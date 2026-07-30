LEADING SYSTEM INTEGRATOR iBUYPOWER BRANCHES OUT TO PREBUILT AND CUSTOM HIGH-PERFORMANCE PROFESSIONAL WORKSTATIONS

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CALIF., July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBUYPOWER , a leading system integrator of high-performance gaming PCs, announced today a formal expansion of its lineup with the launch of iBUYPOWER PRO Workstations, a new line of prebuilt and custom systems designed to meet the technical demands of creative professionals, software developers, and data-intensive workloads. The company also announced a warranty expansion, where it now offers three years of parts support as part of its existing three-year labor warranty. For more information, please visit: https://ibp.gg/Workstations-PR

With over 25 years of experience building gaming systems, iBUYPOWER brings its proven quality and service to the workstation space, where powerful machines are needed for a diverse range of workloads. Since workstations need to be highly reliable, iBUYPOWER is adding even more value to their PCs via their new warranty . Starting today, any new systems bought from iBUYPOWER.com are backed by a three-year warranty for parts and labor, a one-year increase from its previous two-year labor warranty. Customers will also benefit from fast turnaround times with most systems shipping within five days or less, a sixty-day coverage period to ship their PC for any repairs and diagnostics, and lifetime technical support.

“When it comes to workstations, consumers are still looking for top performance, quality, reliability, and value, which we have a proven track record with our gaming PCs,” said Darren Su, Executive Vice President and Co-Founder of iBUYPOWER. “We look forward to applying our expertise to this category of systems, and to ensure these PCs are ready from content creation and 3D design to engineering and development out of the box.”

Starting today, iBUYPOWER PRO Workstations will support several configurations across multiple performance and pricing tiers, including:

Intel Core Ultra Workstation PC ($3,349) – Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus CPU, RTX 5060 TI – 16GB GPU, 32GB DDR5 RAM, 2TB M.2 PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD

($3,349) – Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus CPU, RTX 5060 TI – 16GB GPU, 32GB DDR5 RAM, 2TB M.2 PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD AMD Ryzen Workstation ($3,499) – AMD Ryzen 9700X CPU, RTX 5060 TI – 8GB GPU, 32GB DDR5 RAM, 2TB M.2 PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD

($3,499) – AMD Ryzen 9700X CPU, RTX 5060 TI – 8GB GPU, 32GB DDR5 RAM, 2TB M.2 PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD Intel Core Ultra Pro Workstation PC ($6,869) – Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus CPU, RTX 5090 – 32GB GPU, 64GB DDR5 RAM, 4TB M.2 PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD

($6,869) – Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus CPU, RTX 5090 – 32GB GPU, 64GB DDR5 RAM, 4TB M.2 PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD AMD Ryzen Pro Workstation PC – ($7,399) – AMD Ryzen 9 9950X CPU, RTX 5090 – 32GB GPU, 64GB DDR5 RAM, 4TB M.2 PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD

– ($7,399) – AMD Ryzen 9 9950X CPU, RTX 5090 – 32GB GPU, 64GB DDR5 RAM, 4TB M.2 PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD AMD Ryzen Threadripper AI Workstation ($19,149) – AMD Ryzen Threadripper 9960X CPU, RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell – 96GB GPU, 64 GB DDR5 RAM, 2TB M.2 PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD

For those that prefer to expand their setup with extra computing power, iBUYPOWER is also an official seller of the NVIDIA DGX Spark AI Supercomputer . This device is capable of delivering up-to-1 petaFLOP of performance with NVIDIA’s pre-installed AI software stack. It also features 128GB of coherent unified system memory, which will let new users easily prototype, fine-tune, and run large AI models locally – all within a power-efficient and compact form factor.

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AVAILABILITY

Custom iBUYPOWER PRO Workstations can now be configured with workstation-grade components, including NVIDIA RTX PRO Blackwell and AMD Radeon AI Pro GPUs. Various configurations using these new components are priced at MSRPs starting at $3,349.00

DGX Spark AI Supercomputers are now available for purchase starting at $3,999 while supplies last.

WEBPAGES

To learn more about iBUYPOWER PRO Workstations, please visit: https://ibp.gg/Workstations-PR

ABOUT iBUYPOWER

iBUYPOWER is a fully independent and leading manufacturer of high-performance pre-built and custom gaming PCs based in North America. The company was founded in 1999 on its core values of Perseverance, Unity, Strength, and Ambition. These values are reflected in the company’s promise to build the best gaming systems for the most discerning gamers since its founding. iBUYPOWER has worked intimately with hardware and software brands such as Intel , NVIDIA , AMD, Microsoft, WD, ASUS, Bethesda, MLG, Riot Games, HoYoverse, and many more. iBUYPOWER is headquartered in City of Industry, California.

All PCs purchased from iBUYPOWER.com are backed by the company’s industry-leading warranty of three-years labor and parts. In addition, anyone that owns an iBUYPOWER.com PC still under warranty can take it to any Micro Center nation-wide for in-store repair and diagnosis, as Micro Center is iBUYPOWER’s Authorized Service Provider .

Information about the company and its products can be found at: https://www.ibuypower.com

Contact Info



Steven Anthony Kunz

steven.kunz@ibuypower.com

+1 888-462-3899

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