WellSpan expands Hippocratic AI partnership to support clinical operations and improve patient experience

York, Pa., July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WellSpan Health today announced an expanded multi-year partnership with Hippocratic AI, the leader in safety-focused generative voice AI agents for health care. The agreement transforms WellSpan's relationship with Hippocratic AI from individual use cases to a platform-wide commitment that extends AI-powered capacity across inbound, outbound, ambulatory and inpatient settings. It also launches a formal co-development program to build the next generation of AI agents, supported by a dedicated Hippocratic AI team embedded at WellSpan's York, Pa. campus.

“The future of health care will be shaped by organizations that build the culture, governance and clinical capabilities to harness artificial intelligence responsibly at scale,” said Roxanna Gapstur, Ph.D., R.N., president and CEO of WellSpan Health. “At WellSpan, we've been intentional about creating this foundation, so innovation advances safely, strengthens clinical excellence and earns trust. Our expanded partnership with Hippocratic AI is an investment in the future of care—one that expands access, supports our care teams and creates a more personalized experience for every patient we serve.”

“WellSpan was the first health system to partner with us on a vision for transforming patient care, and together we proved what responsible, generative AI can do at scale,” said Munjal Shah, co-founder and CEO of Hippocratic AI. “The next phase is about abundance: reimagining what patient care can be when it's no longer constrained by scarcity—designed together, on the same campus, under the same standard of safety.”

The expansion builds on nearly two years of measurable results: Ana, WellSpan’s generative AI agent developed in partnership with Hippocratic AI, currently manages more than 160,000 patient calls per month, engaging in more than 7,000 hours of conversation. Patients can also access Ana on WellSpan.org to assist with answering frequently asked questions and providing doctor and location information on request.

New additions to the partnership include:

Expanded AI-powered capacity. Under the expanded terms, WellSpan will collaborate with Hippocratic AI to develop new use cases for Ana across multiple patient touchpoints, evolving Ana from answering inbound calls and scheduling primary care appointments to conducting post-discharge follow-up and chronic disease check-in. Initial workflows will focus on proactively closing gaps in care by conducting outreach to patients with missed imaging appointments. Every new use of Ana will follow a governance, safety and implementation structure and will be developed in close coordination with WellSpan medical and clinical teams to help alleviate administrative burden and allow them to focus on important, complex and sensitive interactions.

Co-development of regulated and orchestrated clinical AI. WellSpan becomes one of the first U.S. health systems to formally co-develop next-generation clinical AI with Hippocratic AI. As part of this, WellSpan will trial voice AI tools that support clinicians with triage tasks, and launch the Hippocratic AI Orchestrator, a new solution designed to support clinical care teams as they navigate a patient’s care plan and health history and coordinate across their care spectrum.

Embedded Hippocratic AI team onsite in York. Hippocratic AI is establishing a dedicated, in-person team of clinical, engineering and deployment specialists at WellSpan's York, Pa. campus. The team will work alongside WellSpan clinical and operational leaders to design, deploy and refine programs in real time, using on-the-ground insights to help scale from pilot phase to full deployment faster and more efficiently. Ongoing feedback and clinician experience will directly shape how these tools evolve, keeping patient outcomes at the center of every decision.

This partnership aims to serve as the operational blueprint for other health systems. By moving past one-off pilots and into platform-wide deployment, WellSpan is demonstrating what it looks like when generative AI is woven into the fabric of a health system.

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