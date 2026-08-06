PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

 | Source: PayPoint plc PayPoint plc

6 August 2026

PayPoint Plc ("the Company")

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

(together “PDMRs”)

1.   Deferred Annual Bonus Scheme

The Company announces that on 5 August 2026, in accordance with the rules of the PayPoint PLC Deferred Bonus Plan (“DBP”), the awards granted on 31 July 2023 to the PDMRs listed below, vested, having achieved the required continuous employment condition.

PDMRNumber of shares granted

Dividend equivalent shares accruedGross number of shares vestedNumber of shares cash settled to cover taxes due1Net Vested shares2Number of shares sold
Simon Coles5,4251,1266,5513,0783,4730
Benjamin Ford5,0491,0506,0992,8663,2333,233
Mark Latham4,4119175,3282,5582,7702,770
Tanya Murphy4,7529875,7392,7512,9882,988
Steve O’Neill2,0784282,5061,1771,3291,329
Chris Paul2,2384632,7011,2691,4321,432
Jo Toolan3,9978294,8262,2682,5582,558
Katy Wilde4,8521,0065,8582,7533,1053,105
Nicholas Wiles23,4984,90428,40213,34815,0540

1 Shares were cash settled to cover income tax and national insurance contributions due on vesting. The share price on release was £6.181815 per share.

2 Satisfied from the PayPoint Employee’s Share Trust.


2.   The PayPoint Plc Share Incentive Plan – Dividend Reinvestment

The Company was notified on 5 August 2026 that the interim cash dividend paid by the Company on 3 August 2026 was reinvested by way of an election under the PayPoint Plc Share Incentive Plan to purchase ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence each in the Company on 5 August 2026 for PDMRs as set out below, including the following Directors:

                

 

 

 		Dividend Shares
Purchase Date: 05/08/2026
Purchase Price: £6.1225
Nicholas Wiles57
Rob Harding25


The Notification of Dealing Forms can be found below.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

PayPoint Plc           
Sophie Line, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0)7927132060

Steve O'Neill, Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer
+44 (0)7919 488066

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

https://www.paypointbusiness.com/corporate

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)















Name
  1. Simon Coles
     2. Benjamin Ford
     3. Mark Latham
     4. Tanya Murphy
     5. Stephen O’Neill
     6. Christopher Paul
     7. Josephine Toolan
     8. Katy Wilde
     9. Nicholas Wiles
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status1.        PDMR
2.        PDMR
3.        PDMR
4.        PDMR
5.        PDMR
6.        PDMR
7.        PDMR
8.        PDMR
9.        Chief Executive Officer
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NamePayPoint Plc
b)LEI5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence each

ISIN: GB00BVMTNR93
b)Nature of the transactionVesting of awards under the Company’s Deferred Bonus Plan.
c)

















Price(s) and volume(s)

















 Price(s)Volume(s)
1.£6.1818156,551
2.£6.1818156,099
3.£6.1818155,328
4.£6.1818155,739
5.£6.1818152,506
6.£6.1818152,701
7.£6.1818154,826
8.£6.1818155,858
9.£6.18181528,402
d)

















Aggregated information



- Volume
- Price
- Total

















 Aggregate Volume(s)Aggregate Price(s)Aggregate Total
1.6,551£6.181815£40,497.07
2.6,099£6.181815£37,702.89
3.5,328£6.181815£32,936.71
4.5,739£6.181815£35,477.44
5.2,506£6.181815£15,491.63
6.2,701£6.181815£16,697.08
7.4,826£6.181815£29,833.44
8.5,858£6.181815£36,213.07
9.28,402£6.181815£175,575.91
e)Date of the transaction5 August 2026
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)











Name
  1. Benjamin Ford
     2. Mark Latham
     3. Tanya Murphy
     4. Stephen O’Neill
     5. Christopher Paul
     6. Josephine Toolan
     7. Katy Wilde
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status1.        PDMR
2.        PDMR
3.        PDMR
4.        PDMR
5.        PDMR
6.        PDMR
7.        PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NamePayPoint Plc
b)LEI5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence each

ISIN: GB00BVMTNR93
b)Nature of the transactionSale of Net Vested shares awarded under the Company’s Deferred Bonus Plan.
c)













Price(s) and volume(s)













 Price(s)Volume(s)
1.£6.1818153,233
2.£6.1818152,770
3.£6.1818152,988
4.£6.1818151,329
5.£6.1818151,432
6.£6.1818152,558
7.£6.1818153,105
d)













Aggregated information



- Volume
- Price
- Total













 Aggregate Volume(s)Aggregate Price(s)Aggregate Total
1.3,233£6.181815£19,985.81
2.2,770£6.181815£17,123.63
3.2,988£6.181815£18,471.26
4.1,329£6.181815£8,215.63
5.1,432£6.181815£8,852.36
6.2,558£6.181815£15,813.08
7.3,105£6.181815£19,194.54
e)Date of the transaction5 August 2026
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)























Name























1.Julian Coghlan
2. Simon Coles
3. Benjamin Ford
4. Rob Harding
5. Samantha Holden
6. Mark Latham
7. Tanya Murphy
8. Stephen O’Neill
9. Christopher Paul
10. Anthony Sappor
11. Josephine Toolan
12. Katy Wilde
13. Nicholas Wiles
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status1.        PDMR
2.        PDMR
3.        PDMR
4.        Chief Financial Officer
5.        PDMR
6.        PDMR
7.        PDMR
8.        PDMR
9.        PDMR
10.        PDMR
11.        PDMR
12.        PDMR
13.        Chief Executive Officer
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NamePayPoint Plc
b)LEI5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence each

ISIN: GB00BVMTNR93
b)Nature of the transactionDividend Shares purchased pursuant to the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan
c)

























Price(s) and volume(s)

























 Price(s)Volume(s)
1.£6.122518
2.£6.122588
3.£6.122559
4.£6.122525
5.£6.122511
6.£6.122548
7.£6.122549
8.£6.122538
9.£6.122598
10.£6.122563
11.£6.122571
12.£6.1225122
13.£6.122557
d)

























Aggregated information



- Volume
- Price
- Total

























 Aggregate Volume(s)Aggregate Price(s)Aggregate Total
1.18£6.1225£110.21
2.88£6.1225£538.78
3.59£6.1225£361.23
4.25£6.1225£153.06
5.11£6.1225£67.35
6.48£6.1225£293.88
7.49£6.1225£300.00
8.38£6.1225£232.66
9.98£6.1225£600.01
10.63£6.1225£385.72
11.71£6.1225£434.70
12.122£6.1225£746.95
13.57£6.1225£348.98
e)Date of the transaction5 August 2026
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)



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