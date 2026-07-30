Relation Announces Expanded Collaboration with GSK

LONDON, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relation today announced a strategic research collaboration with GSK focused on generating large-scale human cellular perturbation data and deploying them into models, including MORGAN, Relation's cellular biology foundation model, to deepen understanding of disease biology and support the discovery of potential new therapeutic targets. Under the terms of the agreement, Relation may receive up to $110 million in upfront and success-based milestone payments.

The collaboration will create high-quality perturbation datasets that capture how human cells respond to genetic and pharmacological interventions. These data are expected to provide new insights into disease biology and support future target discovery efforts. Utilisation of integrated automation will facilitate the generation of time-resolved perturbation data with multi-omics readouts at significant scale and consistency. The resulting valuable data asset will be used to train foundation models.

"Deepening our understanding of the underlying biology of disease starts with richer data, to be used in models that can give us greater confidence in the discovery of therapeutic targets that can ultimately yield medicines. Through this collaboration with GSK, we will generate novel datasets from physiologically relevant human disease systems that can help reveal important biological mechanisms and support future discovery efforts. We are excited to bring together advanced experimental capabilities and computational approaches to create a valuable resource for understanding disease," said David Roblin, Chief Executive Officer of Relation.

Under the terms of the agreement, Relation will generate large-scale perturbation datasets using advanced human cellular disease models and experimental systems. The resulting data will be used to investigate biological pathways and support future research aimed at identifying novel therapeutic opportunities through the development, validation and training of foundation models including MORGAN (Multi-Omic Regulatory Genomics using Artificial Neural Networks), Relation’s foundation model of cellular perturbation response across disease context.

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to advancing drug discovery through the combination of innovative human biology, large-scale data generation and the importance of foundation model development and refinement.

About Relation

Relation is building a generational pharmaceutical company with AI at its core. Founded on a biology-first approach, the company has developed proprietary AI and experimental platforms that drive deep mechanistic understanding of disease across the full drug development cycle, advancing programmes in immunology, metabolic and bone disease.

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