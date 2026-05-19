Ultimus Fund Solutions Appoints Terri Fiedler to Board of Directors

CINCINNATI, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions® (“Ultimus”), a leading independent provider of fund administration, accounting, and investor services, today announced the appointment of Terri Fiedler as an independent member of its Board of Directors. Fiedler’s addition underscores Ultimus’ continued growth momentum and its focus on scaling the business and expanding its reach across public and private investment vehicles.

Ultimus has experienced significant growth in recent years, managing over 2,500 funds with over $775B in assets under management as of Q2 2026. The firm has continued to invest in talent, technology, and infrastructure to support rising client demand. As a privately owned, independent administrator with scale across public and private strategies, Ultimus is well positioned to support asset managers navigating increasing complexity, product innovation, and evolving distribution models.

Fiedler brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in financial services, with deep expertise in distribution, enterprise strategy, and global operations. She currently serves as President of Retirement Services at Corebridge Financial, where she leads a large, multi-channel retirement business serving employers and institutions nationwide. Previously, she served as President of Financial Distributors at Corebridge (formerly AIG Life & Retirement), overseeing national sales and distribution across wholesale and retail channels.

Through her career leading large‑scale distribution organizations, Fiedler brings insight that will help Ultimus continue to evolve its solutions in alignment with client and end‑investor needs. In addition to her executive leadership background, Fiedler has served on the board of a fast growing managed account solution provider that was acquired by BNY in 2024.

“Terri is a highly respected leader with a strong track record of building and leading distribution organizations while helping companies grow in a disciplined way,” said Gary Tenkman, Chief Executive Officer of Ultimus Fund Solutions. “Her experience and independent perspective will enhance our board’s oversight as we continue to scale the organization and execute on our long‑term strategy. She brings valuable insight shaped by decades of experience in leadership roles across large institutions and as a board member for growth-stage firms.”

Fiedler said Ultimus’ clarity of vision, independent model, and leadership team were central to her decision to join the board.

“What stood out to me about Ultimus was the leadership team’s clear understanding of where the firm is today and where it is headed,” said Terri Fiedler, Board Member, Ultimus Fund Solutions. “This is an organization with real momentum and a thoughtful approach to growth. As a pure-play, independent administrator, Ultimus is well positioned at a time when asset managers are increasingly looking for scale, flexibility, and a focus on technology and client service.”

In addition to her corporate leadership experience, Fiedler serves as Vice Chair and Trustee of the Foundation for Financial Planning and as a board member and Treasurer/Secretary of the Insured Retirement Institute. She has been widely recognized for her leadership within the financial services industry and her advocacy focused on advancing financial resilience.

With Fiedler’s addition to the Ultimus board, Ultimus further reinforces its commitment to strong governance and experienced leadership. Terri’s appointment follows closely on the addition of Lou Maiuri, further strengthening the board’s depth and reinforcing Ultimus’ focus on disciplined growth and independent oversight.

About Ultimus Fund Solutions

Ultimus Fund Solutions is a leading provider of full-service fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions, supporting asset managers and investment funds of all types and sizes. With cutting-edge technology, industry expertise, and a consultative approach, Ultimus is committed to delivering tailored solutions and superior service. Headquarters are located in Cincinnati, Ohio, with operational offices in key cities nationwide. Ultimus employs more than 1,200 seasoned professionals, servicing over 2,500 total traditional and alternative funds with more than $775+ billion in assets under administration. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com.

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COD00001024 5/18/2026