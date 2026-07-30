PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

30 July 2026

PayPoint plc (the "Company")

Notification of transaction by a Director / Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”)

Grant of Award

On 30 July 2026, Nick Wiles, Chief Executive of the Company, was granted a conditional one-off Performance Share Award (“PSA”) under the PayPoint Executive Share Plan (“ESP”).

The number of shares subject to the award is 471,238 ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence each in the Company. The number of shares under award was calculated based on a price of £5.725 per share, being the closing mid-market price on 11 June 2026.

Vesting of the PSA will be subject to continued service until the third anniversary of grant and the satisfaction of performance targets measured over the three-year period ending 31 March 2029 and over the 30-day period ending on the third anniversary of the grant date. A Holding Period of two years from the vesting date will apply to any shares released following the vesting of the individual award.

Further details of the PSA are outlined in the Company’s Notice of 2026 Annual General Meeting.

The Notification of Dealing Form can be found below.

This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

Enquiries:



PayPoint Plc

Sophie Line, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary

+44 (0) 7927132060

Steve O'Neill, Corporate Affairs and Marketing Director

+44 (0)7919488066

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

https://www.paypointbusiness.com/

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Nick Wiles



2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive



b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PayPoint Plc b) LEI 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence



ISIN: GB00BVMTNR93



b) Nature of the transaction Grant of a conditional right to acquire Ordinary shares under the PayPoint Executive Share Plan.



c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: Nil

Volume: 471,238 d) Aggregated information Price: Nil

Volume: 471,238 e) Date of the transaction 30 July 2026 f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue



