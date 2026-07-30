Christian Dior : rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2026

 | Source: Christian Dior SE Christian Dior SE

Ci-joint le rapport financier semestriel incluant le rapport des commissaires aux comptes sur les comptes consolidés. 

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Christian Dior - Rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2026
GlobeNewswire

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