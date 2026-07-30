Toobit Launches 150,000 USDT Futures Grid Bot Challenge





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces its 150,000 USDT Futures Grid Bot challenge. The event runs from July 30, 2026, at 10:00 UTC through August 20, 2026, at 10:00 UTC.

The multi-tiered challenge spans four activities rewarding both new traders and experienced bot creators:

Activity 1 (40,000 USDT prize pool): Traders who complete their first-ever trade using a Futures Grid Bot receive 10 USDT.

Activity 2 (80,000 USDT prize pool): Aimed at mitigating downside exposure, this initiative covers eligible bots running for at least 12 hours. If a qualifying bot closes at a net loss, traders receive a subsidy covering 20% to 100% of the loss amount, up to 100 USDT.

Activity 3 (15,000 USDT prize pool): Traders who customize core parameters, such as price ranges, grid quantities, leverage, or investment amounts, earn 15 USDT, with an additional 5 USDT unlocked by enabling auto-reserve margin.

Activity 4 (15,000 USDT prize pool): Creators can monetize successful setups by enabling the profit-sharing feature, generating unique referral links or QR codes, and earning up to 10 USDT for every invited trader who starts a copy trade. Invited traders similarly receive 5 USDT upon completing their first grid trade.

Interested traders can register on the campaign page. Full terms, conditions, and further details are available on the official Toobit announcement page.

This challenge builds on Toobit's latest upgrade to its Futures Grid Bot. The upgraded tool helps traders navigate volatile markets and avoid premature liquidations by introducing key features such as automatic reserve margin mechanics, AI strategy recommendations, custom parameter adjustments, and easy strategy sharing for copy trading.

Algorithmic and automated tools have become foundational to modern portfolio management as digital asset markets expand. The global automated crypto trading market is valued at $25.3 billion in 2026, driven by a growing demand for high-frequency efficiency, risk control, and data-driven performance.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds. The award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange provides zero-fee spot trading, AI trading tools, and high leverage for both crypto and TradFi markets. Built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers, Toobit maintains a fair, secure, and transparent environment for traders to navigate digital asset markets.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

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