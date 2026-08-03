Christian Dior : Rapport financier semestriel

Ci-joint le rapport financier semestriel comprenant l'attestation du responsable modifiée.
Pièce jointe
| Source: Christian Dior SE Christian Dior SE
Ci-joint le rapport financier semestriel comprenant l'attestation du responsable modifiée.
Pièce jointe
NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF THEHALF-YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT AS OF JUNE 30, 2026 Christian Dior half-yearly financial report as of June 30, 2026 (French version) has been filed with the...Read More
Ci-joint le rapport financier semestriel incluant le rapport des commissaires aux comptes sur les comptes consolidés. Pièce jointe Christian Dior - Rapport financier...Read More