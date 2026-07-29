29 July 2026

PayPoint Plc (the “Company”)

Result of 2026 AGM

The Company held its Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") on 29 July 2026. Details of the resolutions are set out in full in the Notice of AGM dated 24 June 2026. Voting at the AGM was completed by way of a poll. All resolutions were passed by the required majority. Resolutions 1 to 15 (inclusive) were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 16 to 19 (inclusive) were passed as special resolutions. The results of the poll for each resolution were as follows:

Resolutions Votes For 1 % Votes Against % Total Votes % of Issued Share Capital Voted Votes Withheld 2 1. To receive the Annual Report and Accounts for the

year ended 31 March 2026 44,451,031 99.91% 39,526 0.09% 44,490,557 74.59% 20,497 2. To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 March 2026 42,112,535 94.76% 2,329,082 5.24% 44,441,617 74.51% 69,437 3. To approve the amendment to the Directors’ Remuneration Policy 39,685,965 89.30% 4,754,742 10.70% 44,440,707 74.51% 70,347 4. To declare a final dividend of 20 pence per ordinary share of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2026 44,481,362 99.94% 24,886 0.06% 44,506,248 74.62% 4,806 5. To re-elect Giles Kerr as a Director of the

Company 42,829,777 96.55% 1,529,057 3.45% 44,358,834 74.37% 152,220 6. To re-elect Nick Wiles as a Director of the Company 44,381,750 99.76% 106,976 0.24% 44,488,726 74.59% 22,328 7. To re-elect Rob Harding as a Director of the Company 44,443,817 99.90% 43,385 0.10% 44,487,202 74.59% 23,852 8. To re-elect Ben Wishart as a Director of the Company 42,184,155 94.94% 2,246,003 5.06% 44,430,158 74.49% 80,896 9. To re-elect Rosie Shapland as a Director of the Company 44,229,070 99.42% 257,864 0.58% 44,486,934 74.59% 24,120 10. To re-elect Lan Tu as a Director of the

Company 44,285,738 99.55% 201,193 0.45% 44,486,931 74.59% 24,123 11. To elect Manasi Bhalerao as a Director of the Company 44,448,352 99.90% 42,453 0.10% 44,490,805 74.59% 20,249 12. To confirm the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditor of the Company 44,467,953 99.95% 23,058 0.05% 44,491,011 74.59% 20,043 13. To authorise the Directors to determine the

Auditor’s remuneration 44,469,430 99.95% 20,964 0.05% 44,490,394 74.59% 20,660 14. To authorise the Company to make political donations 43,216,723 97.24% 1,226,982 2.76% 44,443,705 74.51% 67,349 15. To authorise the Directors to allot shares 43,406,493 97.72% 1,012,551 2.28% 44,419,044 74.47% 92,010 16. To disapply general statutory pre-emption rights3 43,295,719 97.42% 1,145,024 2.58% 44,440,743 74.51% 70,311 17. To disapply additional statutory pre-emption rights3 43,305,507 97.45% 1,135,229 2.55% 44,440,736 74.51% 70,318 18. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its ordinary shares up to 15% of the issued share capital3 44,457,378 99.89% 47,208 0.11% 44,504,586 74.62% 6,468 19. To allow a general meeting (other than an annual general meeting) to be called on 14 days’ notice3 44,243,409 99.43% 255,545 0.57% 44,498,954 74.61% 12,100

Resolutions 8 to 11 related to the re-election and election of the Independent Directors. Under the UK Listing Rules, because the Controlling Shareholder holds more than 30% of the voting rights of the Company, the re-election and election of an Independent Director by shareholders must be approved by a majority of both: (i) the shareholders of the Company; and (ii) the independent shareholders of the Company (that is, the shareholders of the Company entitled to vote on the election of Independent Directors who are not the Controlling Shareholder). The Company has separately counted the number of votes cast by the independent shareholders in favour of resolutions 8 to 11 and set out the votes cast below.

Resolutions Votes For 1 % Votes Against % Total Votes % of Independent Issued Share Capital Voted Votes Withheld2 8. To re-elect Ben Wishart as a Director of the Company 22,668,169 90.99% 2,246,003 9.01% 24,914,172 63.04% 80,896 9. To re-elect Rosie Shapland as a Director of the

Company 24,713,084 98.97% 257,864 1.03% 24,970,948 63.18% 24,120 10. To re-elect Lan Tu as a Director of the Company 24,769,752 99.19% 201,193 0.81% 24,970,945 63.18% 24,123 11. To elect Manasi Bhalerao as a Director of the Company 24,932,366 99.83% 42,453 0.17% 24,974,819 63.19% 20,249

1 Where shareholders appointed the Chair as their proxy with discretion as to voting, their votes were cast in favour of the resolutions.

2 A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted towards votes cast "For" or "Against" a resolution.

3 Special Resolutions requiring a 75% majority.

The total voting rights of the Company on the day on which shareholders had to be on the register in order to be eligible to vote was 59,645,600.

The scrutineer of the poll was Equiniti Limited, the Company's Share Registrar.

The results will also be made available on the Company's website: https://www.paypointbusiness.com/corporate/investor-centre/annual-general-meeting

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2, copies of the resolutions that do not constitute ordinary business at an annual general meeting will be submitted to the FCA’s National Storage Mechanism and will be available for viewing shortly at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

As previously disclosed in the Company’s 2026 Annual Report and succession planning procedures, and in accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.6, Rakesh Sharma did not stand for re-election at today’s AGM and retired from the Board at the conclusion of the meeting.

Enquiries:

Sophie Line, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary, CompanySecretary@paypoint.com

Steve O’Neill, Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer, +44 (0)7919 488066

LEI Number: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138