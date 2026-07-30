WTW Reports Second Quarter 2026 Earnings

Revenue 1 increased 9% from prior year to $2.5 billion for the quarter

Organic Revenue growth of 5% for the quarter

Diluted Earnings per Share was $2.43 for the quarter, down 27% over prior year

Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share was $3.35 for the quarter, up 17% over prior year

Operating Margin was 14.8% for the quarter, down 150 basis points from prior year

Adjusted Operating Margin was 19.5% for the quarter, up 100 basis points from prior year

Announced Propel, WTW's AI Acceleration Plan, to further scale AI and automation across WTW, targeting approximately 30% Adjusted Operating Margin 2 in 2028 while positioning the Company for future growth

Increased existing share repurchase authority by $1.5 billion

LONDON, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW) (the “Company”), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

“WTW delivered solid second quarter results, reflecting business momentum and disciplined execution,” said Carl Hess, WTW’s Chief Executive Officer. “This performance underscores the meaningful progress we've made embedding AI and automation across our business, enabling us to deliver higher-value client solutions and a more compelling colleague experience. Propel, WTW's AI Acceleration Plan announced today, builds on that foundation and is intended to further accelerate performance and enhance efficiency, creating value for shareholders and further strengthening WTW's differentiated position in the market. We remain confident in delivering on our full-year 2026 guidance and achieving our new 2028 margin target.”

Consolidated Results

As reported, USD millions, except %

Key Metrics Q2-26 Q2-25 Y/Y Change Revenue1 $2,466 $2,261 Reported 9% | CC 8% | Organic 5% Income from Operations $364 $368 (1)% Operating Margin % 14.8% 16.3% (150) bps Adjusted Operating Income $480 $419 15% Adjusted Operating Margin % 19.5% 18.5% 100 bps Net Income $231 $332 (30)% Adjusted Net Income $316 $285 11% Diluted EPS $2.43 $3.32 (27)% Adjusted Diluted EPS $3.35 $2.86 17%





1 The revenue amounts included in this release are presented on a U.S. GAAP basis except where stated otherwise. The segment discussion is on an organic basis. 2 See “WTW Non-GAAP Measures” below with respect to forward-looking non-GAAP measures.



Revenue was $2.47 billion for the second quarter of 2026, an increase of 9% compared to $2.26 billion for the same period in the prior year. Excluding the impact of foreign currency, revenue increased 8%. On an organic basis, revenue increased 5%. See Supplemental Segment Information for additional detail on book-of-business settlements and interest income included in revenue.

Net Income for the second quarter of 2026 was $231 million compared to $332 million in the prior-year second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $529 million, or 21.5% of revenue, an increase of 13%, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $470 million, or 20.8% of revenue, in the prior-year second quarter. The U.S. GAAP tax rate for the second quarter was 19.8%, and the adjusted income tax rate for the second quarter used in calculating adjusted diluted earnings per share was 19.6%.

Cash Flow and Capital Allocation

Cash flows from operating activities were $474 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $326 million in the prior year. Free cash flow for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 was $360 million and $217 million, respectively, an increase of $143 million. The increase was primarily driven by operating margin expansion. During the quarter ended June 30, 2026, the Company repurchased 1,733,574 of its outstanding shares for $450 million.

Second Quarter 2026 Segment Highlights

Health, Wealth & Career (“HWC”)

As reported, USD millions, except %

Health, Wealth & Career Q2-26 Q2-25 Y/Y Change Total Revenue $1,270 $1,180 Reported 8% | CC 7% | Organic 4% Operating Income $306 $280 9% Operating Margin % 24.1% 23.8% 30 bps



The HWC segment had revenue of $1.27 billion in the second quarter of 2026, an increase of 8% (7% increase constant currency and organic growth of 4%) from $1.18 billion in the prior year. Health delivered organic revenue growth with positive contributions from all regions. Wealth generated organic revenue growth supported by higher levels of retirement work across all regions. Career revenue was flat on an organic basis as increased levels of communications project work and broad-based pay work were offset by constrained revenue in the Middle East due to the ongoing conflict. Benefits Delivery & Outsourcing (BD&O) revenue increased organically as expanded project work, new client wins and regulatory driven work in Outsourcing were partially offset by lower commissions in Individual Marketplace.

Operating margin in the HWC segment increased 30 basis points from the prior-year second quarter to 24.1%. The increase was primarily driven by improved operating leverage and expense discipline.

Risk & Broking (“R&B”)

As reported, USD millions, except %

Risk & Broking Q2-26 Q2-25 Y/Y Change Total Revenue $1,164 $1,047 Reported 11% | CC 10% | Organic 7% Operating Income $258 $222 16% Operating Margin % 22.2% 21.2% 100 bps



The R&B segment had revenue of $1.16 billion in the second quarter of 2026, an increase of 11% (10% increase constant currency and organic growth of 7%) from $1.05 billion in the prior year. Corporate Risk & Broking (CRB) had organic revenue growth driven by new business activity and strong client retention globally. Insurance Consulting and Technology (ICT) delivered organic revenue growth primarily from strong software sales in the Technology practice.

Operating margin in the R&B segment increased 100 basis points from the prior-year second quarter to 22.2%. The increase was primarily driven by operating leverage.

Share Repurchase Program

Today, the Company announced that its Board of Directors approved an increase to the existing share repurchase authority in the amount of $1.5 billion. The $1.5 billion increase is in addition to the approximately $500 million remaining on the current open-ended repurchase authority. The Company is authorized to repurchase shares, by way of redemption or otherwise, and will consider whether to do so from time to time, based on many factors, including market and economic conditions, applicable legal requirements and other business considerations.

Propel

Concurrent with its second quarter results, WTW announced Propel to embed artificial intelligence and automation across the enterprise, expected to be completed by the end of 2028. Supported by the Company's ongoing investments in AI, data and technology, including the acquisition of Newfront, Propel is expected to enhance client service and create additional opportunities for growth as well as streamline core operating processes. WTW expects these efforts to accelerate performance and enhance efficiency, reinforcing WTW's strengths.

The Company expects to invest approximately $625 million of cash and incur approximately $25 million in non-cash charges to generate approximately $400 million in run-rate savings, delivering a cash-cost-to-achieve ratio of approximately 1.6 times. After reinvesting approximately $50 million to support growth, the Company expects to deliver approximately $350 million in net run-rate savings and approximately 30% adjusted operating margin in 2028. The Company’s full-year 2026 guidance remains unchanged. Please refer to the most recent supplemental slides in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for further details.

Select 2026 Financial Considerations

Adjusted operating margin:

Continued annual margin expansion at the enterprise level driven by: ~100 basis points of annual margin expansion in R&B Incremental annual margin expansion in HWC





Segment organic revenue:

Health, Wealth & Career: Mid-single digits (MSD) Health: High-single digits (HSD) Wealth: Low-single digits (LSD) Career: LSD to MSD BD&O: LSD

Risk & Broking: MSD CRB: MSD ICT: LSD to MSD



Willis Re joint venture:

Expected to be a headwind on Adjusted Diluted EPS of ~$0.30

The remaining equity investments in the interest in earnings of associates line are not expected to be material in 2026

Newfront acquisition:

Expected to be ~$0.10 dilutive to Adjusted EPS in 2026

Expected 2026 post-close revenue of ~$250M and an adjusted EBITDA margin of ~26%

Newfront’s Total Rewards business segment (~42%) will be included in HWC and Newfront’s Business Insurance business segment (~58%) will be included in R&B



Capital allocation:

Expect share repurchases of $1.0B or greater, subject to market conditions and potential capital allocation to organic and inorganic investment opportunities



Free cash flow:

Continual improvement in FCF margin primarily from operating margin expansion along with evolving our business mix



Foreign exchange:

Expect an incremental foreign currency tailwind on Adjusted Diluted EPS of ~$0.05 for the remainder of 2026, resulting in a ~$0.35 tailwind for the full year 2026 at today's rates





The 2026 Financial Considerations above include Non-GAAP financial measures. We do not reconcile forward-looking Non-GAAP measures for reasons explained under "WTW Non-GAAP Measures" below.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the financial results for the second quarter 2026, including an update on strategic priorities. It will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2026, beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live, listen-only webcast of the conference call will be available on WTW’s website . Analysts and institutional investors may participate in the conference call’s question-and-answer session by registering in advance here. An online replay will be available at investors.wtwco.com shortly after the call concludes.

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance. Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you. Learn more at www.wtwco.com .

WTW Non-GAAP Measures

In order to assist readers of our consolidated financial statements in understanding the core operating results that WTW’s management uses to evaluate the business and for financial planning, we present the following non-GAAP measures: (1) Constant Currency Change, (2) Organic Change, (3) Adjusted Operating Income/Margin, (4) Adjusted EBITDA/Margin, (5) Adjusted Net Income, (6) Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, (7) Adjusted Income Before Taxes, (8) Adjusted Income Taxes/Tax Rate, (9) Free Cash Flow and (10) Free Cash Flow Margin.

We believe that those measures are relevant and provide pertinent information widely used by analysts, investors and other interested parties in our industry to provide a baseline for evaluating and comparing our operating performance, and in the case of free cash flow, our liquidity results.

Within the measures referred to as ‘adjusted’, we adjust for significant items which will not be settled in cash, or which we believe to be items that are not core to our current or future operations. Some of these items may not be applicable for the current quarter, however they may be part of our full-year results. Additionally, we have historically adjusted for certain items which are not described below, but for which we may adjust in a future period when applicable. Items applicable to the quarter or full year results, or the comparable periods, include the following:

Transaction and integration expenses – Management believes it is appropriate to adjust for significant acquisition-related transaction and integration expenses including changes in significant estimated acquisition earnouts payable and acquisition-related compensation charges. We believe the adjustment is necessary to present how the Company is performing, both now and in the future when the incurrence of these costs will have concluded.

Gains and losses on disposals of operations – Adjustment to remove the gains or losses resulting from disposed operations that have not been classified as discontinued operations.

Net periodic pension and postretirement benefits – Adjustment to remove the recognition of net periodic pension and postretirement benefits (including pension settlements), other than service costs.



We evaluate our revenue on an as reported (U.S. GAAP), constant currency and organic basis. We believe presenting constant currency and organic information provides valuable supplemental information regarding our comparable results, consistent with how we evaluate our performance internally.

We consider Constant Currency Change, Organic Change, Adjusted Operating Income/Margin, Adjusted EBITDA/Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, Adjusted Income Before Taxes, Adjusted Income Taxes/Tax Rate and Free Cash Flow to be important financial measures, which are used to internally evaluate and assess our core operations and to benchmark our operating and liquidity results against our competitors. These non-GAAP measures are important in illustrating what our comparable operating and liquidity results would have been had we not incurred transaction-related and non-recurring items. Reconciliations of these measures are included in the accompanying tables with the following exception: The Company does not reconcile its forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures, due to variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections and/or certain information not being ascertainable or accessible; and because not all of the information, such as foreign currency impacts necessary for a quantitative reconciliation of these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, is available to the Company without unreasonable efforts. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. The Company provides non-GAAP financial measures that it believes will be achieved, however it cannot accurately predict all of the components of the adjusted calculations and the U.S. GAAP measures may be materially different than the non-GAAP measures.

Our non-GAAP measures and their accompanying definitions are presented as follows:

Constant Currency Change – Represents the year-over-year change in revenue excluding the impact of foreign currency fluctuations. To calculate this impact, the prior-year local currency results are first translated using the current year monthly average exchange rates. The change is calculated by comparing the prior year revenue, translated at the current year monthly average exchange rates, to the current year as reported revenue, for the same period. We believe constant currency measures provide useful information to investors because they provide transparency to performance by excluding the effects that foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations have on period-over-period comparability given volatility in foreign currency exchange markets.

Organic Change – Excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, as described above and the period-over-period impact of acquisitions and divestitures on current-year revenue. We believe that excluding transaction-related items from our U.S. GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information to our investors, and it is important in illustrating what our core operating results would have been had we not included these transaction-related items, since the nature, size and number of these transaction-related items can vary from period to period.

Adjusted Operating Income/Margin – Income from operations adjusted for amortization, transaction and integration and non-recurring items that, in management’s judgment, significantly affect the period-over-period assessment of operating results. Adjusted operating income margin is calculated by dividing adjusted operating income by revenue. We consider adjusted operating income/margin to be important financial measures, which are used internally to evaluate and assess our core operations and to benchmark our operating results against our competitors.

Adjusted EBITDA/Margin – Net Income adjusted for provision for income taxes, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, transaction and integration, gains and losses on disposals of operations, net periodic pension and postretirement benefits, and non-recurring items that, in management’s judgment, significantly affect the period-over-period assessment of operating results. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA by revenue. We consider adjusted EBITDA/margin to be important financial measures, which are used internally to evaluate and assess our core operations, to benchmark our operating results against our competitors and to evaluate and measure our performance-based compensation plans.

Adjusted Net Income – Net Income Attributable to WTW adjusted for amortization, transaction and integration, gains and losses on disposals of operations, net periodic pension and postretirement benefits, and non-recurring items that, in management’s judgment, significantly affect the period-over-period assessment of operating results and the related tax effect of those adjustments and the tax effects of significant adjustments. This measure is used solely for the purpose of calculating adjusted diluted earnings per share.

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share – Adjusted Net Income divided by the weighted-average number of ordinary shares, diluted. Adjusted diluted earnings per share is used to internally evaluate and assess our core operations and to benchmark our operating results against our competitors.

Adjusted Income Before Taxes – Income from operations before income taxes and interest in earnings of associates adjusted for amortization, transaction and integration, gains and losses on disposals of operations, net periodic pension and postretirement benefits, and non-recurring items that, in management’s judgment, significantly affect the period-over-period assessment of operating results. Adjusted income before taxes is used solely for the purpose of calculating the adjusted income tax rate.

Adjusted Income Taxes/Tax Rate – Provision for income taxes adjusted for taxes on certain items of amortization, transaction and integration, gains and losses on disposals of operations, net periodic pension and postretirement benefits, the tax effects of significant adjustments and non-recurring items that, in management’s judgment, significantly affect the period-over-period assessment of operating results, divided by adjusted income before taxes. Adjusted income taxes is used solely for the purpose of calculating the adjusted income tax rate. Management believes that the adjusted income tax rate presents a rate that is more closely aligned to the rate that we would incur if not for the reduction of pre-tax income for the adjusted items and the tax effects of significant adjustments, which are not core to our current and future operations.

Free Cash Flow – Cash flows from operating activities less cash used to purchase fixed assets and software. Management believes that free cash flow presents the core operating performance and cash-generating capabilities of our business operations.

Free Cash Flow Margin – Free Cash Flow as a percentage of revenue, which represents how much of revenue would be realized on a cash basis. We consider this measure to be a meaningful metric for tracking cash conversion on a year-over-year basis due to the non-cash nature of our pension income, which is included in our GAAP and Non-GAAP earnings metrics presented herein.

These non-GAAP measures are not defined in the same manner by all companies and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the information contained within our condensed consolidated financial statements.

WTW Forward-Looking Statements

We have included in this document ‘forward-looking statements’ within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created by those laws. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of our operations or certain considerations relating to our future results. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that we expect or anticipate may occur in the future, including such things as: our outlook; the potential impact of natural or man-made disasters like health pandemics and other world health crises; the impact of macroeconomic trends, including inflation, changes in interest rates, trade policies and other geopolitical risks; future capital expenditures; ongoing working capital efforts; future share repurchases; financial results (including our revenue, costs or margins) and the impact of changes to tax laws on our financial results; existing and evolving business strategies; our indebtedness; our ability to execute strategic transactions, including both acquisitions and dispositions, including our ability to receive adequate consideration or any earnout proceeds in return for any dispositions or integrate or manage acquired businesses (such as our recent acquisitions of Newfront Insurance Holdings, Inc. and Cushon) or effect internal reorganizations; demand for our services and competitive strengths; strategic goals; the benefits of new initiatives or investments in technology; growth of our business and operations; the sustained health of our product, service, transaction, client, and talent assessment and management pipelines; our ability to successfully manage ongoing leadership, organizational and technology changes, including investments in improving systems and processes; our ability to implement and realize anticipated benefits of any cost-savings or investment initiatives including our newly launched artificial intelligence acceleration plan (the ‘Plan’); our cybersecurity and privacy processes; our application of artificial intelligence technologies throughout our business and our ability to compete with artificial intelligence technologies offered by new or existing competitors; our ability to protect our intellectual property; our compliance with laws and regulations; risks associated with being an Irish-incorporated company; our recognition of future impairment charges; and plans and references to future successes, including our future financial and operating results, short-term and long-term financial goals, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, including with respect to free cash flow generation, adjusted net income, adjusted operating margin and adjusted earnings per share, are forward-looking statements. Also, when we use words such as ‘may’, ‘will’, ‘would’, ‘anticipate’, ‘believe’, ‘estimate’, ‘expect’, ‘intend’, ‘plan’, ‘continues’, ‘seek’, ‘target’, ‘goal’, ‘focus’, ‘probably’, or similar expressions, we are making forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking disclosure is speculative by its nature.

There are important risks, uncertainties, events and factors that could cause our actual results or performance to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained in this document, including the following: our ability to successfully establish, execute and achieve our global business strategy as it evolves; our ability to fully realize the anticipated benefits of our growth strategy, including inorganic growth through acquisitions; our ability to achieve our short-term and long-term financial goals, such as with respect to our cash flow generation, and the timing with respect to such achievement; the risks related to changes in general economic conditions, business and political conditions, changes in the financial markets, inflation, credit availability, increased interest rates, changes in trade policies, increased tariffs and retaliatory actions; the risks to our short-term and long-term financial goals from any of the risks or uncertainties set forth herein; the risks relating to the adverse impacts of macroeconomic trends, including those relating to changes in trade policies and tariffs, as well as political events, war, such as the Russia-Ukraine war and conflict in the Middle East, and other international disputes, terrorism, natural disasters, public health issues and other business interruptions on the global economy and capital markets, such as uncertainty in the global markets, inflation, changes in interest rates and recessionary trends, changes in spending by government agencies and contractors, which could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations and long-term goals; our ability to successfully hedge against fluctuations in foreign currency rates; the risks relating to the adverse impacts of natural or man-made disasters such as health pandemics and other world health crises on the demand for our products and services, our cash flows and our business operations; material interruptions to or loss of our information processing capabilities, or failure to effectively maintain and upgrade our information technology resources and systems; the insufficiency of client data protection, potential breaches of information systems or insufficient safeguards against cybersecurity breaches or incidents; our ability to comply with complex and evolving regulations related to data privacy, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence; significant competition that we face and the potential for loss of market share and/or profitability; the impact of seasonality and differences in timing of renewals and non-recurring revenue increases from disposals and book-of-business sales; the risk of increased liability or new legal claims arising from our new and existing products and services, and expectations, intentions and outcomes relating to outstanding litigation; the risk of substantial negative outcomes on existing or potential future litigation or investigation matters; changes in the regulatory environment in which we operate, including, among other risks, the impacts of pending competition law and regulatory investigations; various claims, government inquiries or investigations or the potential for regulatory action; our ability to make divestitures or acquisitions, including our ability to integrate or manage acquired businesses or carve-out businesses to be disposed, as well as our ability to identify and successfully execute on opportunities for strategic collaboration; our ability to integrate direct-to-consumer sales and marketing solutions with our existing offerings and solutions; our ability to successfully manage ongoing organizational changes, including as a result of our investments in improving systems and processes or other initiatives, and in connection with our acquisition and divestiture activities; the risks relating to the implementation of the Plan; disasters or business continuity problems; our ability to successfully enhance our billing, collection and other working capital efforts, and thereby increase our free cash flow; our ability to properly identify and manage conflicts of interest; reputational damage, including from association with third parties; reliance on third-party service providers and suppliers; risks relating to changes in our management structures and in senior leadership; the loss of key employees or a large number of employees and rehiring rates; our ability to maintain our corporate culture; doing business internationally, including the impact of global trade policies and retaliatory considerations as well as foreign currency exchange rates; compliance with extensive government regulation; the risk of sanctions imposed by governments, or changes to associated sanction regulations and related counter-sanctions; our ability to effectively apply technology, data and analytics solutions, including through the use of artificial intelligence, for internal operations, maintaining industry standards, meeting client preferences and gaining competitive advantage, among other things; changes and developments in the insurance industry or the U.S. healthcare system, including those related to Medicare, and any other changes and developments in legal, regulatory, economic, business or operational conditions that could impact our businesses; the inability to protect our intellectual property rights, or the potential infringement upon the intellectual property rights of others; fluctuations in our pension assets and liabilities and related changes in pension income, including as a result of, related to, or derived from movements in the interest rate environment, investment returns, inflation, or changes in other assumptions that are used to estimate our benefit obligations and their effect on adjusted earnings per share; our capital structure, including indebtedness amounts, the limitations imposed by the covenants in the documents governing such indebtedness and the maintenance of the financial and disclosure controls and procedures of each; our ability to obtain financing on favorable terms or at all; adverse changes in our credit ratings; the impact of recent or potential changes to applicable U.S. state, federal and/or foreign laws, rules and regulations, recent judicial decisions and case law developments, and any other relevant policy changes and legislative actions, including the ‘Act to provide for reconciliation pursuant to title II of H. Con. Res. 14’ (‘H.R. 1’) signed into law on July 4, 2025, on our business, operations or results; the impact of recent or potential changes in state, federal, and/or foreign tax laws and regulations, including those that may impose additional excise taxes or impact our effective tax rate, including H.R. 1; U.S. federal income tax consequences to U.S. persons owning at least 10% of our shares; changes in accounting principles, estimates or assumptions; our recognition of future impairment charges; risks relating to or arising from environmental, social and governance (‘ESG’) practices; fluctuation in revenue against our relatively fixed or higher-than-expected expenses; the risk that investment levels across our portfolio increase, which can amplify the impact of market downturns; the laws of Ireland being different from the laws of the U.S. and potentially affording less protections to the holders of our securities; and our holding company structure potentially preventing us from being able to receive dividends or other distributions in needed amounts from our subsidiaries.

The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive and new factors may emerge from time to time that could also affect actual performance and results. For more information, please see Part I, Item 1A in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, and our subsequent filings with the SEC. Copies are available online at http://www.sec.gov or www.wtwco.com.

Although we believe that the assumptions underlying our forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of these assumptions, and therefore also the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions, could themselves prove to be inaccurate. Given the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included in this document, our inclusion of this information is not a representation or guarantee by us that our objectives and plans will be achieved.

Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and we will not update these forward-looking statements unless the securities laws require us to do so. With regard to these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this document may not occur, and we caution you against unduly relying on these forward-looking statements.

Contact

INVESTORS

Claudia De La Hoz | Claudia.Delahoz@wtwco.com

WTW

Supplemental Segment Information

(In millions of U.S. dollars)

(Unaudited)



REVENUE Components of Revenue Change(i) Less: Less: Three Months Ended

June 30, As Reported Currency Constant Currency Acquisitions/ Organic 2026 2025 % Change Impact Change Divestitures Change Health, Wealth & Career Revenue excluding interest income $ 1,263 $ 1,173 8% 1% 7% 3% 4% Interest income 7 7 Total 1,270 1,180 8% 1% 7% 3% 4% Risk & Broking Revenue excluding interest income $ 1,140 $ 1,024 11% 1% 10% 3% 7% Interest income 24 23 Total 1,164 1,047 11% 1% 10% 3% 7% Segment Revenue $ 2,434 $ 2,227 9% 1% 8% 3% 5% Corporate, reimbursable expenses and other 30 24 Interest income 2 10 Revenue $ 2,466 $ 2,261 9% 1% 8% 3% 5%(ii)





Components of Revenue Change(i) Less: Less: Six Months Ended

June 30, As Reported Currency Constant Currency Acquisitions/ Organic 2026 2025 % Change Impact Change Divestitures Change Health, Wealth & Career Revenue excluding interest income $ 2,520 $ 2,331 8% 2% 6% 2% 3% Interest income 15 14 Total 2,535 2,345 8% 2% 6% 2% 3% Risk & Broking Revenue excluding interest income $ 2,231 $ 2,029 10% 4% 6% 2% 4% Interest income 49 45 Total 2,280 2,074 10% 4% 6% 2% 4% Segment Revenue $ 4,815 $ 4,419 9% 3% 6% 2% 4% Corporate, reimbursable expenses and other 54 45 Interest income 9 20 Revenue $ 4,878 $ 4,484 9% 3% 6% 2% 4%(ii)

(i) Components of revenue change may not add due to rounding.

(ii) Interest income did not contribute to organic change for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026.

BOOK-OF-BUSINESS SETTLEMENTS AND INTEREST INCOME

Three Months Ended June 30, HWC R&B Corporate Total 2026 2025 2026 2025 2026 2025 2026 2025 Book-of-business settlements $ 1 $ — $ 3 $ 3 $ — $ — $ 4 $ 3 Interest income 7 7 24 23 2 10 33 40 Total $ 8 $ 7 $ 27 $ 26 $ 2 $ 10 $ 37 $ 43





Six Months Ended June 30, HWC R&B Corporate Total 2026 2025 2026 2025 2026 2025 2026 2025 Book-of-business settlements $ 2 $ 2 $ 10 $ 3 $ — $ — $ 12 $ 5 Interest income 15 14 49 45 9 20 73 79 Total $ 17 $ 16 $ 59 $ 48 $ 9 $ 20 $ 85 $ 84



SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME (i)

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2026 2025 Health, Wealth & Career $ 306 $ 280 Risk & Broking 258 222 Segment Operating Income $ 564 $ 502





Six Months Ended

June 30, 2026 2025 Health, Wealth & Career $ 652 $ 591 Risk & Broking 510 448 Segment Operating Income $ 1,162 $ 1,039

(i) Segment operating income excludes certain costs, including amortization of intangibles, transaction and integration expenses, and to the extent that the actual expense based upon which allocations are made differs from the forecast/budget amount, a reconciling item will be created between internally-allocated expenses and the actual expenses reported for U.S. GAAP purposes.

SEGMENT OPERATING MARGINS

Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 Health, Wealth & Career 24.1% 23.8% Risk & Broking 22.2% 21.2%





Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 Health, Wealth & Career 25.7% 25.2% Risk & Broking 22.4% 21.6%



RECONCILIATIONS OF SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME TO INCOME FROM OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND INTEREST IN EARNINGS OF ASSOCIATES

Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 Segment Operating Income $ 564 $ 502 Amortization (55 ) (49 ) Transaction and integration expenses(i) (61 ) (2 ) Unallocated, net(ii) (84 ) (83 ) Income from Operations 364 368 Interest expense (78 ) (64 ) Other income, net 6 9 Income from operations before income taxes

and interest in earnings of associates $ 292 $ 313





Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 Segment Operating Income $ 1,162 $ 1,039 Amortization (103 ) (97 ) Transaction and integration expenses(i) (102 ) (2 ) Unallocated, net(ii) (145 ) (140 ) Income from Operations 812 800 Interest expense (155 ) (129 ) Other income/(loss), net 11 (55 ) Income from operations before income taxes

and interest in earnings of associates $ 668 $ 616

(i) Primarily includes share-based compensation and other transaction-related costs attributable to our Newfront acquisition.

(ii) Includes certain costs, primarily related to corporate functions which are not directly related to the segments, and certain differences between budgeted expenses determined at the beginning of the year and actual expenses that we report for U.S. GAAP purposes.

WTW

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures

(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



RECONCILIATIONS OF NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO WTW TO ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE



Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 Net income attributable to WTW $ 229 $ 331 Adjusted for certain items: Amortization 55 49 Transaction and integration expenses 61 2 Net periodic pension and postretirement benefits (8 ) (13 ) Tax effect on certain items listed above(i) (21 ) (10 ) Tax effect of significant adjustments — (74 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 316 $ 285 Weighted-average ordinary shares, diluted 94 100 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 2.43 $ 3.32 Adjusted for certain items:(ii) Amortization 0.58 0.49 Transaction and integration expenses 0.65 0.02 Net periodic pension and postretirement benefits (0.08 ) (0.13 ) Tax effect on certain items listed above(i) (0.22 ) (0.10 ) Tax effect of significant adjustments — (0.74 ) Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share(ii) $ 3.35 $ 2.86





Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 Net income attributable to WTW $ 526 $ 566 Adjusted for certain items: Amortization 103 97 Transaction and integration expenses 102 2 Net periodic pension and postretirement benefits (14 ) 62 Gain on disposal of operations — (14 ) Tax effect on certain items listed above(i) (44 ) (38 ) Tax effect of significant adjustments — (74 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 673 $ 601 Weighted-average ordinary shares, diluted 95 100 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 5.53 $ 5.64 Adjusted for certain items:(ii) Amortization 1.08 0.97 Transaction and integration expenses 1.07 0.02 Net periodic pension and postretirement benefits (0.15 ) 0.62 Gain on disposal of operations — (0.14 ) Tax effect on certain items listed above(i) (0.46 ) (0.38 ) Tax effect of significant adjustments — (0.74 ) Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share(ii) $ 7.07 $ 5.99

(i) The tax effect was calculated using an effective tax rate for each item.

(ii) Per share values and totals may differ due to rounding.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 Net income $ 231 9.4% $ 332 14.7% Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes 57 (21 ) Interest expense 78 64 Depreciation 55 57 Amortization 55 49 Transaction and integration expenses 61 2 Net periodic pension and postretirement benefits (8 ) (13 ) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin $ 529 21.5% $ 470 20.8%





Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 Net income $ 534 10.9% $ 571 12.7% Provision for income taxes 127 44 Interest expense 155 129 Depreciation 111 111 Amortization 103 97 Transaction and integration expenses 102 2 Net periodic pension and postretirement benefits (14 ) 62 Gain on disposal of operations — (14 ) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin $ 1,118 22.9% $ 1,002 22.3%





RECONCILIATIONS OF INCOME FROM OPERATIONS TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 Income from operations and Operating margin $ 364 14.8% $ 368 16.3% Adjusted for certain items: Amortization 55 49 Transaction and integration expenses 61 2 Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating income margin $ 480 19.5% $ 419 18.5%





Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 Income from operations and Operating margin $ 812 16.6% $ 800 17.8% Adjusted for certain items: Amortization 103 97 Transaction and integration expenses 102 2 Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating income margin $ 1,017 20.8% $ 899 20.0%





RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP INCOME TAXES/TAX RATE TO ADJUSTED INCOME TAXES/TAX RATE Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 Income from operations before income taxes and interest in earnings of associates $ 292 $ 313 Adjusted for certain items: Amortization 55 49 Transaction and integration expenses 61 2 Net periodic pension and postretirement benefits (8 ) (13 ) Adjusted income before taxes $ 400 $ 351 Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes $ 57 $ (21 ) Tax effect on certain items listed above(i) 21 10 Tax effect of significant adjustments — 74 Adjusted income taxes $ 78 $ 63 U.S. GAAP tax rate 19.8 % (6.8 )% Adjusted income tax rate 19.6 % 18.0 %





Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 Income from operations before income taxes and interest in earnings of associates $ 668 $ 616 Adjusted for certain items: Amortization 103 97 Transaction and integration expenses 102 2 Net periodic pension and postretirement benefits (14 ) 62 Gain on disposal of operations — (14 ) Adjusted income before taxes $ 859 $ 763 Provision for income taxes $ 127 $ 44 Tax effect on certain items listed above(i) 44 38 Tax effect of significant adjustments — 74 Adjusted income taxes $ 171 $ 156 U.S. GAAP tax rate 19.1 % 7.1 % Adjusted income tax rate 19.7 % 20.5 %

(i) The tax effect was calculated using an effective tax rate for each item.

RECONCILIATION OF CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities $ 474 $ 326 Less: Additions to fixed assets and software (114 ) (109 ) Free Cash Flow $ 360 $ 217





WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenue $ 2,466 $ 2,261 $ 4,878 $ 4,484 Costs of providing services Salaries and benefits 1,551 1,449 2,985 2,773 Other operating expenses 380 336 765 701 Depreciation 55 57 111 111 Amortization 55 49 103 97 Transaction and integration expenses 61 2 102 2 Total costs of providing services 2,102 1,893 4,066 3,684 Income from operations 364 368 812 800 Interest expense (78 ) (64 ) (155 ) (129 ) Other income/(loss), net 6 9 11 (55 ) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND INTEREST IN EARNINGS OF ASSOCIATES 292 313 668 616 (Provision for)/benefit from income taxes (57 ) 21 (127 ) (44 ) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS BEFORE INTEREST IN EARNINGS OF ASSOCIATES 235 334 541 572 Interest in earnings of associates, net of tax (4 ) (2 ) (7 ) (1 ) NET INCOME 231 332 534 571 Income attributable to non-controlling interests (2 ) (1 ) (8 ) (5 ) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO WTW $ 229 $ 331 $ 526 $ 566 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic earnings per share $ 2.43 $ 3.34 $ 5.55 $ 5.68 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.43 $ 3.32 $ 5.53 $ 5.64 Weighted-average ordinary shares, basic 94 99 95 100 Weighted-average ordinary shares, diluted 94 100 95 100





WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In millions of U.S. dollars, except share data)

(Unaudited)



June 30, December 31, 2026 2025 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,627 $ 3,132 Fiduciary assets 11,846 10,445 Accounts receivable, net 2,603 2,702 Prepaid and other current assets 669 595 Total current assets 16,745 16,874 Fixed assets, net 675 695 Goodwill 9,735 8,938 Other intangible assets, net 1,444 1,141 Right-of-use assets 474 487 Pension benefits assets 558 529 Other non-current assets 928 866 Total non-current assets 13,814 12,656 TOTAL ASSETS $ 30,559 $ 29,530 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Fiduciary liabilities $ 11,846 $ 10,445 Deferred revenue and accrued expenses 1,766 2,087 Current debt 749 550 Current lease liabilities 117 125 Other current liabilities 767 797 Total current liabilities 15,245 14,004 Long-term debt 5,781 5,756 Liability for pension benefits 610 660 Provision for liabilities 359 340 Long-term lease liabilities 454 472 Other non-current liabilities 340 246 Total non-current liabilities 7,544 7,474 TOTAL LIABILITIES 22,789 21,478 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES EQUITY(i) Additional paid-in capital 11,236 11,106 Accumulated deficit (699 ) (296 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (2,849 ) (2,834 ) Total WTW shareholders' equity 7,688 7,976 Non-controlling interests 82 76 Total Equity 7,770 8,052 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 30,559 $ 29,530

______________

(i) Equity includes (a) Ordinary shares $0.000304635 nominal value; Authorized 1,510,003,775; Issued 93,003,869 (2026) and 95,079,835 (2025); Outstanding 93,003,869 (2026) and 95,079,835 (2025) and (b) Preference shares, $0.000115 nominal value; Authorized 1,000,000,000 and Issued none in 2026 and 2025.





WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In millions of U.S. dollars)

(Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES NET INCOME $ 534 $ 571 Adjustments to reconcile net income to total net cash from operating activities: Depreciation 111 111 Amortization 103 97 Non-cash lease expense 50 47 Net periodic cost of defined benefit pension plans 14 94 Provision for doubtful receivables from clients 10 7 Benefit from deferred income taxes (42 ) (70 ) Share-based compensation 109 68 Gain on disposal of operations — (14 ) Non-cash foreign exchange (gain)/loss (16 ) 30 Other, net 31 18 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from purchase of subsidiaries: Accounts receivable 121 225 Other assets (97 ) (99 ) Other liabilities (475 ) (778 ) Provisions 21 19 Net cash from operating activities 474 326 CASH FLOWS (USED IN)/FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Additions to fixed assets and software (114 ) (109 ) Acquisitions of operations, net of cash acquired (1,039 ) (14 ) Contributions to investments in associates (23 ) (8 ) Net proceeds from sale of operations — 836 Net purchases of held-to-maturity securities — (50 ) Net purchases of available-for-sale securities — (43 ) Net cash (used in)/from investing activities (1,176 ) 612 CASH FLOWS USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES Borrowing of other debt 775 — Debt issuance costs (4 ) — Repayments of debt (552 ) (2 ) Repurchase of shares (750 ) (700 ) Net proceeds from fiduciary funds held for clients 159 141 Payments of deferred and contingent consideration related to acquisitions (2 ) (15 ) Cash paid for employee taxes on withholding shares (57 ) (43 ) Dividends paid (178 ) (179 ) Acquisitions of and dividends paid to non-controlling interests (2 ) (2 ) Net cash used in financing activities (611 ) (800 ) (DECREASE)/INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED

CASH (1,313 ) 138 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (34 ) 207 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF

PERIOD(i) 6,487 4,998 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF PERIOD(i) $ 5,140 $ 5,343

______________

(i) The amounts of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, their respective classification on the condensed consolidated balance sheets, as well as their respective portions of the increase or decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash for each of the periods presented have been included in the Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information section.







SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION

(In millions of U.S. dollars)



Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,627 $ 1,963 Fiduciary funds (included in fiduciary assets) 3,513 3,380 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 5,140 $ 5,343 Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and other restricted cash $ (1,487 ) $ (3 ) Increase in fiduciary funds 174 141 Total(i) $ (1,313 ) $ 138

(i) Does not include the effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash.