VenHub Highlights Proprietary AI, Robotics and Autonomous Retail Technology, Smart Store Expansion and Growth Pipeline

LAS VEGAS, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VenHub Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: VHUB) (“VenHub” or the “Company”), a leader in fully autonomous Smart Store technology, today provided a corporate update highlighting continued execution of its growth strategy, expanding deployment opportunities, and the strength of its proprietary AI, robotics, computer vision, autonomous retail software, and smart infrastructure technology platform. Supported by a growing portfolio of patent-pending intellectual property, VenHub's proprietary technologies are designed to create meaningful barriers to entry and position the Company as a leader in the rapidly growing autonomous retail industry.

Message from the CEO, Shahan Ohanessian:

A Bold Vision in Motion

When we entered the public markets, we set out to build something much bigger than a single product or a handful of Smart Stores. We set out to build a new layer of retail infrastructure; a network of autonomous Smart Stores that can operate 24/7 in high-traffic, high-value environments. Since going public on Nasdaq earlier this year, we have been executing against that vision across production, technology, partnerships and deployments.

We understand some shareholders want to see stores come online faster, and so do we. Enterprise sales in airports, resorts, transit systems, campuses and other complex environments are not simple retail rollouts. They require site selection, permitting, customization, partner alignment and operational integration. That process takes time, but it is also what creates durable value and sets the stage for multi-site, multi-market deployments with the right partners.

Smart Store deployments are underway, site selection is actively identifying and securing high-quality locations based on market demand, traffic, and unit economics, and enterprise conversations are advancing. The pace of visible announcements will not always reflect the amount of work happening behind the scenes, but that is the nature of building real infrastructure. We believe the progress we have made since going public demonstrates that VenHub is executing.

Our pipeline is strong and our expanded production capacity positions us to move quickly as projects convert from pilots to full deployments, whether through enterprise rollouts, single-operator partners, or corporate-owned stores in high-impact locations.

Since going public, VenHub has:

Opened a second, larger 25,000 sq. ft. Las Vegas production and assembly facility to expand manufacturing and deployment capacity.

Secured a two-year extension of its flagship Smart Store partnership at the LAX/Metro Transit Center.

Announced a partnership with Circa Resort & Casino for a first-of-its-kind autonomous Smart Store deployment in downtown Las Vegas.

Added new autonomous Smart Store deployment opportunities across the Las Vegas market.

Introduced new features including mobile web shopping, guest checkout, larger order capacity and customer-experience enhancements across its platform.

Announced expansion into Florida through a new operator-led deployment model. Site selection is underway.

Strengthened its technology leadership with new innovations spanning AI, infrastructure and autonomous retail operations, supported by 24 pending patent applications.

Built on proprietary AI, robotics, computer vision, autonomous retail software, and smart infrastructure technology, supported by a growing portfolio of patent-pending intellectual property designed to strengthen VenHub's long-term competitive advantage.

Earned third-party recognition for innovation, including ranking in the top 10 of Fast Company’s Retail category.





Building a Platform at Scale

To support its growing pipeline, VenHub recently opened its second and significantly larger production and assembly facility in Las Vegas. The new facility expands the Company’s manufacturing capacity and positions VenHub to accelerate deployments as enterprise opportunities move from planning and pilot phases into broader rollout.

VenHub is still early in its journey, but the foundation is being built now. We are focused on doing the hard work the right way – building capacity, securing strong partners, advancing live opportunities and creating the operational discipline required to scale. We believe that approach will create long-term value for stockholders and position VenHub to lead the future of autonomous retail.

Proof of What’s Possible

Our flagship Smart Store at the LAX/Metro Transit Center is a living example of what VenHub can do. We secured a two-year extension of our partnership with LA Metro, ensuring this fully autonomous, 24/7 store continues to serve travelers and commuters through major global events, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

During FIFA, our LAX store was wrapped to celebrate the tournament and to welcome fans from around the world – a striking, physical signal that the future of retail has arrived at one of the busiest gateways in the United States. The store performed exceptionally well, and across our network we operated with approximately 99% success, demonstrating not just innovation, but reliability at scale.





Innovation That Puts People First

Behind every VenHub Smart Store is a powerful technology stack that is constantly improving. Recent enhancements include mobile web access without an app, guest checkout, larger order capacity, and global experience upgrades. These updates are all designed to make shopping easier, faster, and more intuitive for real people, in real places, at all hours.

We are building stores that adapt dynamically to customer behavior, local conditions, and operator needs, bringing automation, intelligence, and safety together in a new kind of retail experience. That’s why VenHub has already been recognized among the most innovative companies in retail, and why we believe we are just getting started.

Building Something Extraordinary

We are incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished since our Nasdaq debut, but we are even more excited about what comes next. We see a future where VenHub Smart Stores are embedded in the daily fabric of cities, campuses, and communities across the U.S. and beyond, serving people around the clock, empowering operators, and delivering a level of convenience that simply did not exist before. That is the future we are building toward, one store, one partnership, and one milestone at a time. None of this would be possible without the continued support of our shareholders, the dedication of our employees, the commitment of our operators, and the trust of our partners, and we are deeply grateful to all of them as we build this future together.

About VenHub

VenHub designs and builds autonomous Smart Stores that operate 24/7 without on-site staff. Each store combines robotic automation, real-time inventory tracking, and mobile-based checkout to provide secure, convenient retail access. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

To learn more, visit: www.VenHub.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

VenHub Global, Inc. (“VenHub” or the “Company”), may make forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Company in press releases, presentations, conference calls or other communications. These statements can be identified by terminology that includes “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “foresees,” “forecasts,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets,” or other words conveying future outcomes or projections.

Such forward-looking statements involve certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and beyond the Company’s control. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including but not limited to changes in general economic conditions, the Company’s ability to execute its business strategy, competitive pressures, unanticipated manufacturing or supply chain issues, compliance with regulatory requirements, and other risks detailed in the Company’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nothing in these forward-looking statements should be regarded as a representation by VenHub or its management that the Company’s objectives or plans will be achieved. VenHub undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

VenHub Media and Investor Contact:

Alyssa Barry, Director of VenHub IR / PR

Alyssa@VenHub.com

or

Richard Land, Alliance Advisors

vhub@allianceadvisors.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2efb082f-98a2-4833-8681-854d4dc2e5b8