Aurora Intents Powers a New Way to Fund Solflare Wallet From Any Major Chain

GIBRALTAR, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Intents, the cross-chain execution solution built by Aurora Labs, now powers funding from other networks into Solflare, one of the top non-custodial wallets on the Solana blockchain. Solflare users can move funds onto Solana from Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other major chains through a set of permanent deposit addresses, a feature Solflare calls Bridge, launched on mobile, web, and the browser extension.

Moving assets to Solana typically requires using a bridge — connecting a wallet to a third-party application, approving multiple transactions, and waiting for the transfer to complete. Many users are reluctant to connect wallets holding significant assets to unfamiliar applications.

Aurora Intents removes those additional steps: it assigns a permanent deposit address to each supported chain and token. Users simply send assets from any wallet to that address, much like depositing to an exchange, and receive their chosen token directly in their Solflare wallet — typically in under a minute from Ethereum-compatible networks and around 14 minutes from Bitcoin.

Aurora Intents runs on top of NEAR Intents, the solver network developed by NEAR Protocol. The two systems find the route, access liquidity, and complete the swap once the user sends funds, and the sender's part ends there.

"The wallet connection scares people far more than the number of steps does. Exchanges trained users to copy a deposit address and send funds, and Aurora Intents now brings that same action to a self-custodial wallet," said Declan Hannon, CEO of Aurora Labs. "Apps lose users at the funding step, and most of those users already hold assets somewhere else. Aurora Intents turns that into a deposit address, and both the funds and the users arrive on Solana. Solflare is the biggest proof yet that this holds up at scale."

NEAR Intents has settled more than $23+ billion in volume since launch, and more than $2.3 billion moves through the network every month. Deposits into Solflare wallets now run on that same infrastructure.

"Bridging has always carried too much anxiety — too many steps, too much that can go wrong. We chose Aurora Intents because its intent-based model removes all of that: you state what you want on Solana, and you receive the real token, on one permanent address for each source-chain-and-token pair that you can reuse forever. No dApp to connect, no wrapped assets. We think this turns the hardest part of getting onto Solana into something as simple and trusted as a send — and makes Solflare the natural gateway to Solana for funds flowing in from every major chain." said Vidor Gencel, co-founder and co-CEO of Solflare.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Arbitrum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Tron, NEAR, and Base all work as source chains at launch, with additional networks planned. All major tokens on each source chain can go through, subject to liquidity. SOL and stablecoins are usually available to receive on Solana, and other tokens depend on liquidity as well. Deposits carry a 0.1% fee for stablecoin-to-stablecoin transfers and 1% for all other assets, calculated on the token received. For the first 30 days after launch, all deposits are free, up to $125k in total waived fees.

Solana has continued to expand its user base, with monthly active addresses increasing by about 50% during Q1 2026. Bridge gives users on other chains a simpler way to move assets into the ecosystem and is available to all Solflare users today.

About Aurora Intents

Aurora Intents is the cross-chain execution layer for on-chain applications. It enables users and systems to move assets, execute actions, and access liquidity across chains — without bridging screens, wallet switching, or per-chain gas management. Aurora Intents is built on top of NEAR Intents, the underlying solver network developed by NEAR Protocol.

About Solflare

Solflare is the most powerful self-custodial wallet on Solana — and one of the fastest-growing apps in the digital economy. Non-custodial and lightning-fast, it gives people full control of their crypto, NFTs and everyday spending. Founded in 2021, Solflare is trusted by more than 4 million active users, who hold over $15 billion in assets in self-custody across its mobile apps and browser extension. Rated 4.8+ in app stores, SF gives users access to swap and stake 3 million+ tokens across Solana's decentralized exchanges and spend directly from their wallet with the Solflare Card — putting the full power of Solana in your hands. Learn more at solflare.com.

Media Contact:

Maha Shah

maha@input.global

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