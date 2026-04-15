Schafer Cullen Capital Management Expands Partnership with Ultimus Fund Solutions

CINCINNATI, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions® (Ultimus®), a leading independent provider of post-trade administration, investor services and outsourced investment operations solutions, today announced that Cullen Capital Management (Schafer Cullen) successfully transitioned six Cullen Funds mutual funds to the Ultimus servicing environment. This move aligns Schafer Cullen with the Ultimus enterprise support model, combining comprehensive mutual fund support with customized middle office solutions.

The conversion marks a major milestone for Cullen Funds in its effort to enhance its operating model. After initially partnering with Ultimus for middle office services, Schafer Cullen deepened the partnership to include fund administration for its six mutual funds, the first of which was launched in 2003, with the total assets reaching $2.6 billion at the time of conversion. By consolidating support through Ultimus, Schafer Cullen streamlined its operations across middle and back office functions via seamless data flows and greater operational alignment.

Stephen O’Neil, Chief Operating Officer of Schafer Cullen, commented on the efficiency of the move: "The team at Ultimus executed a seamless transition of our funds, significantly enhancing the connectivity of our daily operations. We were looking for a partner that could skillfully navigate the fund conversion while also providing a first-class data and servicing environment to support our investors and distribution partners. We are excited about our partnership with Ultimus and our future working together."

Ultimus distinguishes itself in the marketplace through a steadfast commitment to client service, underpinned by an award-winning technology infrastructure that offers real-time data transparency and derived insights.

"We are deeply appreciative of the trust that Schafer Cullen has placed in us," said John Lehner, President of Public Fund Solutions at Ultimus. "Our team is committed to delivering the high-performance solutions and dedicated client service that asset managers require to thrive in today’s marketplace. We look forward to a long and successful collaboration as we support their growth and continued excellence within their operations."

About Ultimus Fund Solutions

Ultimus Fund Solutions is a leading provider of full-service fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions, supporting asset managers and investment funds of all types and sizes. With cutting-edge technology, industry expertise, and a consultative approach, Ultimus is committed to delivering tailored solutions and superior service. Headquarters are located in Cincinnati, Ohio, with operational offices in key cities nationwide. Ultimus employs more than 1,200 seasoned professionals, servicing over 2,500 total traditional and alternative funds with more than $750 billion in assets under administration. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com.

About Schafer Cullen

Schafer Cullen is a trusted investment management firm dedicated to delivering consistent, long-term results through disciplined and value-driven investment strategies. With a focus on equity income in domestic and international value opportunities, Schafer Cullen serves both individual and institutional investors, helping them achieve their financial goals. The firm emphasizes a time-tested approach to investing, grounded in rigorous research and a commitment to client success. For more information, visit Schafer Cullen.

CONTACT: Marketing@UltimusFundSolutions.com





COD00001003 4/13/2026