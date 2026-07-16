Proven Aesthetics and Innovation: BIGC Secures Two Major Digital Awards

Achieved the ultimate honor by winning the 'Innovation Grand Prize' in the Culture & Arts category at the i-ECO AWARD 2026.

Selected as a 'Winner' in the Software/IT Service category at the GDWEB Design Awards, validating its UI/UX visual excellence.

Honored alongside industry leaders like Weverse and Musinsa, driving the global 'Enter OS' standard based on sophisticated aesthetics and technological prowess.







< PHOTO CREDIT: Courtesy of BIGC >

SEOUL, South Korea, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global enter-tech company BIGC announced on the 15th that its integrated global fandom platform, 'BIGC App 4.0', won the 'Innovation Grand Prize' in the Culture & Arts category at the 'i-ECO AWARD 2026', Korea's most prestigious digital service awards. Furthermore, the platform was officially selected as a 'Winner' in the mobile app category at the '2026 GDWEB Design Awards', a premier domestic design accolade, unequivocally proving its overwhelming competitive edge as a platform.

Hosted by the Korea Internet Professional Association (KIPFA), the 'i-ECO AWARD' is a highly esteemed ceremony that evaluates innovative cases of internet services—including web, apps, and AI—and recognizes top-tier services that have contributed to the multifaceted development of business, technology, and service ecosystems. BIGC App 4.0 received high acclaim for leading the digital transformation (DX) of the global fandom ecosystem, ultimately clinching the 'Innovation Grand Prize', the highest honor in the final evaluation.

The 'GDWEB Design Awards', which simultaneously announced BIGC's victory, features a specialized judging panel comprised of academics and art director-level designers who comprehensively evaluate UI/UX design, visual execution, and usability. BIGC App 4.0 successfully embedded 'aesthetics'—a core trend in the recent K-pop market for visually manifesting an artist's unique identity—seamlessly throughout the platform, thereby securing its title as a Winner in the Software/IT Service category.

This series of triumphs is the culmination of the 'BIGC App 4.0 Renewal Project', executed with the vision of connecting global fans and artists more closely and flawlessly. In fact, this year's GDWEB winning lineup featured services from major conglomerates like Samsung and SKT, as well as mobile services leading the market with their uniquely trendy aesthetics, such as KakaoBank, Musinsa, and CHZZK. Within the media and fandom platform sector, the BIGC app was recognized alongside industry giants like Weverse and Mnet Plus, cementing its status as a next-generation entertainment platform.

Kim Soo-hyun, Chief Design Officer (CDO) of BIGC, who spearheaded the design for the 4.0 project, remarked, "Recently, global fandoms have shown a tendency to deeply immerse themselves in a platform's visual identity and aesthetics, moving beyond mere functional convenience. I am thrilled that our product's value—which prioritized visual perfection and trendy sensibilities to meet the high aesthetic standards of global K-pop fans—has received consecutive external recognition."

Following this, Kim Do-hee, Product Team Lead in charge of planning, stated, "We focused on maximizing the intuitiveness and usability of the UI/UX so that artists and global fans can connect without the constraints of time and space. Thanks to the tireless dedication of our crews across planning, development, and design, we were able to complete an advanced fandom platform equipped with both unrivaled aesthetics and overwhelming technological innovation."

Meanwhile, BIGC is a global enter-tech company serving as an 'all-in-one digital venue', offering integrated core services such as ticketing, AI live streaming, and commerce for the online monetization of artist and media IPs. Recently, by acquiring the global fandom platform 'Blip' and the data-driven service 'K-Pop Radar', BIGC established an unparalleled 'Enter OS' infrastructure boasting a 3.7 million user base and 1.3 billion fandom data points. Currently providing services to over 230 countries worldwide, BIGC is spearheading the digital transformation (DX) of the global entertainment market, driven by its expansive global reach where approximately 76% of incoming users are generated organically from overseas.

Media Contact:

Sena Sim, PR Manager

sena@bigc.im

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/88f67089-ef52-4642-9c2a-c8be0d0f138f