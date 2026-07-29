CBE Companies Named a 2026 Best Place to Work in Collections

ORLANDO, Fla., July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBE Companies is proud to announce it was selected as one of the 2026 Best Places to Work in Collections. CBE Companies earned the distinction, brought to you by ACA International and Best Companies Group.

For over 90 years, CBE Companies has championed leadership, integrity, innovation, respect, and continuous improvement. However, at the heart of CBE is its people and people-oriented mindset. CBE Companies strives to cultivate an environment where people feel included, professional and personal development is prioritized, and confident leaders are nurtured.

“Being recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Collections reflects our unwavering commitment to our people,” says Dr. Albert Smothers, Chief People Officer of CBE Companies. “At CBE, we believe that the diversity of our people, their experiences, perspectives, and backgrounds, is the foundation of our culture that drives innovation and enables us to better serve our customers, partners, and communities. This recognition belongs to every member of our team who helps make CBE Companies an exceptional place to work each day.”

This year, 60 companies met the standard to be selected after Best Companies Group evaluated each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics, in the first part. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking.

This marks the second consecutive year CBE Companies has been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Collections. Read last year's announcement here .

For more information on the Best Places to Work in Collections program, you can also visit: www.BestPlacestoWorkCollections.com .

About CBE Companies

CBE Companies is the parent company of CBE Customer Solutions and CBE Group. As a trusted leader in global business process outsourcing and debt solutions, CBE Companies focuses on innovation, compliance, and employee engagement.