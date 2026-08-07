Rokid Launches Thousand Creator Program and Updates its U.S. AI Ecosystem

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rokid, a global pioneer in AI-powered smart eyewear and human–computer interaction, today announced its Thousand Creator Program at its Happy Hour event. Under this program, Rokid will be providing 1,000 Ai Glasses Style Packs at complimentary or exclusive creator pricing to creators of all stages.

All Creators are Invited to Share Their Stories

The Rokid Creator Program gives both established and emerging creators an opportunity to create original content using AI glasses. Creators with over 1,000 followers can apply for a complimentary Style Pack to bring their ideas to life, while emerging creators can join the program by purchasing a Style Pack at the exclusive creator pricing of US$199.

As creators grow their audience with content made using Rokid products, they can earn exciting rewards–including gift cards and complementary product partnerships[1]– to help them on their journey. Visit the program page to learn more.

New Style Pack, Lens Color, and More Ways to Shop

Each Style Pack comes with a pair of Rokid Ai Glasses Style and a Rokid Capsule Battery Pack, helping creators capture the world hands-free wherever they go. At the event, Rokid also unveiled a new grey color option–perfect for sunny California.

As Rokid expands its product lineup, it’s also exploring new ways to bring its products to more locations. Later this week, Rokid’s innovations will land at Denver International Airport’s Synapse Journey store.

Rokid Brings its Agent Store and YodaOS to the U.S.

Alongside its Thousand Creator Program, Rokid introduced the Rokid Agent Store and YodaOS to the U.S. market, a massive expansion to its AI ecosystem.

The Rokid Agent Store serves as a centralized platform for developers to build and share custom AI agentic experiences for Rokid smart glasses. YodaOS, Rokid's spatial computing operating system built on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP), already powers Rokid's augmented reality (AR) innovations like the Rokid Max 2, blending the digital and physical worlds by enhancing traditional apps with new spatial interactions.

Sale on the Rokid Ai Glasses Style

For a limited time, customers who purchase a Rokid Ai Glasses Style on Amazon and Rokid’s official webstore can add a second pair for 50% off.

“With the Rokid Thousand Creator Program, we're making AI glasses more accessible to creators at every stage of their growth to share their stories,” said Zoro Shao, Vice President and Global General Manager of Rokid Group. “At the same time, we're growing the Rokid AI ecosystem with the launch of the Rokid Agent Store and YodaOS. Finally, with our celebratory sale, more people will have the opportunity to try out Rokid’s smart glasses.”

About Rokid

Founded in 2014, Rokid is a global pioneer in augmented reality (AR) and AI, creating human-centered smart glasses that integrate intelligence seamlessly into everyday life. The company has introduced a range of innovations across AI and AR hardware, including the first open AI ecosystem for wearables, dual-chip architecture, multilingual voice interaction, intuitive AI shortcuts, and mass-produced smart glasses with display capabilities.

Rokid serves consumers, developers, and enterprises worldwide and hosts China's largest XR developer community, with over 30,000 registered developers. The company has received multiple CES Innovation Awards and five German iF Design Awards.

For more information, visit global.rokid.com

[1]Terms and conditions apply.

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