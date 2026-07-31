Transaction in Own Shares

 | Source: Foresight Group Holdings Limited Foresight Group Holdings Limited

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
31 July 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its current share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase:24 July 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:34,958
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):463.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp):478.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):473.869729


Date of purchase:27 July 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:50,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):480.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):486.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):483.446690


Date of purchase:28 July 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:30,207
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):476.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp):484.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):480.678717


Date of purchase:29 July 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:23,708
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):461.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):477.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):471.964442


Date of purchase:30 July 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:50,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):469.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):476.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):474.831910

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the current Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 6,993,026  Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 111,006,461 have voting rights and 5,341,342 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
544467.00024/07/2026 08:39:03LSE  
676466.50024/07/2026 08:39:03LSE  
182463.50024/07/2026 08:39:08LSE  
16465.00024/07/2026 08:44:13LSE  
600467.00024/07/2026 09:01:20LSE  
424471.00024/07/2026 09:30:32LSE  
400471.00024/07/2026 09:56:28LSE  
400471.00024/07/2026 09:56:28LSE  
560471.00024/07/2026 09:56:28LSE  
400471.00024/07/2026 09:56:28LSE  
2121471.00024/07/2026 09:56:28LSE  
400471.00024/07/2026 09:56:28LSE  
2121471.00024/07/2026 09:56:28LSE  
400471.00024/07/2026 09:56:28LSE  
560471.00024/07/2026 09:56:28LSE  
400471.00024/07/2026 09:56:28LSE  
560471.00024/07/2026 09:56:28LSE  
400471.00024/07/2026 09:56:28LSE  
560471.00024/07/2026 09:56:28LSE  
400471.00024/07/2026 09:56:28LSE  
318471.00024/07/2026 09:56:28LSE  
182471.50024/07/2026 10:36:35LSE  
182470.00024/07/2026 10:45:00LSE  
182469.50024/07/2026 11:05:02LSE  
1195474.00024/07/2026 11:25:36LSE  
528474.00024/07/2026 11:25:36LSE  
1486474.00024/07/2026 11:27:26LSE  
569473.50024/07/2026 11:34:24LSE  
200473.00024/07/2026 11:43:20LSE  
330472.00024/07/2026 11:58:18LSE  
598473.50024/07/2026 12:07:46LSE  
454473.00024/07/2026 12:20:50LSE  
395473.00024/07/2026 12:46:33LSE  
200474.50024/07/2026 13:11:00LSE  
182475.00024/07/2026 13:32:30LSE  
275475.00024/07/2026 13:32:30LSE  
176473.50024/07/2026 13:44:23LSE  
214472.50024/07/2026 14:05:42LSE  
182473.50024/07/2026 14:40:36LSE  
441474.50024/07/2026 14:52:47LSE  
191473.00024/07/2026 15:24:11LSE  
350473.00024/07/2026 15:36:14LSE  
55473.00024/07/2026 15:36:14LSE  
400473.00024/07/2026 15:45:41LSE  
400473.00024/07/2026 15:45:41LSE  
249473.00024/07/2026 15:45:41LSE  
400473.00024/07/2026 15:45:41LSE  
249473.00024/07/2026 15:45:41LSE  
400473.00024/07/2026 15:45:41LSE  
400473.00024/07/2026 15:45:41LSE  
815476.00024/07/2026 16:02:03LSE  
212476.00024/07/2026 16:02:03LSE  
187478.50024/07/2026 16:16:49LSE  
237478.50024/07/2026 16:20:20LSE  
400478.50024/07/2026 16:24:04LSE  
400478.50024/07/2026 16:24:04LSE  
400478.50024/07/2026 16:24:04LSE  
71478.50024/07/2026 16:24:04LSE  
329478.50024/07/2026 16:24:04LSE  
71478.50024/07/2026 16:24:04LSE  
400478.50024/07/2026 16:24:06LSE  
400478.50024/07/2026 16:24:06LSE  
400478.50024/07/2026 16:24:06LSE  
400478.50024/07/2026 16:24:06LSE  
9478.50024/07/2026 16:24:06LSE  
391478.50024/07/2026 16:24:06LSE  
9478.50024/07/2026 16:24:06LSE  
400478.50024/07/2026 16:24:06LSE  
400478.50024/07/2026 16:24:06LSE  
400478.50024/07/2026 16:24:06LSE  
400478.50024/07/2026 16:24:06LSE  
400478.50024/07/2026 16:24:06LSE  
400478.50024/07/2026 16:24:06LSE  
400478.50024/07/2026 16:24:06LSE  
400478.50024/07/2026 16:24:06LSE  
400478.50024/07/2026 16:24:06LSE  
400478.50024/07/2026 16:24:06LSE  
400478.50024/07/2026 16:24:06LSE  
400478.50024/07/2026 16:24:06LSE  
400478.50024/07/2026 16:24:06LSE  
400478.50024/07/2026 16:24:06LSE  
400478.50024/07/2026 16:24:06LSE  
320478.50024/07/2026 16:24:06LSE  
900480.50027/07/2026 08:21:00LSE  
190480.00027/07/2026 08:26:55LSE  
400480.00027/07/2026 08:29:05LSE  
400480.00027/07/2026 08:29:05LSE  
400480.00027/07/2026 08:29:05LSE  
400480.00027/07/2026 08:29:05LSE  
400480.00027/07/2026 08:29:05LSE  
400480.00027/07/2026 08:29:05LSE  
400480.00027/07/2026 08:29:05LSE  
43484.00027/07/2026 09:15:15LSE  
1087484.00027/07/2026 09:20:51LSE  
1804486.50027/07/2026 09:35:22LSE  
1526486.50027/07/2026 09:35:22LSE  
316486.50027/07/2026 09:35:22LSE  
1875486.00027/07/2026 09:50:37LSE  
1887486.00027/07/2026 09:50:37LSE  
17485.50027/07/2026 10:00:52LSE  
1485.50027/07/2026 10:17:21LSE  
1918485.50027/07/2026 10:17:21LSE  
1013486.00027/07/2026 10:45:19LSE  
193485.50027/07/2026 10:45:19LSE  
296484.00027/07/2026 10:58:26LSE  
205484.00027/07/2026 12:39:39LSE  
39484.00027/07/2026 12:39:39LSE  
238483.50027/07/2026 13:45:42LSE  
37483.00027/07/2026 14:21:39LSE  
179483.00027/07/2026 14:52:41LSE  
442483.00027/07/2026 15:06:15LSE  
179482.00027/07/2026 15:23:55LSE  
847482.00027/07/2026 15:23:55LSE  
179482.00027/07/2026 15:24:02LSE  
856482.00027/07/2026 15:24:06LSE  
49482.00027/07/2026 15:25:13LSE  
1014482.00027/07/2026 15:25:16LSE  
411482.00027/07/2026 15:30:33LSE  
1050482.00027/07/2026 15:30:33LSE  
400481.50027/07/2026 15:40:52LSE  
400481.50027/07/2026 15:40:52LSE  
243481.50027/07/2026 15:40:52LSE  
157481.50027/07/2026 15:40:52LSE  
22481.50027/07/2026 15:40:52LSE  
378481.50027/07/2026 15:40:52LSE  
22481.50027/07/2026 15:40:52LSE  
400481.50027/07/2026 15:41:12LSE  
483481.50027/07/2026 15:41:12LSE  
400481.50027/07/2026 15:41:12LSE  
735481.50027/07/2026 15:41:12LSE  
100481.50027/07/2026 15:41:12LSE  
400481.50027/07/2026 15:41:12LSE  
335481.50027/07/2026 15:41:12LSE  
400481.50027/07/2026 15:41:12LSE  
335481.50027/07/2026 15:41:12LSE  
400481.50027/07/2026 15:41:12LSE  
400481.50027/07/2026 15:41:12LSE  
400481.50027/07/2026 15:41:12LSE  
400481.50027/07/2026 15:41:12LSE  
400481.50027/07/2026 15:41:12LSE  
400481.50027/07/2026 15:41:12LSE  
400481.50027/07/2026 15:41:12LSE  
119481.50027/07/2026 15:41:12LSE  
281481.50027/07/2026 15:41:12LSE  
119481.50027/07/2026 15:41:12LSE  
65481.50027/07/2026 15:41:12LSE  
335481.50027/07/2026 15:41:12LSE  
65481.50027/07/2026 15:41:12LSE  
400481.50027/07/2026 15:41:12LSE  
65481.50027/07/2026 15:41:12LSE  
335481.50027/07/2026 15:41:12LSE  
65481.50027/07/2026 15:41:12LSE  
400481.50027/07/2026 15:41:12LSE  
64481.50027/07/2026 15:41:12LSE  
336481.50027/07/2026 15:41:12LSE  
64481.50027/07/2026 15:41:12LSE  
65481.50027/07/2026 15:41:12LSE  
65481.50027/07/2026 15:41:12LSE  
270481.50027/07/2026 15:41:12LSE  
95481.50027/07/2026 15:41:12LSE  
404481.50027/07/2026 15:53:10LSE  
269482.50027/07/2026 16:00:40LSE  
1482.50027/07/2026 16:03:56LSE  
19483.50027/07/2026 16:07:48LSE  
381483.50027/07/2026 16:09:13LSE  
400483.50027/07/2026 16:09:13LSE  
225483.50027/07/2026 16:09:13LSE  
400483.50027/07/2026 16:09:13LSE  
244483.50027/07/2026 16:09:13LSE  
156483.50027/07/2026 16:09:13LSE  
400483.50027/07/2026 16:09:13LSE  
400483.50027/07/2026 16:09:13LSE  
400483.50027/07/2026 16:09:13LSE  
400483.50027/07/2026 16:09:13LSE  
400483.50027/07/2026 16:09:13LSE  
400483.50027/07/2026 16:09:13LSE  
400483.50027/07/2026 16:09:13LSE  
400483.50027/07/2026 16:09:13LSE  
400483.50027/07/2026 16:09:13LSE  
400483.50027/07/2026 16:09:13LSE  
400483.50027/07/2026 16:09:13LSE  
144483.50027/07/2026 16:09:13LSE  
256483.50027/07/2026 16:09:13LSE  
144483.50027/07/2026 16:09:13LSE  
400483.50027/07/2026 16:09:13LSE  
400483.50027/07/2026 16:09:13LSE  
24484.50027/07/2026 16:17:12LSE  
38484.50027/07/2026 16:20:36LSE  
279484.50027/07/2026 16:20:36LSE  
400485.00027/07/2026 16:23:48LSE  
778485.00027/07/2026 16:23:48LSE  
400485.00027/07/2026 16:23:48LSE  
658485.00027/07/2026 16:23:48LSE  
400485.00027/07/2026 16:23:48LSE  
400485.00027/07/2026 16:23:48LSE  
326485.00027/07/2026 16:23:48LSE  
74485.00027/07/2026 16:23:48LSE  
400485.00027/07/2026 16:23:48LSE  
400485.00027/07/2026 16:23:48LSE  
400485.00027/07/2026 16:23:48LSE  
400485.00027/07/2026 16:23:48LSE  
400485.00027/07/2026 16:23:48LSE  
400485.00027/07/2026 16:23:48LSE  
400485.00027/07/2026 16:23:48LSE  
400485.00027/07/2026 16:23:48LSE  
74485.00027/07/2026 16:23:48LSE  
400485.00027/07/2026 16:23:48LSE  
74485.00027/07/2026 16:23:48LSE  
400485.00027/07/2026 16:23:48LSE  
400485.00027/07/2026 16:23:48LSE  
400485.00027/07/2026 16:23:48LSE  
223485.00027/07/2026 16:23:48LSE  
577481.00028/07/2026 09:03:34LSE  
20481.00028/07/2026 09:03:34LSE  
39480.50028/07/2026 09:07:32LSE  
502480.50028/07/2026 09:07:32LSE  
179480.50028/07/2026 09:10:10LSE  
400482.00028/07/2026 09:34:44LSE  
179482.50028/07/2026 09:45:55LSE  
396483.00028/07/2026 09:55:43LSE  
233483.00028/07/2026 10:01:30LSE  
179481.50028/07/2026 10:47:04LSE  
190480.50028/07/2026 10:47:19LSE  
400480.00028/07/2026 10:47:20LSE  
400480.00028/07/2026 10:47:20LSE  
432481.50028/07/2026 11:23:06LSE  
595481.00028/07/2026 11:39:55LSE  
179481.00028/07/2026 12:02:10LSE  
400480.00028/07/2026 12:08:50LSE  
400480.00028/07/2026 12:08:50LSE  
152480.50028/07/2026 12:35:00LSE  
10480.50028/07/2026 12:35:00LSE  
1290484.00028/07/2026 12:40:45LSE  
179484.00028/07/2026 12:40:45LSE  
113481.00028/07/2026 12:46:28LSE  
86481.00028/07/2026 12:46:28LSE  
214482.00028/07/2026 13:05:20LSE  
440482.00028/07/2026 13:10:39LSE  
297482.50028/07/2026 13:26:05LSE  
355482.00028/07/2026 13:31:15LSE  
203481.50028/07/2026 13:43:25LSE  
173481.50028/07/2026 13:43:25LSE  
400481.50028/07/2026 13:45:31LSE  
466481.50028/07/2026 13:45:31LSE  
39481.50028/07/2026 13:45:31LSE  
17481.50028/07/2026 13:45:31LSE  
400481.50028/07/2026 13:46:50LSE  
209481.50028/07/2026 13:46:50LSE  
30481.50028/07/2026 13:58:56LSE  
9481.50028/07/2026 14:00:03LSE  
361481.50028/07/2026 14:00:25LSE  
400481.50028/07/2026 14:00:25LSE  
112481.50028/07/2026 14:00:46LSE  
58481.50028/07/2026 14:00:46LSE  
59481.50028/07/2026 14:00:46LSE  
171481.50028/07/2026 14:01:36LSE  
400481.50028/07/2026 14:01:50LSE  
400481.50028/07/2026 14:01:50LSE  
400481.50028/07/2026 14:01:50LSE  
400481.50028/07/2026 14:01:50LSE  
400481.50028/07/2026 14:01:50LSE  
2411481.50028/07/2026 14:01:50LSE  
400481.50028/07/2026 14:01:50LSE  
400481.50028/07/2026 14:01:50LSE  
400481.50028/07/2026 14:01:50LSE  
400481.50028/07/2026 14:01:50LSE  
13481.50028/07/2026 14:01:50LSE  
180480.00028/07/2026 14:22:31LSE  
178479.50028/07/2026 14:28:02LSE  
12480.00028/07/2026 14:28:56LSE  
966480.00028/07/2026 14:29:24LSE  
181480.00028/07/2026 14:29:24LSE  
600479.50028/07/2026 14:41:32LSE  
403479.50028/07/2026 14:41:32LSE  
178479.00028/07/2026 14:41:40LSE  
580478.00028/07/2026 14:43:17LSE  
181478.00028/07/2026 14:43:17LSE  
178477.50028/07/2026 14:50:45LSE  
74476.50028/07/2026 15:14:17LSE  
49476.50028/07/2026 15:14:17LSE  
90476.50028/07/2026 15:14:17LSE  
49476.50028/07/2026 15:14:17LSE  
408476.50028/07/2026 15:14:17LSE  
226477.00028/07/2026 15:41:19LSE  
178479.50028/07/2026 15:52:15LSE  
460479.50028/07/2026 15:52:15LSE  
251478.50028/07/2026 16:04:15LSE  
904478.50028/07/2026 16:06:16LSE  
178479.00028/07/2026 16:13:06LSE  
178480.00028/07/2026 16:24:22LSE  
400480.00028/07/2026 16:25:44LSE  
66480.00028/07/2026 16:25:44LSE  
69480.00028/07/2026 16:25:44LSE  
265480.00028/07/2026 16:25:44LSE  
135480.00028/07/2026 16:25:44LSE  
400480.00028/07/2026 16:25:44LSE  
400480.00028/07/2026 16:25:44LSE  
63480.00028/07/2026 16:25:44LSE  
611480.00028/07/2026 16:25:53LSE  
337480.00028/07/2026 16:25:53LSE  
337480.00028/07/2026 16:25:53LSE  
63480.00028/07/2026 16:25:53LSE  
337480.00028/07/2026 16:25:53LSE  
400480.00028/07/2026 16:25:53LSE  
400480.00028/07/2026 16:25:53LSE  
400480.00028/07/2026 16:25:53LSE  
75480.00028/07/2026 16:25:53LSE  
400480.00028/07/2026 16:25:53LSE  
400480.00028/07/2026 16:26:42LSE  
358476.00029/07/2026 08:22:27LSE  
182476.00029/07/2026 08:22:27LSE  
182475.00029/07/2026 08:22:37LSE  
370476.00029/07/2026 08:46:00LSE  
222475.50029/07/2026 08:52:56LSE  
222475.00029/07/2026 09:00:37LSE  
590474.50029/07/2026 09:00:38LSE  
183474.00029/07/2026 09:00:59LSE  
600473.00029/07/2026 09:14:11LSE  
1777476.00029/07/2026 11:06:58LSE  
1777476.00029/07/2026 11:06:58LSE  
194475.50029/07/2026 11:07:06LSE  
182477.00029/07/2026 11:25:25LSE  
1799476.50029/07/2026 11:39:53LSE  
1814476.50029/07/2026 11:46:07LSE  
498475.50029/07/2026 11:51:05LSE  
175474.50029/07/2026 11:51:58LSE  
1463474.50029/07/2026 11:51:58LSE  
306474.00029/07/2026 11:55:40LSE  
1473.50029/07/2026 12:08:52LSE  
953473.50029/07/2026 12:09:40LSE  
203473.00029/07/2026 12:25:17LSE  
410473.00029/07/2026 12:25:45LSE  
423473.00029/07/2026 12:38:53LSE  
508472.50029/07/2026 13:00:16LSE  
880470.50029/07/2026 13:00:23LSE  
182469.00029/07/2026 13:14:58LSE  
252468.50029/07/2026 13:16:09LSE  
316467.00029/07/2026 13:43:52LSE  
16467.00029/07/2026 13:43:52LSE  
529468.00029/07/2026 13:58:56LSE  
187466.00029/07/2026 14:09:17LSE  
847468.00029/07/2026 14:31:55LSE  
184467.50029/07/2026 14:37:46LSE  
18465.50029/07/2026 14:50:08LSE  
270465.00029/07/2026 14:51:03LSE  
505466.50029/07/2026 15:16:06LSE  
745466.50029/07/2026 15:16:06LSE  
469466.00029/07/2026 15:25:44LSE  
164464.50029/07/2026 15:35:19LSE  
18464.50029/07/2026 15:35:19LSE  
21465.50029/07/2026 16:00:08LSE  
395465.50029/07/2026 16:00:38LSE  
196464.50029/07/2026 16:00:46LSE  
227464.50029/07/2026 16:15:06LSE  
340463.50029/07/2026 16:22:22LSE  
474461.50029/07/2026 16:27:54LSE  
456461.50029/07/2026 16:27:54LSE  
364461.50029/07/2026 16:27:54LSE  
261461.00029/07/2026 16:29:43LSE  
185470.00030/07/2026 09:28:29LSE  
546469.50030/07/2026 09:39:46LSE  
400469.00030/07/2026 09:39:46LSE  
236469.00030/07/2026 09:39:56LSE  
140471.00030/07/2026 09:55:06LSE  
46471.00030/07/2026 09:55:06LSE  
108472.00030/07/2026 10:18:12LSE  
112472.00030/07/2026 10:18:12LSE  
158472.00030/07/2026 10:18:12LSE  
963472.50030/07/2026 11:24:32LSE  
264472.50030/07/2026 11:24:33LSE  
600474.50030/07/2026 12:50:34LSE  
354475.00030/07/2026 13:07:09LSE  
185476.00030/07/2026 13:11:24LSE  
198475.50030/07/2026 13:32:53LSE  
497474.00030/07/2026 14:09:12LSE  
321474.00030/07/2026 14:10:27LSE  
200473.50030/07/2026 14:18:22LSE  
281473.50030/07/2026 14:19:13LSE  
1593475.00030/07/2026 14:33:53LSE  
400474.50030/07/2026 14:33:53LSE  
400474.50030/07/2026 14:33:53LSE  
400474.50030/07/2026 14:33:54LSE  
1382474.50030/07/2026 14:33:54LSE  
400474.50030/07/2026 14:33:54LSE  
982474.50030/07/2026 14:33:54LSE  
501475.00030/07/2026 14:38:14LSE  
320474.50030/07/2026 14:38:53LSE  
80474.50030/07/2026 14:38:59LSE  
400474.50030/07/2026 14:38:59LSE  
400474.50030/07/2026 14:38:59LSE  
400474.50030/07/2026 14:38:59LSE  
400474.50030/07/2026 14:38:59LSE  
400474.50030/07/2026 14:38:59LSE  
400474.50030/07/2026 14:38:59LSE  
400474.50030/07/2026 14:38:59LSE  
400474.50030/07/2026 14:38:59LSE  
400474.50030/07/2026 14:38:59LSE  
400474.50030/07/2026 14:38:59LSE  
400474.50030/07/2026 14:38:59LSE  
400474.50030/07/2026 14:38:59LSE  
400474.50030/07/2026 14:38:59LSE  
400474.50030/07/2026 14:38:59LSE  
400474.50030/07/2026 14:38:59LSE  
400474.50030/07/2026 14:38:59LSE  
82474.50030/07/2026 14:38:59LSE  
318474.50030/07/2026 14:40:34LSE  
218474.50030/07/2026 14:40:34LSE  
383474.50030/07/2026 14:40:34LSE  
183474.00030/07/2026 15:01:19LSE  
197474.00030/07/2026 15:01:19LSE  
400476.00030/07/2026 15:42:47LSE  
256476.00030/07/2026 15:42:47LSE  
400476.00030/07/2026 15:42:47LSE  
1403476.00030/07/2026 15:42:47LSE  
400476.00030/07/2026 15:42:47LSE  
1403476.00030/07/2026 15:42:47LSE  
400476.00030/07/2026 15:42:47LSE  
1403476.00030/07/2026 15:42:47LSE  
400476.00030/07/2026 15:42:47LSE  
1403476.00030/07/2026 15:42:47LSE  
20476.00030/07/2026 15:42:47LSE  
21476.00030/07/2026 15:42:47LSE  
359476.00030/07/2026 15:42:47LSE  
186476.00030/07/2026 15:42:47LSE  
400476.00030/07/2026 15:42:47LSE  
1402476.00030/07/2026 15:42:47LSE  
388476.00030/07/2026 15:42:47LSE  
400476.00030/07/2026 15:47:31LSE  
400476.00030/07/2026 15:47:31LSE  
400476.00030/07/2026 15:47:31LSE  
400476.00030/07/2026 15:47:31LSE  
400476.00030/07/2026 15:47:31LSE  
400476.00030/07/2026 15:47:31LSE  
400476.00030/07/2026 15:47:31LSE  
400476.00030/07/2026 15:47:31LSE  
400476.00030/07/2026 15:47:31LSE  
400476.00030/07/2026 15:47:31LSE  
400476.00030/07/2026 15:47:31LSE  
400476.00030/07/2026 15:47:31LSE  
400476.00030/07/2026 15:47:31LSE  
400476.00030/07/2026 15:47:31LSE  
400476.00030/07/2026 15:47:31LSE  
400476.00030/07/2026 15:47:31LSE  
400476.00030/07/2026 15:47:31LSE  
400476.00030/07/2026 15:47:31LSE  
400476.00030/07/2026 15:47:31LSE  
400476.00030/07/2026 15:47:31LSE  
400476.00030/07/2026 15:47:31LSE  
400476.00030/07/2026 15:47:31LSE  
400476.00030/07/2026 15:47:31LSE  
400476.00030/07/2026 15:47:31LSE  
400476.00030/07/2026 15:47:31LSE  
327476.00030/07/2026 15:47:59LSE  
446474.50030/07/2026 15:49:57LSE  
190473.50030/07/2026 15:56:31LSE  
200474.00030/07/2026 16:00:37LSE  
188474.00030/07/2026 16:04:33LSE  
1474.00030/07/2026 16:04:33LSE  
1474.00030/07/2026 16:04:33LSE  
154474.00030/07/2026 16:04:33LSE  
93474.00030/07/2026 16:04:33LSE  
400474.00030/07/2026 16:06:08LSE  
324474.00030/07/2026 16:08:20LSE  
76474.00030/07/2026 16:08:20LSE  
400474.00030/07/2026 16:08:20LSE  
400474.00030/07/2026 16:08:20LSE  
400474.00030/07/2026 16:08:20LSE  
400474.00030/07/2026 16:08:20LSE  
149474.00030/07/2026 16:08:20LSE  
251474.00030/07/2026 16:08:20LSE  
149474.00030/07/2026 16:08:20LSE  
400474.00030/07/2026 16:08:20LSE  
400474.00030/07/2026 16:08:20LSE  
400474.00030/07/2026 16:08:20LSE  
400474.00030/07/2026 16:08:20LSE  
400474.00030/07/2026 16:08:20LSE  
400474.00030/07/2026 16:08:20LSE  
400474.00030/07/2026 16:08:20LSE  
388474.00030/07/2026 16:08:20LSE  
1186474.00030/07/2026 16:08:20LSE  
400474.00030/07/2026 16:08:20LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

 