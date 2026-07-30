SBCFX to Showcase Innovation and Global Growth Strategy at Forex Expo Dubai 2026





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SBCFX is pleased to announce its participation in Forex Expo Dubai 2026, one of the world's premier exhibitions for the online trading, fintech, and financial services industry. Taking place on 22–23 September 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), the event will bring together brokers, traders, investors, Introducing Brokers (IBs), affiliates, fintech innovators, liquidity providers, payment solution providers, and financial institutions from across the globe.



Visitors are invited to meet the SBCFX team at Booth 009, where the company will showcase its latest trading technologies, institutional-grade trading infrastructure, and long-term vision for global expansion.

"Forex Expo Dubai is the ideal platform for us to present our global strategy," said David, CEO at SBCFX. "As we continue to expand across MEA and Asia, our focus remains on providing transparent, high-performance trading technology for both clients and institutional partners."



As part of its continued international growth strategy, SBCFX will present its comprehensive trading ecosystem, featuring the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, multi-asset CFD trading, institutional liquidity, and innovative technology solutions designed to provide clients with a secure, transparent, and efficient trading experience.



Forex Expo Dubai serves as one of the industry's most influential networking platforms, providing opportunities for collaboration, innovation, and business development. Throughout the exhibition, SBCFX will engage with prospective clients, Introducing Brokers, institutional partners, fintech companies, technology providers, and payment partners to explore new strategic partnerships and strengthen its presence across the Middle East, Asia, and other key international markets.



Driving Innovation Through Technology



Innovation is at the heart of SBCFX's business strategy. Visitors to Booth 009 will have the opportunity to discover the company's ongoing investments in trading infrastructure, customer relationship management (CRM) systems, mobile trading technology, and future product developments designed to enhance the overall trading experience.



By combining advanced technology, institutional-grade execution, competitive trading conditions, and dedicated client support, SBCFX continues to build a modern brokerage ecosystem that meets the evolving needs of both retail and institutional clients.



Join SBCFX at Booth 009



Whether you are an individual trader, Introducing Broker, affiliate, fintech company, liquidity provider, institutional investor, or technology partner, the SBCFX team warmly welcomes you to Booth 009 to discover our latest trading solutions, discuss partnership opportunities, and explore how we can achieve sustainable growth together.



Event Details



Event: Forex Expo Dubai 2026

Date: 22–23 September 2026

Venue: Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Booth: 009



For more information about SBCFX, our trading solutions, and partnership opportunities, visit our official website or meet our team at Booth 009 during the exhibition.



About SBCFX

SBCFX is a global financial services provider committed to delivering innovative online trading solutions supported by advanced technology, institutional-grade liquidity, and exceptional client service. Through continuous investment in technology, regulatory compliance, and strategic partnerships, SBCFX provides access to a wide range of global financial markets while empowering traders, Introducing Brokers, affiliates, and institutional partners to achieve long-term success.



With a vision to become a trusted global brokerage, SBCFX remains dedicated to transparency, innovation, and sustainable growth, delivering world-class trading solutions to clients around the world.

Contact

Marketing Executive

Kit Cheung

SBCFX

marketing@sbcfx.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7a263ec0-b33a-472c-9365-73677af83046