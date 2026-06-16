K-Pop Rookie Sensation AND2BLE Clinches First Music Show Win on 'THE SHOW' and Reaches Final Tier of Global Fan Campaign “THE K-POP Cheer Up!”

AND2BLE secures the #1 trophy immediately following their debut, proving powerful global momentum.

Global fans unite via K-pop entertainment technology platform BIGC to unlock 3 consecutive milestone rewards, triggering major outdoor advertising campaigns in Seoul's prime districts.





PHOTO CREDIT: Courtesy of BIGC

SEOUL, South Korea, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rookie K-POP boy group AND2BLE has claimed their first music show win immediately after debut, signaling a strong start in the global K-POP market. At the same time, the group successfully completed all three tiers of “THE K-POP Cheer Up!” campaign, a global fan-driven project, further demonstrating their growing international fanbase.

AND2BLE took first place on SBS Life’s music program “THE SHOW” (Episode 394), aired on June 2. “THE SHOW” is widely recognized as a key platform where many leading K-POP acts, including BTS, NCT DREAM, and ENHYPEN, achieved their first wins early in their careers. By joining this track record, AND2BLE has positioned itself as one of the most promising new acts in K-POP.

Following their victory, AND2BLE further solidified their bond with fans at 'FANPOPTY,' an exclusive, intimate private party attended by 300 select fans. The members shared behind-the-scenes stories, delivered live vocal performances, and engaged directly with attendees. The event was exclusively pre-released on June 9 via the global live-streaming platform BIGC ON and is now expanding its global reach through 'THE K-POP' official YouTube channel.

The success of the 'THE K-POP Cheer Up!' project further underscores the strength of the group's international fanbase. Hosted on BIGC CHOICE, a specialized fandom service by K-Pop tech company BIGC, the project allows global fans to vote and show support. As certain voting thresholds are met, major promotion rewards are unlocked step-by-step to boost the artist's visibility.

As the first featured artist, AND2BLE achieved all three campaign tiers with strong global fan participation. This unlocks a series of promotional activities, including global media coverage, advertising placements across major Seoul subway stations, and a large-scale outdoor billboard campaign in Myeongdong, one of Seoul’s busiest shopping districts.

From winning a music show trophy immediately after debut to completing all campaign tiers, AND2BLE’s early achievements are notable for a rookie group. Through “THE SHOW,” “FANPOPTY,” and the “Cheer Up!” campaign, the group has quickly demonstrated the strength of its global fandom and is expanding its presence as a next-generation K-POP act.

“AND2BLE's first music show win and the completion of the Tier 3 fan project are meaningful achievements directly built by global fans who united across borders,” said an official from BIGC. “We will continue to introduce diverse content and interactive projects to bridge K-Pop artists with their international audiences seamlessly.”

About BIGC

BIGC is a global entertainment technology company providing an all-in-one digital venue for artists and media IP. The platform integrates key services including voting, ticketing, AI-powered live streaming, and commerce to support online monetization. BIGC delivers advanced digital solutions and media infrastructure to help maximize IP value and strengthen global fan engagement in the K-POP industry.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e20d6cb9-cac0-47ed-aa6d-2c4c8365cc8f