Cardinal Point Highlights Tax Payment and Refund Considerations for Canada–U.S. Taxpayers

Toronto, ON, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For individuals and families with financial ties to both Canada and the United States, filing an accurate tax return is only one part of the annual tax process. Payments, refunds, banking requirements, and currency differences can create additional complications.

Cardinal Point Wealth Management’s new article, “Tax Payments and Refunds: What Canada-U.S. Taxpayers Need to Know,” outlines practical considerations for managing payments and refunds with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).

“An accurately prepared tax return does not necessarily guarantee that a payment or refund will be processed smoothly,” said a spokesperson at Cardinal Point Wealth Management. “Taxpayers also need to confirm that funds are sent to the correct authority, applied to the appropriate account and tax year, and processed using current banking information.”

The article reviews payment options in both countries, including considerations for making U.S. tax payments from outside the U.S. It also notes that CRA payments must be made in Canadian dollars, an important consideration for individuals managing their finances primarily from the United States. These administrative details should be incorporated into broader Canada U.S. Tax Planning, particularly when coordinating tax obligations and cash flow across two countries.

The article also addresses procedures for failed direct-deposit refunds. Beginning in 2026, taxpayers who receive IRS Notice CP53E may need to update their banking information through their IRS Individual Online Account within 30 days. The CRA likewise no longer allows taxpayers to establish or change direct-deposit information by phone.

Common problems include sending payments in the wrong currency, directing refunds to closed accounts, confusing balance-due payments with installments, and failing to confirm that a payment was applied to the intended tax year. Effective Cross-Border Tax Planning should account for these practical requirements alongside tax preparation and filing.

Cardinal Point recommends confirming payment instructions before transferring funds, retaining confirmation numbers, monitoring online tax accounts, and responding promptly to notices. Incorporating these details into a coordinated Cross-Border Financial Planning strategy can help families avoid unnecessary interest, protect cash flow, and manage their obligations more predictably.

The complete article, “Tax Payments and Refunds: What Canada–U.S. Taxpayers Need to Know,” is available on the Cardinal Point Wealth Management website.

About Cardinal Point Wealth Management

Cardinal Point Wealth Management is a cross-border financial advisory firm specializing in integrated planning for individuals and families with ties to both Canada and the United States. The firm provides comprehensive wealth management services, including investment management, retirement planning, and cross-border tax strategies. With deep expertise in Canada U.S. tax planning, Canada U.S. financial planning, and guidance from an experienced Canada U.S. financial advisor, Cardinal Point helps clients navigate the complexities of living and investing across borders with clarity and confidence.

Disclaimer: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.





Media Contact

Company Name: Cardinal Point Wealth Management, ULC

Contact Person: Kris Rossignoli, Senior Private Wealth Manager

Email: info@cardinalpointwealth.com

Country: USA

Website: www.cardinalpointwealth.com