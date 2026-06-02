Donoghue Forlines Launches DF Tactical 30 ETF (DFTT), Expanding Decade-Long Partnership with Ultimus

CINCINNATI, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions® (Ultimus®), a premier provider of technology-powered post-trade administration services for public and private funds and outsourced investment operations, today announces an expansion of its long-standing partnership with Donoghue Forlines. In addition to continuing administration services for Donoghue’s mutual funds and variable insurance trusts (VITs), Ultimus has extended its scope to include servicing the DF Tactical 30 ETF (NYSE Arca: DFTT), which launched on November 11, 2025.

The DF Tactical 30 ETF seeks to track the DF Risk-Managed Tactical Top 30 Index, a rules-based strategy that selects the 30 highest-momentum stocks from the 100 largest US companies by market capitalization. Holdings are weighted by market cap and momentum score, and the portfolio is reconstituted and rebalanced quarterly. The fund also incorporates a tactical overlay designed to shift assets into short-term Treasuries during periods of sustained market weakness, with the goal of managing downside risk while maintaining long-term growth potential. The fund trades on NYSE Arca under the ticker DFTT with a net expense ratio of 0.70%.

To support the ETF’s launch, Ultimus provided comprehensive onboarding guidance, drawing on its experience across the ETF industry to assist with regulatory compliance, operational workflows, and a structured launch process.

Jeffrey Thompson, President and CEO of Donoghue Forlines, stated, “Ultimus has been a trustworthy and experienced partner, guiding us through the successful implementation of our new investment structure. Their support allows us to continue delivering innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of our investors.”

Kevin Wolf, EVP, Head of Client Strategies at Ultimus, commented, “Our decade-long relationship with the Donoghue team reflects the nature of how we do business, acting as an extension of our clients’ team and supporting new product launches. As ETFs become integral to modern portfolios, we remain dedicated to helping asset managers bring these products to market efficiently.”

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions is a leading provider of full-service fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions, supporting asset managers and investment funds of all types and sizes. With cutting-edge technology, industry expertise, and a consultative approach, Ultimus is committed to delivering tailored solutions and superior service. Headquarters are located in Cincinnati, Ohio, with operational offices in key cities nationwide. Ultimus employs more than 1,200 seasoned professionals, servicing over 2,500 total traditional and alternative funds with more than $775 billion in assets under administration. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com.

About Donoghue Forlines

Donoghue Forlines is a Boston-based tactical investment firm specializing in active, risk-managed portfolios since 1986. The firm offers a full suite of proactive strategies designed to help advisors and their clients manage risk when market conditions warrant, with the goal of keeping investors disciplined through full market cycles. Information on the DF Tactical 30 ETF (NYSE Arca: DFTT) is available at www.donoghueforlinesetfs.com . For more information about Donoghue Forlines, visit www.donoghueforlines.com .

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the DF Tactical 30 ETF carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the Fund and should be read carefully before investing. The prospectus may be obtained by calling toll-free 1-800-642-4276 or by visiting www.donoghueforlinesetfs.com. Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The DF Tactical 30 ETF is distributed by Northern Lights Distributors LLC, a member FINRA/SIPC. Donoghue Forlines LLC is not affiliated with Northern Lights Distributors, LLC.

ETFs involve risks including possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee that any investment strategy will achieve its objectives, generate profits or avoid losses. The value of the fund’s shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. While the shares of ETFs are tradeable on secondary markets, they may not readily trade in all market conditions and may trade at significant discounts in period of market stress. ETFs trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETF’s net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns. The ETF is newly formed and has limited operating history.

CONTACT: Marketing@UltimusFundSolutions.com





COD00001019 5/11/2026

20260514-5475325 5/11/2026