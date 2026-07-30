Ultimus Fund Solutions Names Danielle Adamson Chief Client Officer

CINCINNATI, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions ("Ultimus"), a leading independent provider of essential post-trade fund administration and investment operations solutions, today announced that Danielle Adamson has been appointed Chief Client Officer, a newly established executive role focused on strengthening client experience across the firm's public and private markets businesses.

As a key member of the executive team, Adamson will lead an enterprise approach to client engagement, retention, and the overall client experience across Ultimus’ platform. She will partner closely with leadership and service teams to strengthen feedback loops, grow strategic relationships, and drive continuous improvement across the client lifecycle.

Adamson brings more than 20 years of financial services experience, with a career centered on client advocacy and strategic partnership. Most recently, she served as Senior Director of Client Coverage for BNY's asset servicing division, where she deepened client relationships and supported clients as they evolved their operating models and business strategies. Prior to BNY, she spent 16 years at State Street in relationship management and operational leadership roles supporting investment managers across middle-office operations, onboarding, and client engagement.

"Danielle brings a deep understanding of what clients need as their businesses grow more complex across both public and private markets," said Gary Tenkman, Chief Executive Officer of Ultimus. "Her experience building trusted relationships and advocating for clients at the highest levels will be instrumental as we continue to scale our platform and deliver a more integrated, enterprise client experience."

The creation of the Chief Client Officer role underscores Ultimus' commitment to a more connected client engagement model. As asset managers expand across traditional and alternative structures, a centralized approach is critical to delivering a seamless experience.

"Clients are navigating increasingly complex strategies and need a partner that can grow with them," said Adamson. "By connecting engagement across public and private markets, we can better understand their priorities, align our solutions with their goals, and support their long-term success. I’m excited to join Ultimus during this period of strong momentum and help further elevate the client experience."

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions is a leading provider of essential post-trade fund administration and investment operations solutions to fund and asset managers of all sizes. With technology-driven efficiency, cross-domain expertise, and a consultative approach, Ultimus is committed to delivering optimized solutions and superior service at scale. The firm employs more than 1,200 seasoned professionals, servicing over 2,500 traditional and alternative investment vehicles and product wrappers, with more than $775 billion in assets under administration. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com.

CONTACT: Marketing@ultimusfundsolutions.com





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