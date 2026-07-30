Bull DeFi Expands Technology Infrastructure to Support the Next Generation of Cloud Computing

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bull DeFi, a UK-headquartered distributed computing technology company, today announced the continued expansion of its global cloud computing infrastructure as part of its long-term strategy to deliver scalable, intelligent and sustainable computing solutions to a growing international user base.





Since its establishment in 2015, Bull DeFi has focused on developing distributed computing technologies that simplify access to high-performance computing resources. According to the company, its platform now serves more than three million registered users across over 180 countries and regions, reflecting increasing demand for reliable and efficient digital infrastructure.

The latest phase of expansion includes continued investment in high-performance GPU computing clusters, intelligent resource management systems and distributed computing centres designed to support a wide range of modern computing workloads. By combining proprietary resource-sharing technology with automated operational management, Bull DeFi aims to improve computing efficiency while delivering a seamless user experience.

"Our commitment is to build intelligent computing infrastructure that is secure, efficient and accessible," said Oliver Smith, Marketing Director at Bull DeFi. "As demand for cloud services and advanced computing continues to accelerate worldwide, we remain focused on developing technologies that support innovation while promoting operational sustainability."

Expanding a Global Infrastructure Network

Bull DeFi stated that it has established nearly 100 distributed computing centres across multiple international markets, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Norway, Spain, Australia, Canada, Brazil, Iceland and Paraguay.

According to the company, this geographically distributed infrastructure enhances system resilience, optimises resource allocation and supports reliable service delivery for users around the world.

To improve operational efficiency and reduce environmental impact, Bull DeFi continues to increase the use of renewable energy sources, including solar and wind power, across its computing facilities. The company says its sustainability initiatives are intended to support long-term infrastructure growth while promoting responsible technology development.

Intelligent Platform Architecture

Bull DeFi's platform is designed to simplify access to distributed computing resources through intelligent automation and streamlined operational management. Users can register online, select from available service plans and monitor platform activity through a centralised dashboard.

The company states that its proprietary management system automates workload allocation, continuously monitors infrastructure performance and provides real-time operational visibility, allowing users to manage services through an intuitive digital interface.

By integrating automation with distributed computing technology, Bull DeFi aims to reduce technical complexity while improving overall platform efficiency and scalability.

Security and Operational Standards

Bull DeFi stated that security remains a core component of its infrastructure strategy. According to the company, the platform incorporates multiple layers of protection, including advanced encryption technologies, segregated storage architecture, AI-powered monitoring systems and enterprise-grade network security.

The company also reports that continuous infrastructure monitoring supports platform stability while intelligent risk management systems help identify and respond to abnormal operational activity in real time.

Bull DeFi further states that its operational framework includes independent financial audits and digital asset custody insurance as part of its broader governance and compliance practices.

Supporting the Future of Cloud Computing

As cloud computing, artificial intelligence and digital services continue to evolve, demand for scalable computing infrastructure is expected to increase across multiple industries. Bull DeFi believes distributed computing will play an increasingly important role in supporting enterprise applications, AI workloads, data processing and next-generation digital services.

Looking ahead, the company plans to continue expanding its international infrastructure, invest in intelligent computing technologies and strengthen collaborations that support innovation, sustainability and long-term digital transformation.

About Bull DeFi

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in the United Kingdom, Bull DeFi is a global distributed computing technology company specialising in cloud computing infrastructure and intelligent resource-sharing solutions. Through its international network of distributed computing centres and proprietary management technologies, the company is committed to providing secure, scalable and energy-efficient computing services while advancing the future of digital infrastructure.

Media Contact

Bull DeFi

Email: info@bulldefi.com

Website: www.bulldefi.com



Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or legal advice, nor an offer or solicitation to purchase any product or service. Any forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ.