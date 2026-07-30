WRAP and Stark Security Inc. Advance Private Security Training with WRAP Reality™ Deployment

MIAMI, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) ("WRAP" or the "Company"), a global leader in Non-Lethal Response™ ("NLR") and public safety technology, today announced that Stark Security Inc. ("Stark"), a Chicago-based provider of protective services and investigations, has selected and will deploy Wrap Reality, WRAP's immersive virtual reality training platform, across its operations and officer training programs.

The deployment represents WRAP's continued expansion into the private security market, one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing public safety sectors. As organizations increasingly prioritize professional decision-making, de-escalation, and risk reduction, WRAP believes immersive, policy-driven training plays an important role in preparing personnel to safely and effectively manage encounters before force becomes necessary.

Serving clients across Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Iowa, Stark has built its reputation on professionalism, preparedness, and responsible response. Those principles closely align with WRAP's commitment to equipping professionals with technologies and training that support better decision-making, reinforce organizational policy, and promote safer outcomes.

Through Wrap Reality, Stark will train both armed and unarmed officers in realistic scenarios that are designed to reinforce situational awareness, communication, proportional response, and organizational policy before personnel encounter these situations in the field. The Company also understands Stark intends to incorporate the platform into Stark Security Training Academy, extending immersive training opportunities to both new recruits and experienced security professionals.

The U.S. private security industry employs more than one million professionals and increasingly works alongside law enforcement in protecting commercial properties, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, residential communities, critical infrastructure, and public events. As expectations continue to rise from clients, insurers, regulators, and property owners, organizations are seeking modern training solutions that can improve consistency, reinforce policy, reduce operational risk, and demonstrate a commitment to responsible response.

WrapShield™ Brings Immersive Training to the Private Security Market

As the immersive training component of WrapShield, Wrap Reality combines virtual reality scenarios, instructor-led facilitation, and after-action review to help organizations strengthen judgment, communication, and adherence to organizational policy in realistic environments. Whether supporting law enforcement or private security organizations, Wrap Reality provides a scalable digital training capability that helps personnel consistently apply best practices before they encounter real-world situations.

WRAP believes technology alone is only part of improving safety outcomes. Better preparation, realistic training, and sound decision-making are equally important. By allowing personnel to repeatedly practice high-pressure scenarios in a controlled environment, Wrap Reality helps build the confidence, judgment, and professionalism needed when real-world incidents occur. As WRAP expands into the private security market, Wrap Reality serves as the digital training foundation of the broader WrapShield platform, helping organizations reinforce policy, improve readiness, and better prepare personnel for the moments that matter most.

"Every day, security professionals make decisions that can affect lives, families, and communities," said Scot Cohen, Chief Executive Officer of WRAP. "Stark Security shares our belief that preparation begins long before an incident occurs. Through Wrap Reality and the broader WrapShield platform, we're helping organizations strengthen judgment, reinforce policy, and improve readiness so personnel are better prepared when those critical moments arise."

"Our team is responsible for protecting people and property every day, often in unpredictable situations," said Brandon Sartor, Chief Executive Officer of Stark Security. "What drew us to WrapShield wasn't simply another piece of technology. It was a training philosophy centered on preparing our people to make better decisions under pressure. Wrap Reality allows our officers to experience challenging situations repeatedly so that communication, judgment, and professionalism become second nature when it matters most."

WRAP believes the private security market represents a significant long-term opportunity for immersive training and non-lethal technologies. That opportunity is reinforced by ATF Ruling 2026-2, which formally classifies the BolaWrap® 150 as an instrument of restraint rather than a firearm or weapon under federal law — a determination WRAP believes may broaden access to civilian and private-security channels previously complicated by weapons classification. Through partnerships with organizations like Stark Security, the Company continues expanding across adjacent public safety markets while advancing solutions that help professionals prepare more effectively, respond more confidently, and create safer outcomes for the people and communities they serve.

About WRAP Technologies, Inc.

WRAP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) is developing WrapShield™, an autonomous public safety platform intended to unify threat detection, classification, command-and-control, and non-lethal response in a single operating architecture. At the platform’s core is the principle that the technology layer between situational awareness and human force application should be trustworthy, accountable, and — wherever tactically appropriate — non-lethal. Building on the foundation of BolaWrap®, the Company’s flagship restraint tool deployed across more than 1,000 agencies in over 60 countries, WRAP is building an operating layer between perception and response.

About Stark Security Inc.

Stark Security Inc. is a Chicago-based provider of professional security and investigative services to businesses and individuals across the Midwest, with offices spanning Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Iowa. Founded by a leader with over a decade in law enforcement and 27 years of corporate experience, the Company delivers armed and unarmed security officers, mobile patrol, personal protection, event security, and internal investigations, backed by a Special Response Team and 24/7 field supervision. Stark integrates modern surveillance, access control, and remote guarding technology with trained, certified personnel to protect commercial and residential clients. Through its affiliated Training Academy, Stark also credentials and develops security professionals, reinforcing a standard of honesty, integrity, and professionalism across every engagement.

Trademark Information

WRAP, the Wrap logo, BolaWrap®, Non-Lethal Response™, Wrap Reality™, Wrap Training Academy, and Non-Lethal Response™ are trademarks of WRAP Technologies, Inc., some of which are registered in the U.S. and abroad. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should", "believe", "target", "project", "goals", "estimate", "potential", "predict", "may", "will", "could", "intend", and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the completion, capabilities, performance, timing, and commercial readiness of the Wraptor MX platform and the DFR-X system; development of the WrapShield™ platform; the structure, timing, and outcomes of the Early Adopter Program, including whether selected agencies place orders or generate revenue; the anticipated size, growth, and addressable opportunity of the non-lethal, public-safety and private security markets; and the expected effects of ATF Ruling 2026-2. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to WRAP’s ability to complete product development and achieve commercial readiness on expected timelines, the difference between a prototype and a commercially available product, the possibility that Early Adopter Program participation does not result in purchases, competition, supply-chain and manufacturing constraints, and changes in law, regulation, or agency policy. ATF Ruling 2026-2 addresses the classification of the BolaWrap® 150 only, and no assurance can be given that any similar classification will apply to Wraptor MX, the DFR-X system, or any other product. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors including other risk factors mentioned in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. WRAP assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by applicable law.

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