American market.

Designed for everyday wear, Rokid Glasses support prescription lenses. In Canada, Rokid’s prescription lenses may qualify for reimbursement through insurance depending on individual coverage plans. To ensure the availability of high-quality lenses, Rokid has partnered with Markham-based optical supplier Ming's Optical to offer a wide range of prescription options.

“Canada is among the world's most linguistically diverse countries with over 400 languages spoken in communities from coast to coast,” said Zoro Shao, Rokid Group VP & Global GM. “Whether it's strengthening collaborations or making new friends, Rokid Glasses are designed to reduce language barriers with real-time AI translation. With our Toronto launch, we’re bringing the same success we saw in global markets to Canada, empowering Canadians to better connect and understand one another.”

Rokid’s launch in Canada follows its recent entry into Europe’s key markets, including France and Germany. In Asia, the Rokid Glasses raised nearly US$4,000,000 through Japan's Makuake crowdfunding marketplace, smashing its 13-year record to become the platform’s most anticipated product ever listed.

Instant AI Productivity Boost in a Stylish, Lightweight Frame

Built to enhance life with AI, Rokid Glasses privately project information into the wearer's field of view through the world's smallest Micro-LED engine and dual-eye monochrome display, keeping users engaged with their environments and the people around them.

With its open multimodal AI ecosystem, Rokid Glasses give users the freedom to choose their preferred AI assistant, including Google Gemini and OpenAI ChatGPT. Users can access real-time translation in 89 languages and a growing library of AI-powered productivity features. From business meetings to casual conversations, Rokid Glasses help people communicate more naturally while providing instant answers to almost any question, making them ideal for both work and life.

The advanced AI capabilities extend to the integrated 12MP high-definition camera, which enables visual search, image translation and hands-free photo and video capture. These features let users gain immediate context about their surroundings and preserve exciting moments. The Rokid Glasses’ built-in private directional speakers deliver audio-based information, including turn-by-turn navigation, reducing distractions and minimizing the need to reference a smartphone.

A Growing Global Developer Community

Alongside the device launch, Rokid introduced its AI Agent Store, a centralized platform where developers can create, share and discover AI-powered features for Rokid Glasses, in Canada. Also launched was the Rokid AI UI, a cross-platform AI agentic framework specifically designed for AI glasses. Already available in international markets, the platform has attracted more than 3,000 submissions for new AI agent workflows and more than 400 published in the Rokid Agent Store. With its Canadian launch, Rokid is inviting local developers and creators to build new AI experiences and contribute to the growing community.

Availability

Rokid Glasses and Rokid Ai Glasses Style will be available beginning Sept. 1 for CA$999 and CA$549 respectively. To celebrate the Canadian launch, Rokid Glasses will be discounted to CA$899 from July 29 through Aug. 31. During the same period, Rokid Ai Glasses Style will be on sale for CA$499. The first 200 purchases of either device will also receive a free Rokid Capsule battery or a set of custom prescription lenses, both valued at CA$159.

These products are available from Rokid’s official store.

About Rokid

Founded in 2014, Rokid is a global pioneer in augmented reality (AR) and AI, creating human-centered smart glasses that integrate intelligence seamlessly into everyday life. The company has introduced a range of innovations across AI and AR hardware, including the first open AI ecosystem for wearables, dual-chip architecture, multilingual voice interaction, intuitive AI shortcuts, and mass-produced smart glasses with display capabilities.

Learn more at global.rokid.com