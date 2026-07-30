Alpha Controls Launches Equipment Rental Program, Expanding Access to Instrumentation, Calibration & Validation Solutions

MARKHAM, Ontario, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Controls & Instrumentation is pleased to announce the launch of its new Equipment Rental Program, expanding the company's portfolio of instrumentation, calibration, validation, and measurement solutions available to customers across regulated and industrial markets.

The new program provides organizations with flexible access to specialized equipment without the capital investment and long-term commitment associated with equipment ownership. By offering rental options alongside its established instrumentation, calibration, validation, and technical support services, Alpha Controls continues to strengthen its role as a trusted precision partner for organizations seeking reliable measurement solutions.

For more than four decades, Alpha Controls has supported customers across pharmaceutical, biotechnology, healthcare, food and beverage, manufacturing, energy, transportation, and industrial markets with precision measurement solutions, technical expertise, and industry-leading products. The launch of the Equipment Rental Program represents a strategic investment in expanding the ways customers can access the technologies they need to support critical projects, temporary capacity requirements, facility upgrades, and operational challenges.

"As our customers' needs continue to evolve, we are committed to evolving alongside them," said David Sand at Alpha Controls. "The launch of our Equipment Rental Program is a natural extension of our role as a precision partner. It allows us to provide customers with greater flexibility while continuing to deliver the expertise, service, and support that have defined Alpha Controls for over 45 years."

The program offers access to a broad range of equipment from trusted manufacturers including Kaye, Fluke, MadgeTech, Additel, Particle Measuring Systems, Setra and other leading brands. Available rental equipment includes data loggers, calibration equipment, particle counters, pressure measurement devices, thermal imaging equipment, environmental monitoring systems, validation and mapping solutions, process instrumentation, and other specialized technologies used across a variety of industries and applications.

Every rental is professionally prepared, calibrated, and supported by the Alpha Controls team to ensure equipment arrives ready for deployment. Customers also receive access to technical guidance, and ongoing support from Alpha Controls’ experienced team throughout the rental period.

"Equipment is only one part of a successful project,” said Marc Brand, Director of Sales & Service. "What differentiates Alpha Controls is our ability to combine industry-leading technology with knowledgeable support and application expertise. This program extends that commitment and provides customers with another practical way to achieve their goals."

The launch of the Equipment Rental Program represents another important milestone in Alpha Controls' continued growth and investment in customer-focused solutions. By expanding beyond traditional product sales and services, the company continues to build on its reputation as a trusted partner for organizations that depend on accurate, reliable data to drive operational success.

For more information about the Alpha Controls Equipment Rental Program or to request a rental quote, visit www.alphacontrols.com.

About Alpha Controls & Instrumentation

Founded in 1979, Alpha Controls & Instrumentation Inc. is a Canadian, family-owned and operated provider of instrumentation, calibration, validation, rental equipment, and technical solutions for regulated and industrial markets across North America. As Your Precision Partner, Alpha Controls combines decades of industry expertise with a customer-first approach to support organizations in achieving accurate measurements and meeting critical compliance requirements.

The company provides a comprehensive portfolio of high-quality instrumentation for pressure, temperature, humidity, gas detection, level, flow, and many other critical measurement applications. Its services include ISO/IEC 17025-accredited calibration through A2LA, validation services, equipment repair, rental solutions, and expert technical support.

Serving industries including pharmaceutical, food and beverage, aerospace, automotive, water and wastewater, chemical, power, and HVAC, Alpha Controls is committed to delivering the technical expertise, responsiveness, and personalized service customers have trusted for more than 45 years.