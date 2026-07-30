Bee Naturals Announces #NursesHands Story Campaign and Expands Nurse Week Appreciation Program

Clarksville, MO, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bee Naturals, a small-batch skincare company founded in 1992 by registered nurse Barbara Chappuis, announces a #NursesHands story-sharing campaign inviting nurses and healthcare workers to share their own hand stories. To mark more than 30 years since Chappuis created the brand’s original beeswax-based skin crème formula for her own cracked, bleeding hands, the company will feature selected stories across its channels and send care packages to contributors throughout the year. Bee Naturals is also expanding its Nurse Week appreciation program, continuing its tradition of honoring the profession that inspired the company. The campaign highlights the original formula, which is built on unbleached beeswax, pure olive oil, and vitamin E and remains true to its small-batch origins in Clarksville, Missouri.

Miracle Skin Crème

Long before "clean beauty" had a name, before skincare went viral on social media, and before barrier repair became the industry's favorite phrase, a registered nurse in Missouri was mixing a hand cream out of necessity. Her hands were cracked, raw, and bleeding from dozens of daily handwashes and harsh hospital chemicals — and nothing on the shelf worked.

That nurse was Barbara Chappuis, founder of Bee Naturals. More than three decades later, the beeswax-based formula she created for her own hands has become something rare in modern skincare: a product that spreads not through influencers or ad campaigns, but through hospital break rooms, nursing station drawers, and shift-change conversations.

"Nurses don't recommend things lightly," said Chappuis. "When your hands are washed forty times a shift, you find out very quickly what works and what doesn't. The fact that nurses still pass our products to each other, thirty-plus years later, means more to me than any award ever could."

A Formula Built for the Hardest-Working Hands in Healthcare

Bee Naturals' original skin crème formula was designed around one brutal reality of hospital work: constant handwashing strips the skin faster than ordinary lotions can restore it. Built on unbleached beeswax, pure olive oil, and vitamin E, the formula creates a protective layer that helps skin hold onto moisture even through repeated washing — the exact problem that left its founder's hands bleeding in 1992.

The product's fans now extend well beyond hospital corridors. Teachers, food service workers, gardeners, mechanics, and parents — anyone whose hands take a daily beating — have made it a quiet staple. But healthcare workers remain the heart of the story. Portable formats like the brand's solid crème bars and twist-up cream sticks fit in scrub pockets and lockers, a detail that came directly from listening to how nurses actually work.

Thirty Years, Zero Reformulations to Chase Trends

While the beauty industry has cycled through countless viral ingredients — many of which burned bright and disappeared — Bee Naturals has taken the opposite approach. The company's core formulas remain true to their originals, produced in small batches by a ten-person team in Clarksville, Missouri.

"Every few years, some new miracle ingredient takes over," said Chappuis. "We watched them come and go. Beeswax was protecting skin before any of them arrived, and it will still be here when the next trend fades. We never saw a reason to fix what nurses kept telling us wasn't broken."

That patience now looks like foresight. The industry's current shift toward skin barrier health, simpler routines, and proven natural ingredients describes what Bee Naturals has practiced since 1992 — a point the brand's longtime customers, many of whom have reordered for decades, are quick to make in their reviews.

An Invitation to Share the Story

To mark the milestone, Bee Naturals is inviting nurses and healthcare workers to share their own "hand stories" — the state of their hands, the products that failed them, and what finally worked — on social media using the hashtag #NursesHands. The company will feature selected stories across its channels and send care packages to contributors throughout the year.

The brand is also expanding its Nurse Week appreciation program, continuing its tradition of honoring the profession that started it all.

"This company exists because a nurse's hands hurt and nobody was helping," Chappuis said. "Celebrating this milestone without celebrating nurses would miss the entire point."

About Bee Naturals

Founded in 1992 by registered nurse Barbara Chappuis, Bee Naturals is a small-batch skincare company based in Clarksville, Missouri. As a "green chemistry" brand, Bee Naturals combines time-honored natural ingredients — including beeswax, olive oil, and botanical oils — with careful formulation science to create therapeutic skin and body care for sensitive, hardworking, and mature skin. More than thirty years after its founding, the company remains independently owned and operated by a small team committed to purity, safety, and formulas that earn their place through results, not trends. Learn more at www.beenaturals.com.

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Barbara Chappuis

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