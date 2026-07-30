Remitly Launches the Global Card: The World's First Card Built for Cross-Border Communities to Send, Spend, Save, and Borrow in One Account

The Remitly Global Card combines one-of-a-kind features including our best remittance prices, faster and lower-fee sends, no-fee everyday spending, a bank account for everyone, the ability to hold and move money in fiat currency or USDC, instant transfers between Remitly Global Cardholders, no foreign transaction fees, direct deposit, global ATM access, and access to credit through the Remitly Global Card Membership plan, among other valuable new features for its global customers.

SEATTLE, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) today introduced the Remitly Global Card, a card built for people whose lives extend across borders. Cardmembers can get paid, spend, save, and send money home from the same account, wherever they happen to be. This launch gives communities who live across borders frictionless access to borrowing, spending, saving, and sending — all from one card.

For more than a decade, millions of customers have trusted Remitly to send money to the people who matter most to them. With the Remitly Global Card, that same trust extends further - to the worker who cannot wait for payday to send money home to their family, the professional living between two countries, the freelancer living in a country with volatile currency swings, and the global nomad without a fixed address.

Unlike traditional debit cards built primarily for domestic banking, the Remitly Global Card is designed for customers whose financial lives span multiple countries - one card plan for wherever life or work takes them. "Our top goal for the Remitly Global Card was for it to disappear into people's everyday lives, so sending money home feels as simple as buying a coffee," said Sebastian J. Gunningham, Chief Executive Officer of Remitly. "Whether you're getting paid in Seattle, sending money to family in Asia, or picking up groceries in Latin America, it's the same card and the same balance, no matter which currency or country you're in. No separate app to spend. No separate account to save. It's one card, and it's yours wherever you go. We're excited to bring it to customers today."

The Remitly Global Card will launch with the following customer features, as available:

Better Rates, Faster Sends. Every transfer sent from an eligible Remitly Global Card automatically unlocks preferred FX rates and faster delivery speeds — no need to shop rates or pick a delivery option, it's already the best one, exclusive to Cardmembers. Cardmembers get default access to the lowest cost, fastest remittance options on Remitly.

Every transfer sent from an eligible Remitly Global Card automatically unlocks preferred FX rates and faster delivery speeds — no need to shop rates or pick a delivery option, it's already the best one, exclusive to Cardmembers. Cardmembers get default access to the lowest cost, fastest remittance options on Remitly. A No-Fee Card for Everyday Spending. Customers can spend anywhere in the world with no transaction fees, allowing them to keep more of every dollar they earn - whether they're buying groceries, paying bills, or covering everyday purchases.

Customers can spend anywhere in the world with no transaction fees, allowing them to keep more of every dollar they earn - whether they're buying groceries, paying bills, or covering everyday purchases. A Bank Account for Everyone. Many of Remitly's customers are underbanked, new to a country, and wary of hidden bank fees. The Remitly Global Card gives them a debit card they can get in minutes without lengthy paperwork or a bank branch visit, opening the door to a financial account many would otherwise struggle to access.

Many of Remitly's customers are underbanked, new to a country, and wary of hidden bank fees. The Remitly Global Card gives them a debit card they can get in minutes without lengthy paperwork or a bank branch visit, opening the door to a financial account many would otherwise struggle to access. A Card and Account Where Money Holds its Value. A large part of the world values the ability to hold their money in digital dollars, where allowed, and the Remitly Global Card is built for that reality. Available today in select locations and expanding globally, it lets eligible customers hold balances in U.S. dollars or USDC instead of a local currency. With funds that can be used directly with the card, customers receive money faster and can choose how and when to convert funds to their local currencies. From a digital wallet, they can tap to pay locally with Apple Pay or Google Pay, shop online, or cover subscriptions billed in U.S. dollars, all from the same card.

A large part of the world values the ability to hold their money in digital dollars, where allowed, and the Remitly Global Card is built for that reality. Available today in select locations and expanding globally, it lets eligible customers hold balances in U.S. dollars or USDC instead of a local currency. With funds that can be used directly with the card, customers receive money faster and can choose how and when to convert funds to their local currencies. From a digital wallet, they can tap to pay locally with Apple Pay or Google Pay, shop online, or cover subscriptions billed in U.S. dollars, all from the same card. Instant Money Movement Between Loved Ones. Two customers who each hold an eligible Remitly Global Card, wherever they are in the world, will be able to move money to each other instantly. Whether it's a parent sending an allowance to a child studying abroad or family members splitting a bill across borders, money moves between Remitly Global Cardholders as easily as it would between two accounts at the same bank.

Two customers who each hold an eligible Remitly Global Card, wherever they are in the world, will be able to move money to each other instantly. Whether it's a parent sending an allowance to a child studying abroad or family members splitting a bill across borders, money moves between Remitly Global Cardholders as easily as it would between two accounts at the same bank. No Foreign Transaction Fees. Cardmembers who travel or live across borders can spend with no foreign transaction fees, adding up to real, recurring savings every time they use the card outside their home country.

Cardmembers who travel or live across borders can spend with no foreign transaction fees, adding up to real, recurring savings every time they use the card outside their home country. Get Paid to Card. Customers can receive their paycheck by direct deposit straight onto the Remitly Global Card, making it the single account they use to get paid, spend, save, and send.

Customers can receive their paycheck by direct deposit straight onto the Remitly Global Card, making it the single account they use to get paid, spend, save, and send. Access to Liquidity. Through the Remitly Global Card Membership plan, eligible customers who need short-term flexibility when timing doesn't line up with a paycheck or an unexpected expense can get access to an open-end line of credit, with no credit history required.

Through the Remitly Global Card Membership plan, eligible customers who need short-term flexibility when timing doesn't line up with a paycheck or an unexpected expense can get access to an open-end line of credit, with no credit history required. Travel eSIM. Remitly Global Card Membership will include a 3GB global travel eSIM, giving cardmembers mobile data the moment they land in a new country — no local SIM card, no roaming fees, no searching for Wi-Fi.

Remitly Global Card Membership will include a 3GB global travel eSIM, giving cardmembers mobile data the moment they land in a new country — no local SIM card, no roaming fees, no searching for Wi-Fi. Smart Rate. Remitly Global Card Membership will also include Smart Rate, which will protect cardmembers from missing out on a better deal: if the exchange rate improves within 24 hours of a send funded by the Remitly Global Card, Remitly credits the difference back automatically.

Initial availability will be in the U.S. and select international markets. Over the coming quarters, Remitly intends to expand the Global Card to the UK, Europe, and 10 additional markets, enabling seamless direct payouts for global workers, broader multi-currency holding capabilities for consumers and businesses worldwide, and additional borrowing products designed to help consumers build credit in their new countries.

Remitly Global Card is beginning a phased rollout to eligible, invited customers today, with expanded regional capabilities rolling out globally through the remainder of 2026.

To learn more, visit remitly.com/cards .













About Remitly: Remitly is a trusted provider of financial services that transcend borders. With a footprint spanning more than 175 countries, Remitly has built one of the world’s leading global money movement platforms, trusted by millions of customers. Remitly continues to evolve beyond a remittance company into a diversified, cross-border financial services provider, serving both consumers and businesses across a growing set of use cases.

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