Ultimus Fund Solutions Strengthens Board with Appointment of Lou Maiuri

CINCINNATI, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions® (“Ultimus®”), a leading independent provider of fund services and investment operations, today announced the appointment of Lou Maiuri as an independent member of its Board of Directors. Maiuri’s addition further strengthens Ultimus’ governance and reflects the firm’s continued momentum as it scales to meet the evolving needs of asset managers across public and private markets.

Ultimus has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by increasing demand for independent, high‑quality fund administration and technology‑enabled operating solutions. As asset managers navigate greater complexity, product innovation, and regulatory scrutiny, Ultimus continues to invest in leadership, infrastructure, and governance to support its long‑term growth strategy.

Maiuri brings more than three decades of financial services leadership experience, with deep expertise across fund administration, investment operations, technology, and client service. He currently serves as Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer of AssetMark, where he has led the firm through continued expansion and innovation, with a strong emphasis on delivering high‑quality client service—an approach that closely aligns with Ultimus’ service‑led operating model. Previously, Maiuri served as President, Chief Operating Officer, and Head of Investment Services at State Street, as well as serving in previous senior leadership positions at BNY Mellon and Eagle Investment Systems.

Maiuri brings a long‑standing familiarity with Ultimus’ business model, competitive landscape, and leadership team. His extensive industry network and credibility further position him to support Ultimus as it continues to expand its visibility and presence in the market.

“Lou brings a rare combination of firsthand operating experience, deep industry relationships, and a practical understanding of our business,” said Gary Tenkman, Chief Executive Officer of Ultimus Fund Solutions. “He knows this industry inside and out, understands where we differentiate, and has strong confidence in our leadership team and direction. As we continue to scale the firm and raise awareness of Ultimus’ capabilities, Lou’s perspective and connectivity will be invaluable.”

Maiuri said Ultimus’ independent model, service-led culture, and growth outlook were key factors in his decision to join the board.

“Ultimus stands out as a high quality, independent provider that has achieved operating scale without sacrificing client service or technology flexibility,” said Lou Maiuri. “Having spent much of my career inside global institutions, I recognize how difficult that balance is to strike. I have a deep appreciation for the business, the leadership team, and the role Ultimus plays in supporting managers across both public and private markets. The firm has real momentum, and I’m excited to support the next phase of its growth and help elevate awareness of what Ultimus brings to the industry.”

With Maiuri joining the board, Ultimus continues to strengthen its governance and leadership team as it builds on its growth trajectory across fund service, investment operations, and technology enabled solutions.

About Ultimus Fund Solutions

Ultimus Fund Solutions is a leading provider of full-service fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions, supporting asset managers and investment funds of all types and sizes. With cutting-edge technology, industry expertise, and a consultative approach, Ultimus is committed to delivering tailored solutions and superior service. Headquarters are located in Cincinnati, Ohio, with operational offices in key cities nationwide. Ultimus employs more than 1,200 seasoned professionals, servicing over 2,500 total traditional and alternative funds with more than $775+ billion in assets under administration. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com.

Contact: marketing@ultimusfundsolutions.com





COD00001012 4/27/2026