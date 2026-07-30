LECTRA: First Half 2026: improved performance in the second quarter, 2026-2028 ambitions confirmed

First Half 2026: improved performance in the second quarter,

2026-2028 ambitions confirmed

Q2 2026 revenues: €126.5 million (stable / +1)*

EBITDA before non-recurring items: €21.6 million (+12% / +15%)*

2026-2028 roadmap ambitions reiterated

(*) Change at actual exchange rates / on a comparable scope

April 1 – June 30 January 1 – June 30 2026 2025 Changes 2026/2025 2026 2025 Changes 2026/2025 (in millions of euros) Actual exchange rates Like-for-like (1) Actual exchange rates Like-for-like (1) Revenues 126.5 126.8 0% 1% 239.6 261.3 -8% -6% ARR (2) - - - 102.6 97.2 5% 5% EBITDA before non-recurring items 21.6 19.2 12% 15% 33.7 40.4 -17% -9% EBITDA margin before non-recurring items 17.1% 15.2% +1.9 points +2.1 points 14.0% 15.4% -1.4 point -0.6 point Net income 9.2 5.3 73% - 9.7 11.1 -13% - Consolidated Shareholders’ Equity (2) - - - 340.4 360.3 - - Net cash (+) / Net debt (-) (2) - - - -64.3 -21.3 - -

(1) At constant exchange rates and comparable scope

(2) At June 30, 2026, and December 31, 2025

(3) The definition of performance indicators is included in the financial report at June 30, 2026

Paris, July 30, 2026. The Board of Directors of Lectra, meeting today under the chairmanship of Daniel Harari, reviewed the consolidated financial statements for the first half of 2026, which have been subject to a limited review by the Statutory Auditors.

SECOND QUARTER OF 2026: IMPROVED BUSINESS ACTIVITY AND PROFITABILITY

In the second quarter of 2026, Lectra benefited from the resilience of its recurring business and the improvement of equipment orders. Combined with rigorous operational discipline, these factors led to a significant increase in second-quarter profitability.

Second quarter 2026 revenues amounted to €126.5 million, stable at actual exchange rates and up 1% like-for-like, including a 3% increase in recurring revenues on a like-for-like basis and a limited 6% decline in non-recurring revenues on a like-for-like basis

EBITDA before non-recurring items amounted to €21.6 million in the second quarter, representing a margin of 17.1%, up 1.9 points at actual exchange rates and 2.1 points like-for-like compared to Q2 2025. This performance reflects the structural improvement of Lectra’s business model, whose positive contribution strengthened during the second quarter: recurring revenues growth and continued cost discipline helped mitigate the cyclical impact of weaker non-recurring activities.

After depreciation and amortization expense of €9.8 million, including €5.6 million related to intangible assets, income from operations before non-recurring items and income from operations, which were identical, reached €11.8 million, up 37% compared to Q2 2025 (€8.9 million).

Net income stood at €9.2 million (€5.3 million in Q2 2025), after an income tax expense of €0.8 million.

2. FIRST HALF OF 2026: A MORE RESILIENT BUSINESS MODEL

During the first half of 2026, Lectra demonstrated the increasing resilience of its business model, supported by recurring revenue growth driven by its SaaS offers. The improvement in equipment orders observed during the second quarter also contributed to strengthening the Group’s business model.

Revenues for the first half of 2026 amounted to €239.6 million, down 6%. This breaks down into €190.0 million in recurring revenues (79% of total revenues), up 2% like-for-like and €49.6 million in non-recurring revenues (21% of total revenues), down 26% like-for-like.

SaaS revenues reached €48.5 million, up 14% like-for-like, while ARR amounted to €102.6 million at June 30, 2026, representing 5% like-for-like growth compared with December 31, 2025.

Gross profit amounted to €178.7 million, representing a gross margin of 74.6%, up 2 points, mainly driven by higher gross profit from recurring revenues.

EBITDA before non-recurring items came to €33.7 million, down 9% like-for-like, with a margin of 14.0%, down 0.6 point.

Income from operations reached €14.2 million, down 14%, while net income stood at €9.7 million (€11.1 million in H1 2025).

Free cash flow before non-recurring items reached a satisfactory level in the first half of 2026 at €24.5 million, supported by efficient working capital management, with working capital requirement remaining negative at €61.5 million.

As of June 30, 2026, the Group maintained a particularly solid financial structure, with shareholders’ equity of €340.4 million and net debt of €64.3 million. During the first half, the Group paid the second instalment for the acquisition of minority interests in TextileGenesis (€19.5 million) and the third instalment for the acquisition of minority interests in Launchmetrics (€22.6 million), paid a dividend in respect of fiscal year 2025 (€13.3 million), implemented a share buyback program (€13.6 million), and repaid part of its debt (€8.0 million).

The first half of 2026 therefore confirms the relevance of the strategy pursued by Lectra over the past several years. The growth of SaaS offers continues to structurally enhance the Group’s growth and profitability profile, while its solid financial structure enables it to confidently pursue the execution of its 2026-2028 roadmap.

3. OUTLOOK: 2026-2028 AMBITIONS CONFIRMED

The results for the first half of 2026 allow the Group to reiterate the 2026-2028 roadmap ambitions announced on February 11, 2026. Its performance will continue to be supported by the strength of its recurring business, SaaS offers’ momentum and rigorous operational discipline.

As a reminder, for the 2026-2028 period, the Group is targeting growth in EBITDA before non-recurring items, supported by the growth of recurring contracts and the maintenance of strict cost control.

On a like-for-like basis, Lectra expects average annual growth in SaaS ARR of around 15%, contributing to annual growth in recurring contract revenues of between +5% and +8%.

The Group will also continue to manage its costs rigorously while maintaining targeted investments. In this context, the security ratio is expected to increase from 94% in 2025 to more than 100% in 2028.

Lectra is therefore targeting an increase in EBITDA margin before non-recurring items of between 120 and 180 basis points per year on a like-for-like basis, assuming that equipment orders and revenues from consumables and parts remain stable, excluding inflation.

Any rebound in equipment sales, the timing and magnitude of which remain uncertain, would represent additional upside potential for revenues and EBITDA before non-recurring items growth.

Lectra’s 2025 Annual Financial Report, together with the report of the Board of Directors and the financial statements for the first half of 2026, are available on the Company’s website (lectra.com). The Company will publish its financial results for the third quarter and nine months of 2026 on October 28, 2026, after market close.

About Lectra

At the forefront of innovation since its founding in 1973, Lectra provides industrial intelligence technology solutions - combining software in SaaS mode, cutting equipment, data, and associated services - to players in the fashion, automotive and furniture industries. Lectra accelerates the transformation and success of its customers in a world in perpetual motion thanks to the key technologies of Industry 4.0: AI, big data, cloud and the Internet of Things. The Group is present in more than one hundred countries. The production sites for its cutting equipment are located in France, China and the United States. Lectra's 2,800 employees are driven by three core values: being open-minded thinkers, trusted partners and passionate innovators. They all share the same concern for social responsibility, which is one of the pillars of Lectra's strategy to ensure its sustainable growth and that of its customers. Lectra reported revenues of €507 million in 2025, including €89 million in SaaS revenues. The Company is listed on Euronext, and is included in the CAC Small, CAC Mid & Small, CAC All-Tradable, CAC All Shares, CAC Technology, EN Tech Leaders et ENT PEA-PME 150 indices.







For more information, visit lectra.com.

Lectra – World Headquarters: 16–18, rue Chalgrin • 75016 Paris • France

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 64 42 00 – lectra.com

A French Société Anonyme with share capital of €38,063,263. RCS Paris 300 702 305

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