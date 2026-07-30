Celestial Seasonings® Expands Anytime Wellness Tea Line with Three New Functional Blends





BOULDER, Colo., July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celestial Seasonings® , a pioneer in the specialty tea aisle for more than 50 years and the leading herbal tea brand¹, is expanding its Anytime Wellness collection with three new functional herbal blends crafted to soothe and support wellness routines.

The newest additions–Prebiotic Blend, Stomach Soother, and Throat Soother–harmoniously combine trusted functional ingredients with delicious, vibrant flavor profiles, from hibiscus punch, to ginger and mint, to sweet citrus and herbal notes, making it easier than ever to support your wellbeing from the inside out. For decades, generations of tea lovers have reached for the brand’s iconic Sleepytime® teas to wind down. Now, Celestial Seasonings is bringing that same trusted, time-tested herbal expertise to its nurturing wellness platform, uplifting any moment of the day.

As consumers look for simple, gentle ways to support their daily wellbeing, the Anytime Wellness collection offers approachable, flavorful rituals that seamlessly fit into any routine. Whether intentionally nourishing gut health, pausing for a cup to reset during a demanding schedule, comforting stomach troubles, or soothing your throat after a long day of back-to-back meetings and social events, these new, caffeine-free blends provide a moment of proactive care with every sip.

"People already count on us to soothe their days and nights. Now, we’re elevating functional wellness with next-generation benefits–like prebiotic fiber–before consumers even think to look for it in the tea aisle," said Lee Nelson, Marketing Director, Celestial Seasonings at The Hain Celestial Group. "We're meeting the immediate needs of tea lovers today with timeless remedies, while completely reimagining what a functional cup of tea can do for them tomorrow."

Celestial Seasonings tea shows that modern functional benefits and exceptional flavor can go hand in hand. The latest additions expand the functional lineup through distinct, purpose-built blends that range from forward-thinking formulas with ingredients like prebiotic fiber, to time-honored herbal remedies featuring trusted botanicals, like ginger, peppermint, and slippery elm. The newest offerings include:

Prebiotic Blend is a bold, tangy herbal tea blended with prebiotic fiber and hibiscus to support gut health and nourish your microbiome from the inside out. Bursting with notes of berry, citrus punch, and the tartness of hibiscus, this first-of-its-kind blend introduces prebiotic fiber to the tea aisle in a delicious, approachable way, turning a gut-health ritual into a joyful daily routine.

is a bold, tangy herbal tea blended with prebiotic fiber and hibiscus to support gut health and nourish your microbiome from the inside out. Bursting with notes of berry, citrus punch, and the tartness of hibiscus, this first-of-its-kind blend introduces prebiotic fiber to the tea aisle in a delicious, approachable way, turning a gut-health ritual into a joyful daily routine. Stomach Soother is a soothing, refreshing herbal blend of ginger, spearmint, and peppermint crafted to help soothe occasional digestive upset and nausea. Featuring a bright ginger and mint taste, this comforting tea calms digestive upset in the moment so you can get back to feeling like yourself again.

is a soothing, refreshing herbal blend of ginger, spearmint, and peppermint crafted to help soothe occasional digestive upset and nausea. Featuring a bright ginger and mint taste, this comforting tea calms digestive upset in the moment so you can get back to feeling like yourself again. Throat Soother is a soothing citrus-flavored herbal blend formulated with slippery elm bark, licorice root, and wild cherry bark for throat soothing. Wrapped in warm, inviting notes of orange, lemon, honey, mint, and cinnamon, it delivers the warmth your throat is asking for in every sip.





Celestial Seasonings® Anytime Wellness teas are available now on Amazon, at Target and celestialseasonings.com , with the complete expanded lineup arriving at Kroger and Walmart throughout late summer.

1 Source: Circana, Total US MULO + C, L52 weeks ending 7/13/25 herb specialty bagged tea

About Celestial Seasonings®

For more than 50 years, Celestial Seasonings, part of The Hain Celestial Group family of brands, has created delicious specialty teas that inspire magical moments of delight. The brand currently offers more than 90 flavorful varieties of herbal, green, black, and wellness teas. Each blend is crafted from the finest herbs, teas, spices and botanicals and is presented in packaging adorned with beautiful artwork and inspiring quotes. From calming and relaxing, to refreshing and rejuvenating, to everyday wellness support, there's a Celestial Seasonings® product for all the moods and moments of your day. We invite you to Taste our World. For more information, visit celestialseasonings.com or follow Celestial Seasonings on Facebook , Instagram , or TikTok .

About The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Hain Celestial is a leading health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living for people, communities and the planet through better-for-you brands. For more than 30 years, Hain Celestial has intentionally focused on delivering nutrition and well-being that positively impacts today and tomorrow. Headquartered in Hoboken, N.J., Hain Celestial's products across beverages, yogurt, baby/kids and meal preparation are marketed and sold in over 70 countries around the world. Our leading brands include Celestial Seasonings® teas, The Greek Gods® yogurt, Earth's Best® Organic and Ella's Kitchen® baby and kids foods, Joya® and Natumi® plant-based beverages, Hartley’s® jelly, as well as Cully & Sully®, Yorkshire Provender®, New Covent Garden® soups, among others. For more information, visit www.hain.com and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Justin Godley

516-587-6085

Justin.Godley@hain.com



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