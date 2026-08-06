Ultimus Earns Highest Client Service Score in 2026 Global Custodian ETF Administration Survey

CINCINNATI, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions® ("Ultimus®”), a leading independent provider of essential post-trade fund administration and investment operations solutions, today announced its results in the 2026 Global Custodian ETF Administration Survey, extending its long-standing record for Client Service score.

The Global Custodian ETF Administration Survey is a widely referenced industry benchmark, asking exchange-traded fund (ETF) sponsors to rate their servicing providers across 11 categories on a seven-point scale. Ultimus posted an overall average of 6.5, 60 basis points (bps) above the global benchmark of 5.85. The firm has held the highest overall average of any provider with a multi-year track record for five consecutive survey cycles, with record Client Service scores in each of the past three years.

This recognition reflects Ultimus’ ongoing commitment to the ETF market and continued investment in the people, technology, and infrastructure needed to support its growth. Through an integrated operating model and deep ETF experience, Ultimus delivers scalable solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of ETF issuers across strategies, asset classes, and distribution models.

"Consistency is what our clients tell us they value most. Fund sponsors are launching more products, in more structures, on tighter timelines, and they need a team that shows up the same way for the fifth launch as it did for the first. Earning the highest Client Service score, three years running, reflects the way our teams work alongside our clients every day," said Gary Tenkman, Chief Executive Officer, Ultimus.

"The market has become more complex—more active strategies, more customization, more regulatory demand—and asset managers are increasingly looking for a servicing partner that can guide them through it rather than simply process behind them. Our investment in seasoned people and in technology that scales, enables us to stay hands-on with sponsors of every size. The survey feedback tells us that consultative approach is the differentiator our clients feel most," said Kevin Wolf, EVP, Head of Client Strategies, Ultimus.

With a dedicated focus on the ETF marketplace, Ultimus continues to invest in the talent, technology, and infrastructure required to support issuers across all stages of development and as market structure evolves. The firm's consistent survey results reflect its long-standing commitment to service excellence and partnership with ETF sponsors.

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions is a leading provider of essential post-trade fund administration and investment operations solutions to fund and asset managers of all sizes. With technology-driven efficiency, cross-domain expertise, and a consultative approach, Ultimus is committed to delivering optimized solutions and superior service at scale. The firm employs more than 1,200 seasoned professionals, servicing over 2,500 traditional and alternative investment vehicles and product wrappers, with more than $775 billion in assets under administration. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com.

CONTACT: marketing@ultimusfundsolutions.com

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