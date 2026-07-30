Cohere and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Secure, Sovereign AI Deployment Solutions to the Public Sector

TORONTO and RESTON, Va., July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cohere , the world's leading sovereign AI company, and Carahsoft Technology Corp ., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership to expand access to secure, sovereign AI across the U.S. Public Sector. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as a Public Sector distributor for Cohere, making Cohere’s advanced AI models and secure agentic AI platform, North , available to Government agencies through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and its NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS) and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“By partnering with Carahsoft, we are expanding Government agencies’ access to a secure, enterprise-ready AI platform,” said Dave Ferris, VP of Global Public Sector at Cohere. “Cohere is committed to delivering AI solutions that meet the highest standards for security, compliance and operational control. Our North platform enables agencies to adopt cutting-edge agentic AI capabilities while aligning with stringent Government requirements. Through this partnership, agencies can streamline mission-critical operations, enhance decision-making and accelerate productivity.”

One of the world's few frontier model providers, Cohere delivers FedRAMP High-authorized ( through Second Front Systems ) end-to-end agentic solutions that empower Government agencies to deploy highly efficient multimodal and multilingual AI models in fully air-gapped, on-premise environments with zero data egress. Cohere’s environment-agnostic deployment architecture ensures unified operations across any infrastructure–from hybrid cloud to on-premise data centers in classified environments to use at the tactical edge. Purpose-built for highly regulated industries, the North platform integrates enterprise-grade security, continuous compliance and full data control for mission-critical workflows.

“Carahsoft is pleased to partner with Cohere to bring its innovative AI solutions to Government agencies,” said Michael Adams, Program Executive for AI Solutions at Carahsoft. “As agencies continue to adopt AI technologies, they need secure solutions that meet rigorous compliance and operational requirements. Cohere’s North platform and models address these needs through its secure deployment options and commitment to protecting sensitive data. Together with our reseller partners, we are helping Government organizations accelerate AI adoption, improve mission outcomes and drive innovation while maintaining strong security and control.”

Cohere’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8548 or Cohere@carahsoft.com . Explore Cohere’s solutions here .

About Cohere

Cohere, founded in 2019, is the world's leading sovereign AI company building foundation models and end-to-end products to solve real-world business problems. We partner with organizations to deliver seamless integration, deep customization, and user-friendly solutions. Our all-in-one platform provides maximum security, privacy, and deployment flexibility across public clouds, private environments, and on-premises. Headquartered globally in Toronto and San Francisco, Cohere also operates offices in London, New York, Montreal, Paris, and Seoul, serving customers worldwide.

The company has raised ~$1.6BUSD from strategic technology investors (Nvidia, AMD Ventures, Salesforce Ventures, Oracle, Cisco), institutional investors (Radical Ventures, Inovia Capital, PSP Investments, HOOPP, BDC, Nexxus), and AI pioneers including Geoffrey Hinton, Fei-Fei Li, Pieter Abbeel, and Raquel Urtasun. For more information, visit cohere.com.

Contact

Kyle Lastovica

(512) 963-5548

kylelastovica@cohere.com

About Carahsoft’s AI Portfolio

Carahsoft’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors who are enabling Government agencies and systems integrators to harness the power of AI and ultimately meet mission needs; from creating efficiencies within agencies to bolstering national security and defense. Supported by dedicated AI product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our AI portfolio spans solutions for AI Infrastructure, Generative and Agentic AI, Autonomous Systems & Robotics and more. Learn more about Carahsoft’s AI Solutions for Government here .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .