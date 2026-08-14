PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

 | Source: PayPoint plc PayPoint plc

14 August 2026

PayPoint Plc ("the Company")

Notification of a transaction by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”)

2021 Restricted Share Plan Awards

The Company announces that, in accordance with the rules of the PayPoint Restricted Share Plan (“RSP”), the final tranche of the conditional share award granted on 13 August 2021 to Nicholas Wiles vested on 13 August 2026 having achieved the required performance conditions.

PDMRNumber of shares granted

Dividend equivalent shares accruedGross number of shares vestedNumber of shares cash settled to cover taxes due1Net Vested shares2Number of shares sold
Nicholas Wiles13,9664,47618,4428,6679,7750

1 Shares were cash settled to cover income tax and national insurance contributions due on vesting. The share price on release was £6.0350 per share.

2 Satisfied from the PayPoint Employee’s Share Trust.

The Notification of Dealing Form can be found below.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

PayPoint Plc           
Sophie Line, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0)7927132060

Steve O'Neill, Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer
+44 (0)7919 488066

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

https://www.paypointbusiness.com/corporate

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameNicholas Wiles
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer

b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NamePayPoint Plc
b)LEI5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence each

ISIN: GB00BVMTNR93
b)Nature of the transactionVesting of awards under the Company’s Restricted Share Plan.
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 Price(s)Volume(s)
 £6.03518,442
d)

Aggregated information



- Volume
- Price
- Total

 Aggregate Volume(s)Aggregate Price(s)Aggregate Total
 

18,442



£6.035

   £111,297.47

e)Date of the transaction13 August 2026
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue



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