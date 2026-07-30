Vita Coco® Launches the Pit Stain Pit Stop, an Experiential Pop-Up That Turns Summer's Most Visible Sign of Sweat into a Refreshing Reminder to Replenish

NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While most people think of pit stains as just an unfortunate side effect of summer heat, Vita Coco® sees them as a sign that your body is working hard and losing electrolytes. That's the idea behind the Pit Stain Pit Stop, a new experiential activation that transforms one of summer's most relatable realities into a refreshing reminder to replenish what sweat takes away.

As summer temperatures continue to climb across much of the country, the Pit Stain Pit Stop is bringing a bit of relief and refreshment to sweaty consumers nationwide. Following a successful debut in New York City, Vita Coco is taking the Pit Stain Pit Stop across America, with Chicago serving as the next stop on the tour before heading to Miami, Denver, and Los Angeles. During the pop-up's opening day in New York, thousands of consumers stopped by to cool off, with more than 2,000 Vita Coco samples distributed within the first two hours alone. The launch also featured an appearance by NBA champion and New York Knicks star Josh Hart, who let people in on his favorite way to hydrate.

At the center of the activation is a nearly 10-foot-tall, oversized t-shirt installation where guests can stand near the “armpit” to get a refreshing mist that cools passersby while playfully reminding them that if you’re sweating, you’re losing electrolytes. And with 3.5x the electrolytes vs. the leading sports drink*, Vita Coco helps to replenish what’s been lost. The larger-than-life installation transforms one of summer's most visible signs of sweat into an unexpected reminder that if you’re sweaty, you likely need electrolytes.

Guests visiting the Pit Stain Pit Stop can cool off beneath the activation's misting installation, snap photos, and grab a complimentary Vita Coco Coconut Water, while supplies last. The experience delivers both refreshment and a memorable reminder to replenish electrolytes lost through sweat.

"There's nothing glamorous about pit stains, but they're something nearly everyone experiences during the summer," said Jane Prior, Chief Marketing Officer, Vita Coco. "We loved the idea of taking that universal experience and turning it into something playful while reminding people of something simple: when you sweat, you lose electrolytes. If we can make people laugh, cool them down, and get them thinking differently about hydration, we've done our job."

At its core, the Pit Stain Pit Stop is designed to make the science behind hydrating more memorable by connecting it to an everyday summer experience. That's where Vita Coco comes in. With naturally occurring electrolytes, Vita Coco helps replenish what your body loses through sweat, bringing the functional benefit behind the activation to life.

"As an athlete, hydration is something I think about every day," said NBA champion Josh Hart. "When you're training, competing, or spending hours putting in work, you're constantly losing fluids through sweat. I love that Vita Coco found a way to take that idea and make it fun, relatable, and accessible for everyone. Your body gives you signals, and sometimes even a pit stain is a reminder that it's time to replenish."

Following its New York launch, the Pit Stain Pit Stop tour will continue with stops in (weather permitting):

Chicago — August 2, Tribune Tower Plaza

— August 2, Tribune Tower Plaza Miami — August 8, Lincoln Road Plaza

— August 8, Lincoln Road Plaza Denver — August 15, 16th Street Mall Promenade

— August 15, 16th Street Mall Promenade Los Angeles — August 22, Third Street Promenade

At every stop, consumers will have the opportunity to cool down, enjoy free Vita Coco Coconut Water (while supplies last), and experience firsthand how the brand is helping consumers rethink summer hydration, one pit stain at a time.

*Vita Coco Original Coconut Water has 1149mg of electrolytes per 500ml; leading sports drink has ~292mg of electrolytes per 500ml

* The National Basketball Association ("NBA") and the New York Knicks have not endorsed or sponsored this promotion and are not affiliated with Vita Coco or the Pit Stain Pit Stop.

About The Vita Coco Company

The Vita Coco Company is a family of brands on a mission to reimagine what’s possible when brands deliver healthy, nutritious, and great-tasting products that are better for consumers and better for the world. This includes its flagship coconut water brand Vita Coco and protein-infused water PWR LIFT. The Company was co-founded in 2004 by Michael Kirban and Ira Liran and is a public benefit corporation and Certified B Corporation. Vita Coco, the principal brand within the Company’s portfolio, is the leading coconut water brand in the U.S. With electrolytes, nutrients, and vitamins, coconut water has become a top beverage choice among consumers after a workout, in smoothies, as a cocktail mixer, after a night out, and more.

Contact:

vitacoco@autumncommunications.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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