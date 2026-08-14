PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

14 August 2026

PayPoint Plc ("the Company")

Notification of a transaction by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”)

2021 Restricted Share Plan Awards

The Company announces that, in accordance with the rules of the PayPoint Restricted Share Plan (“RSP”), the final tranche of the conditional share award granted on 13 August 2021 to Nicholas Wiles vested on 13 August 2026 having achieved the required performance conditions.

PDMR Number of shares granted



Dividend equivalent shares accrued Gross number of shares vested Number of shares cash settled to cover taxes due1 Net Vested shares2 Number of shares sold Nicholas Wiles 13,966 4,476 18,442 8,667 9,775 0

1 Shares were cash settled to cover income tax and national insurance contributions due on vesting. The share price on release was £6.0350 per share.

2 Satisfied from the PayPoint Employee’s Share Trust.

The Notification of Dealing Form can be found below.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

PayPoint Plc

Sophie Line, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary

+44 (0)7927132060

Steve O'Neill, Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer

+44 (0)7919 488066

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

https://www.paypointbusiness.com/corporate

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Nicholas Wiles 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer



b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PayPoint Plc b) LEI 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence each



ISIN: GB00BVMTNR93

b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards under the Company’s Restricted Share Plan. c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) £6.035 18,442 d)



Aggregated information







- Volume

- Price

- Total



Aggregate Volume(s) Aggregate Price(s) Aggregate Total



18,442







£6.035



£111,297.47



e) Date of the transaction 13 August 2026 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue



