PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

6 August 2026
PayPoint Plc ("the Company")
Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
(together “PDMRs”)
1. Deferred Annual Bonus Scheme
The Company announces that on 5 August 2026, in accordance with the rules of the PayPoint PLC Deferred Bonus Plan (“DBP”), the awards granted on 31 July 2023 to the PDMRs listed below, vested, having achieved the required continuous employment condition.
|PDMR
|Number of shares granted
|Dividend equivalent shares accrued
|Gross number of shares vested
|Number of shares cash settled to cover taxes due1
|Net Vested shares2
|Number of shares sold
|Simon Coles
|5,425
|1,126
|6,551
|3,078
|3,473
|0
|Benjamin Ford
|5,049
|1,050
|6,099
|2,866
|3,233
|3,233
|Mark Latham
|4,411
|917
|5,328
|2,558
|2,770
|2,770
|Tanya Murphy
|4,752
|987
|5,739
|2,751
|2,988
|2,988
|Steve O’Neill
|2,078
|428
|2,506
|1,177
|1,329
|1,329
|Chris Paul
|2,238
|463
|2,701
|1,269
|1,432
|1,432
|Jo Toolan
|3,997
|829
|4,826
|2,268
|2,558
|2,558
|Katy Wilde
|4,852
|1,006
|5,858
|2,753
|3,105
|3,105
|Nicholas Wiles
|23,498
|4,904
|28,402
|13,348
|15,054
|0
1 Shares were cash settled to cover income tax and national insurance contributions due on vesting. The share price on release was £6.181815 per share.
2 Satisfied from the PayPoint Employee’s Share Trust.
2. The PayPoint Plc Share Incentive Plan – Dividend Reinvestment
The Company was notified on 5 August 2026 that the interim cash dividend paid by the Company on 3 August 2026 was reinvested by way of an election under the PayPoint Plc Share Incentive Plan to purchase ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence each in the Company on 5 August 2026 for PDMRs as set out below, including the following Directors:
|
|Dividend Shares
Purchase Date: 05/08/2026
Purchase Price: £6.1225
|Nicholas Wiles
|57
|Rob Harding
|25
The Notification of Dealing Forms can be found below.
This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
PayPoint Plc
Sophie Line, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0)7927132060
Steve O'Neill, Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer
+44 (0)7919 488066
LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
https://www.paypointbusiness.com/corporate
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|
|2. Benjamin Ford
|3. Mark Latham
|4. Tanya Murphy
|5. Stephen O’Neill
|6. Christopher Paul
|7. Josephine Toolan
|8. Katy Wilde
|9. Nicholas Wiles
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|1. PDMR
2. PDMR
3. PDMR
4. PDMR
5. PDMR
6. PDMR
7. PDMR
8. PDMR
9. Chief Executive Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|PayPoint Plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence each
ISIN: GB00BVMTNR93
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting of awards under the Company’s Deferred Bonus Plan.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|1.
|£6.181815
|6,551
|2.
|£6.181815
|6,099
|3.
|£6.181815
|5,328
|4.
|£6.181815
|5,739
|5.
|£6.181815
|2,506
|6.
|£6.181815
|2,701
|7.
|£6.181815
|4,826
|8.
|£6.181815
|5,858
|9.
|£6.181815
|28,402
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
- Total
|Aggregate Volume(s)
|Aggregate Price(s)
|Aggregate Total
|1.
|6,551
|£6.181815
|£40,497.07
|2.
|6,099
|£6.181815
|£37,702.89
|3.
|5,328
|£6.181815
|£32,936.71
|4.
|5,739
|£6.181815
|£35,477.44
|5.
|2,506
|£6.181815
|£15,491.63
|6.
|2,701
|£6.181815
|£16,697.08
|7.
|4,826
|£6.181815
|£29,833.44
|8.
|5,858
|£6.181815
|£36,213.07
|9.
|28,402
|£6.181815
|£175,575.91
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|5 August 2026
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|
|2. Mark Latham
|3. Tanya Murphy
|4. Stephen O’Neill
|5. Christopher Paul
|6. Josephine Toolan
|7. Katy Wilde
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|1. PDMR
2. PDMR
3. PDMR
4. PDMR
5. PDMR
6. PDMR
7. PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|PayPoint Plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence each
ISIN: GB00BVMTNR93
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of Net Vested shares awarded under the Company’s Deferred Bonus Plan.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|1.
|£6.181815
|3,233
|2.
|£6.181815
|2,770
|3.
|£6.181815
|2,988
|4.
|£6.181815
|1,329
|5.
|£6.181815
|1,432
|6.
|£6.181815
|2,558
|7.
|£6.181815
|3,105
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
- Total
|Aggregate Volume(s)
|Aggregate Price(s)
|Aggregate Total
|1.
|3,233
|£6.181815
|£19,985.81
|2.
|2,770
|£6.181815
|£17,123.63
|3.
|2,988
|£6.181815
|£18,471.26
|4.
|1,329
|£6.181815
|£8,215.63
|5.
|1,432
|£6.181815
|£8,852.36
|6.
|2,558
|£6.181815
|£15,813.08
|7.
|3,105
|£6.181815
|£19,194.54
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|5 August 2026
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|1.Julian Coghlan
|2. Simon Coles
|3. Benjamin Ford
|4. Rob Harding
|5. Samantha Holden
|6. Mark Latham
|7. Tanya Murphy
|8. Stephen O’Neill
|9. Christopher Paul
|10. Anthony Sappor
|11. Josephine Toolan
|12. Katy Wilde
|13. Nicholas Wiles
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|1. PDMR
2. PDMR
3. PDMR
4. Chief Financial Officer
5. PDMR
6. PDMR
7. PDMR
8. PDMR
9. PDMR
10. PDMR
11. PDMR
12. PDMR
13. Chief Executive Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|PayPoint Plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence each
ISIN: GB00BVMTNR93
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Dividend Shares purchased pursuant to the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|1.
|£6.1225
|18
|2.
|£6.1225
|88
|3.
|£6.1225
|59
|4.
|£6.1225
|25
|5.
|£6.1225
|11
|6.
|£6.1225
|48
|7.
|£6.1225
|49
|8.
|£6.1225
|38
|9.
|£6.1225
|98
|10.
|£6.1225
|63
|11.
|£6.1225
|71
|12.
|£6.1225
|122
|13.
|£6.1225
|57
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
- Total
|Aggregate Volume(s)
|Aggregate Price(s)
|Aggregate Total
|1.
|18
|£6.1225
|£110.21
|2.
|88
|£6.1225
|£538.78
|3.
|59
|£6.1225
|£361.23
|4.
|25
|£6.1225
|£153.06
|5.
|11
|£6.1225
|£67.35
|6.
|48
|£6.1225
|£293.88
|7.
|49
|£6.1225
|£300.00
|8.
|38
|£6.1225
|£232.66
|9.
|98
|£6.1225
|£600.01
|10.
|63
|£6.1225
|£385.72
|11.
|71
|£6.1225
|£434.70
|12.
|122
|£6.1225
|£746.95
|13.
|57
|£6.1225
|£348.98
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|5 August 2026
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)