Ultimus and iCapital® Collaborate to Deploy DLT Platform

CINCINNATI, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions®, a leading independent provider of full-service, technology-enhanced fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions, today announced a strategic collaboration with iCapital 1. The partnership introduces distributed ledger technology (DLT) to streamline data transmission and reconciliation processes, improving operational efficiencies for asset managers and wealth managers throughout the lifecycle of alternative investments.

The integration of technologies merges iCapital’s DLT platforms with Ultimus’ API-rich infrastructure, creating a more efficient, secure, and transparent processing environment for alternative investment data. Together, iCapital and Ultimus developed a single, trusted source of fund information, which eliminated manual processes, thus minimizing reconciliation breaks and improving real-time data accuracy for all participants. This initiative represents a significant step in combining DLT with Ultimus’ proprietary API and robotics-driven applications to raise the bar of alternatives administration.

“We are very pleased to build upon our strong partnership with Ultimus by incorporating iCapital’s DLT capabilities to enhance our collective clients’ experience with alternatives,” said Dan Vene , Co-Founder of iCapital. “We are committed to expanding the adoption of our end-to-end DLT infrastructure, which is already in place at leading global wealth managers and infrastructure partners. Collaborating with forward-looking partners like Ultimus, who fully embrace technology to deliver the best possible service to their clients, is key to the continued adoption and success of alternatives more broadly.”

Jason Stevens, CTO of Ultimus, commented, “Our partnership with iCapital demonstrates Ultimus’ dedication to pioneering technological advancements that help deliver value to our clients. By integrating DLT into our operational framework, we are not only working to enhance efficiency but also providing asset managers with the infrastructure required to navigate the complexities of the alternative investment landscape. We are committed to fostering innovation that supports our clients.”

Gary Tenkman, CEO of Ultimus, added, “The collaboration between iCapital and Ultimus exemplifies the power of industry partnerships in creating a technology-driven ecosystem to better serve wealth managers in the alternative investment space. Together, we are setting a new benchmark for efficiency, transparency, and operational excellence in an increasingly complex market.”

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions is a leading provider of full-service fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions, supporting asset managers and investment funds of all types and sizes. With cutting-edge technology, industry expertise, and a consultative approach, Ultimus is committed to delivering tailored solutions and superior service. Headquarters are located in Cincinnati, Ohio, with operational offices in key cities nationwide. Ultimus employs more than 1,200 seasoned professionals, servicing over 2,500 total traditional and alternative funds with more than $775+ billion in assets under administration. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com .

Contact: marketing@ultimusfundsolutions.com





COD00001017 5/7/2026

1 iCapital, Inc. together with its affiliates, "iCapital"