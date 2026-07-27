Synack’s Advanced Cybersecurity Solutions Now Available in AWS Marketplace Through Carahsoft

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and RESTON, Va., July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synack , the AI + Human penetration testing platform, and Carahsoft Technology Corp . , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that Synack’s cybersecurity, AI and human security testing solutions have been added to Carahsoft’s CarahCloud Marketplace® program. The CarahCloud program combines the benefits of the AWS Marketplace Private Offers feature, along with Carahsoft's contract vehicles, to provide U.S. Public Sector customers with a seamless acquisition process for their cloud solutions. AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Carahsoft’s CarahCloud Marketplace program features flexible pricing terms, simplified billing, quick deployment and license management, making it easier to purchase software and services from AWS Marketplace vendors, such as Synack. The program leverages Carahsoft’s extensive network of reseller partners, system integrators and managed service providers to offer customers access to the best possible pricing and procurement options.

Carahsoft serves as Synack’s Public Sector distributor and manages its AWS Marketplace distribution through Carahsoft’s CarahCloud program. As partners since 2024, Carahsoft’s sales, marketing, operations professionals and reseller partners work jointly with Synack to drive the adoption of its security validation solutions within the Public Sector.

Synack delivers continuous security validation by combining Sara AI Pentesting , powered by the Synack Autonomous Red Agent, with the Synack Red Team , its rigorously vetted community of ethical security researchers. Together, this helps Public Sector organizations scale penetration testing, validate exploitability and uncover risks that automated tools alone may miss.

Synack has spent more than a decade supporting Federal, defense and critical infrastructure organizations with continuous, validated penetration testing. Its platform supports proactive security programs across web applications, APIs, cloud environments, networks and mission-critical systems, helping organizations uncover exploitable vulnerabilities before adversaries can take advantage of them.

“Carahsoft is pleased to support Synack’s presence in AWS Marketplace through our CarahCloud program,” said Seamus Bergen, Sales Director who oversees the Synack Team at Carahsoft. “As Federal agencies continue to address a rapidly evolving and complex threat landscape, access to innovative security validation capabilities is critical for strengthening cyber resilience and managing risk. Together with our reseller partners, Carahsoft and Synack are empowering Public Sector agencies with advanced security technologies.”

Synack’s addition to AWS Marketplace aligns with the White House’s Executive Order 14409, “Promoting Advanced Artificial Intelligence Innovation and Security,” which reinforces the need for Federal agencies to accelerate the deployment of AI-enabled defensive cybersecurity tools, broaden access to advanced cybersecurity services and improve the coordination of vulnerability discovery, validation and remediation across Federal networks and critical infrastructure.

“Public Sector security teams need a faster and more scalable way to validate risk without losing the creativity, judgment and mission context that expert humans provide,” said Angela Heindl-Schober, CMO at Synack. “Carahsoft plays an important role in helping agencies access the security validation capabilities they need as Federal cyber priorities evolve. Together, Carahsoft and Synack are helping Public Sector organizations strengthen cyber resilience with an AI and Human model built for continuous testing.”

Carahsoft works with a range of Synack- and AWS-certified resellers and managed service providers to deliver a full cloud solution including AWS services, professional services, migration services and other integration services. Carahsoft’s technology portfolio offers customers the resources necessary to acquire a wide variety of cloud-based technologies that securely drive modernization through cloud technology.

Through Synack’s collaboration with Carahsoft and availability in AWS Marketplace, U.S. Federal customers now have an additional option to enable Government purchases. For more information on Carahsoft’s AWS Marketplace program, contact awsmp@carahsoft.com. To learn more about Synack’s solutions available through Carahsoft, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8585 or Synack@carahsoft.com. Explore Synack’s solutions here.

About Synack

Synack delivers continuous pentesting through its Human + AI platform for continuous security validation. Sara AI Pentesting , powered by the Synack Autonomous Red Agent, combines agentic AI with the Synack Red Team —the world’s most rigorously vetted community of security researchers—to help organizations proactively reduce risk, stay compliant, and stay ahead of evolving cyber threats. Sara handles reconnaissance, attack surface mapping, and initial exploit validation at scale, while human experts validate real-world exploitability and provide the creativity and judgment automation cannot replicate. Founded by former NSA operatives, Synack has enabled nearly 10 million hours of security testing to protect critical assets, from global financial systems to U.S. Defense Department networks. Synack was recognized by both G2 and GigaOm as a Leader in Penetration Testing and PTaaS. Learn more at www.synack.com .

Contact

Katy Nally

Senior Content Marketing Manager

cnally@synack.com

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors who enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Zero Trust, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com