PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

6 August 2026

PayPoint Plc ("the Company")

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

(together “PDMRs”)

1. Deferred Annual Bonus Scheme





The Company announces that on 5 August 2026, in accordance with the rules of the PayPoint PLC Deferred Bonus Plan (“DBP”), the awards granted on 31 July 2023 to the PDMRs listed below, vested, having achieved the required continuous employment condition.

PDMR Number of shares granted



Dividend equivalent shares accrued Gross number of shares vested Number of shares cash settled to cover taxes due1 Net Vested shares2 Number of shares sold Simon Coles 5,425 1,126 6,551 3,078 3,473 0 Benjamin Ford 5,049 1,050 6,099 2,866 3,233 3,233 Mark Latham 4,411 917 5,328 2,558 2,770 2,770 Tanya Murphy 4,752 987 5,739 2,751 2,988 2,988 Steve O’Neill 2,078 428 2,506 1,177 1,329 1,329 Chris Paul 2,238 463 2,701 1,269 1,432 1,432 Jo Toolan 3,997 829 4,826 2,268 2,558 2,558 Katy Wilde 4,852 1,006 5,858 2,753 3,105 3,105 Nicholas Wiles 23,498 4,904 28,402 13,348 15,054 0

1 Shares were cash settled to cover income tax and national insurance contributions due on vesting. The share price on release was £6.181815 per share.

2 Satisfied from the PayPoint Employee’s Share Trust.





2. The PayPoint Plc Share Incentive Plan – Dividend Reinvestment





The Company was notified on 5 August 2026 that the interim cash dividend paid by the Company on 3 August 2026 was reinvested by way of an election under the PayPoint Plc Share Incentive Plan to purchase ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence each in the Company on 5 August 2026 for PDMRs as set out below, including the following Directors:









Dividend Shares

Purchase Date: 05/08/2026

Purchase Price: £6.1225 Nicholas Wiles 57 Rob Harding 25





The Notification of Dealing Forms can be found below.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

PayPoint Plc

Sophie Line, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary

+44 (0)7927132060

Steve O'Neill, Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer

+44 (0)7919 488066

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

https://www.paypointbusiness.com/corporate

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a)































Name































Simon Coles 2. Benjamin Ford 3. Mark Latham 4. Tanya Murphy 5. Stephen O’Neill 6. Christopher Paul 7. Josephine Toolan 8. Katy Wilde 9. Nicholas Wiles 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status 1. PDMR

2. PDMR

3. PDMR

4. PDMR

5. PDMR

6. PDMR

7. PDMR

8. PDMR

9. Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PayPoint Plc b) LEI 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence each



ISIN: GB00BVMTNR93

b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards under the Company’s Deferred Bonus Plan. c)



































Price(s) and volume(s)



































Price(s) Volume(s) 1. £6.181815 6,551 2. £6.181815 6,099 3. £6.181815 5,328 4. £6.181815 5,739 5. £6.181815 2,506 6. £6.181815 2,701 7. £6.181815 4,826 8. £6.181815 5,858 9. £6.181815 28,402 d)



































Aggregated information







- Volume

- Price

- Total



































Aggregate Volume(s) Aggregate Price(s) Aggregate Total 1. 6,551 £6.181815 £40,497.07 2. 6,099 £6.181815 £37,702.89 3. 5,328 £6.181815 £32,936.71 4. 5,739 £6.181815 £35,477.44 5. 2,506 £6.181815 £15,491.63 6. 2,701 £6.181815 £16,697.08 7. 4,826 £6.181815 £29,833.44 8. 5,858 £6.181815 £36,213.07 9. 28,402 £6.181815 £175,575.91 e) Date of the transaction 5 August 2026 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a)























Name























Benjamin Ford 2. Mark Latham 3. Tanya Murphy 4. Stephen O’Neill 5. Christopher Paul 6. Josephine Toolan 7. Katy Wilde 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status 1. PDMR

2. PDMR

3. PDMR

4. PDMR

5. PDMR

6. PDMR

7. PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PayPoint Plc b) LEI 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence each



ISIN: GB00BVMTNR93

b) Nature of the transaction Sale of Net Vested shares awarded under the Company’s Deferred Bonus Plan. c)



























Price(s) and volume(s)



























Price(s) Volume(s) 1. £6.181815 3,233 2. £6.181815 2,770 3. £6.181815 2,988 4. £6.181815 1,329 5. £6.181815 1,432 6. £6.181815 2,558 7. £6.181815 3,105 d)



























Aggregated information







- Volume

- Price

- Total



























Aggregate Volume(s) Aggregate Price(s) Aggregate Total 1. 3,233 £6.181815 £19,985.81 2. 2,770 £6.181815 £17,123.63 3. 2,988 £6.181815 £18,471.26 4. 1,329 £6.181815 £8,215.63 5. 1,432 £6.181815 £8,852.36 6. 2,558 £6.181815 £15,813.08 7. 3,105 £6.181815 £19,194.54 e) Date of the transaction 5 August 2026 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a)















































Name















































1.Julian Coghlan 2. Simon Coles 3. Benjamin Ford 4. Rob Harding 5. Samantha Holden 6. Mark Latham 7. Tanya Murphy 8. Stephen O’Neill 9. Christopher Paul 10. Anthony Sappor 11. Josephine Toolan 12. Katy Wilde 13. Nicholas Wiles 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status 1. PDMR

2. PDMR

3. PDMR

4. Chief Financial Officer

5. PDMR

6. PDMR

7. PDMR

8. PDMR

9. PDMR

10. PDMR

11. PDMR

12. PDMR

13. Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PayPoint Plc b) LEI 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence each



ISIN: GB00BVMTNR93

b) Nature of the transaction Dividend Shares purchased pursuant to the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan c)



















































Price(s) and volume(s)



















































Price(s) Volume(s) 1. £6.1225 18 2. £6.1225 88 3. £6.1225 59 4. £6.1225 25 5. £6.1225 11 6. £6.1225 48 7. £6.1225 49 8. £6.1225 38 9. £6.1225 98 10. £6.1225 63 11. £6.1225 71 12. £6.1225 122 13. £6.1225 57 d)



















































Aggregated information







- Volume

- Price

- Total



















































Aggregate Volume(s) Aggregate Price(s) Aggregate Total 1. 18 £6.1225 £110.21 2. 88 £6.1225 £538.78 3. 59 £6.1225 £361.23 4. 25 £6.1225 £153.06 5. 11 £6.1225 £67.35 6. 48 £6.1225 £293.88 7. 49 £6.1225 £300.00 8. 38 £6.1225 £232.66 9. 98 £6.1225 £600.01 10. 63 £6.1225 £385.72 11. 71 £6.1225 £434.70 12. 122 £6.1225 £746.95 13. 57 £6.1225 £348.98 e) Date of the transaction 5 August 2026 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)



