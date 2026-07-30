AscellaHealth Delivers Mid-Year Specialty Pharmacy Outlook to Help Payers Navigate Pipeline Innovation, Cost and Benefit Strategy

BERWYN, Pa., July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AscellaHealth, a global partner delivering customizable solutions to support the specialty pharmaceutical industry, today announces the release of its Q2 2026 Specialty & Rare Pipeline Digest, a strategic mid-year outlook on the specialty drug landscape, providing in-depth analysis of recent FDA approvals, regulatory decisions, late-stage pipeline developments and emerging market trends that are reshaping specialty pharmacy strategy for healthcare payers, employers, pharmacy benefit organizations and other benefit decision-makers.

Leveraging more than six years of specialty pipeline expertise, AscellaHealth delivers actionable intelligence that enables healthcare organizations to anticipate emerging therapies, evaluate financial and operational impact, and develop sustainable specialty benefit strategies. Building on this foundation, the latest report is the first to introduce an accompanying blog series offering deeper analysis and practical insights to prepare organizations for what's ahead, navigate an increasingly complex specialty landscape and make more informed benefit and business decisions. The Digest and related blog series are also part of AscellaOne™, the next-generation pharmacy benefits marketplace launched earlier this year, expanding the company’s growing portfolio of resources supporting stakeholders as they navigate the evolving specialty pharmacy ecosystem.

“Specialty pharmacy has reached an inflection point where breakthrough therapies are arriving faster than traditional benefit strategies can adapt,” says Andy Szczotka, Pharm.D., chief pharmacy officer, AscellaHealth. “Healthcare payers need a forward-looking view of the market to shape long-term specialty benefit strategy. The conversation has shifted beyond the growing number of specialty therapies entering the market to how health plans, employers, pharmacy benefit organizations and other healthcare stakeholders anticipate, evaluate and mitigate clinical, financial and operational risk. The report serves as the foundation for a broader series of insights designed to help pharmacy benefit decision-makers anticipate and manage the clinical, financial and operational impact of that innovation.”

Positioned as a mid-year specialty pharmacy outlook, the Q2 2026 Digest provides pharmacy benefit decision-makers across health plans, employers, pharmacy benefit organizations, TPAs, health systems and other stakeholders with insights into emerging specialty pharmacy trends and the market forces shaping benefit strategy.

Key themes explored in the digest highlight the accelerating pace of innovation across specialty categories and illustrate how the market is evolving into a more segmented and complex environment, with different therapeutic areas following distinct economic models, competitive landscapes and regulatory pathways:

Continued Growth and Complexity of Specialty Therapies. The specialty pipeline is advancing rapidly, with ultra-high-cost therapies — including cell and gene therapies — creating new financial considerations, while rare disease advancements expand treatment possibilities and increase planning complexity.

Rapidly Evolving Therapeutic Landscapes. Emerging areas such as obesity and metabolic disease continue to evolve, competitive dynamics are shifting across multiple specialty categories, and new treatment options are creating additional considerations for coverage and utilization management.

Expanding Treatment Options Increase Benefit Complexity. New indications and approvals continue to reshape established specialty categories, requiring thoughtful product and formulary management as organizations balance clinical innovation with financial sustainability.

Biosimilars Continue to Reshape Specialty Economics. As biosimilar adoption matures, increased competition may create new opportunities for value optimization, prompting organizations to evaluate evolving contracting, reimbursement and utilization strategies.

“At this pivotal moment for the industry, innovation across cell and gene therapies, rare disease treatments, metabolic disease and biosimilars are creating new considerations for payers and benefit leaders,” continues Szczotka. “Drawing on AscellaHealth’s deep clinical and market expertise, the Digest provides insight into how emerging therapies may influence financial exposure, competitive dynamics, formulary strategy and long-term benefit sustainability. Beyond tracking pipeline activity, stakeholders need a forward-looking view to anticipate and manage the clinical, financial and operational impact of specialty innovation.”

Visit www.AscellaHealth.com to access the Q2 2026 Specialty & Rare Pipeline Digest, subscribe to receive future quarterly specialty and rare disease pipeline insights and learn more about how AscellaHealth helps organizations anticipate specialty pharmacy trends and develop sustainable benefit strategies.

About AscellaHealth LLC

AscellaHealth is a global partner that delivers proven end-to-end solutions to both life sciences and healthcare companies to enhance the quality of life for patients with complex, chronic conditions. A dedicated team gets critical healthcare products from manufacturers to patients, while ensuring an efficient flow of funds between payers and pharma. For more information on our services and solutions, visit www.AscellaHealth.com.

Media:

Esther Jin

CPR Strategic Marketing Communications

ejin@cpronline.com

201.645.4896 x 10

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