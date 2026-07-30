THE SHOW Expands Its Global Reach Through Apple Music Partnership, Powering RESCENE's First-Ever Music Show Win

- Partnership with ‘Apple Music’ strengthens integrated marketing across the global streaming platform

- RESCENE claims its first-ever music show win on ‘THE SHOW’ and secures a spot on an official Apple Music curated playlist





<PHOTO CREDIT: Courtesy of BIGC>

SEOUL, South Korea, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- THE SHOW, the flagship K-pop music program operated by global entertainment technology company BIGC, today announced the launch of integrated cross-platform marketing in partnership with global streaming platform Apple Music.

The collaboration goes beyond simply broadcasting the program. It establishes a cross-platform marketing ecosystem in which an artist's appearance on THE SHOW can directly drive increased global streaming activity and immediate fanbase growth. By combining BIGC's proprietary fandom data analytics with Apple Music's global reach, THE SHOW aims to rebrand itself as a next-generation global music show where artists can experience a measurable boost in global streaming performance through their appearances on THE SHOW. Through this initiative, THE SHOW plans to provide one of the most practical and compelling global growth solutions for artists and entertainment agencies looking to expand their global presence.

The collaboration has already demonstrated its impact. During a recent broadcast, rising girl group RESCENE earned its first-ever music show win, further reinforcing THE SHOW's position as a gateway for global success. Following the victory, RESCENE unveiled a FANPOPTY playlist through the official THE K-POP curator account on Apple Music, creating a meaningful moment with the group's global fandom, REMINE.

Available in more than 167 countries and regions, Apple Music delivers expertly curated music experiences to subscribers around the world. Through this collaboration, artists appearing on THE SHOW will be able to connect directly with global fans and further expand their international fanbases.

"Through our partnership with Apple Music, THE SHOW will rebrand itself as a global music show that helps K-pop artists expand their fandoms across North America, Europe, and beyond," said Chilseong Kim, Head of Live Business. "Through this collaboration, we will enable participating artists to experience the power of global music streaming while helping expand the influence of global music fandoms."

BIGC is a global entertainment technology company that positions itself as an all-in-one digital venue, integrating core services for the online monetization of artists and media IP, including ticketing, AI-powered live streaming, and commerce. The company recently acquired global fandom platform blip and data-driven K-pop analytics service K-pop Radar, expanding its ecosystem to approximately 3.7 million users and 1.3 billion fandom data points. Building on this foundation, BIGC continues to lead the digital transformation (DX) of the global entertainment industry.

Media Contact:

Sena Sim, PR Manager

sena@bigc.im

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/31a3c083-ba5e-4732-9aef-a85bca62afb2