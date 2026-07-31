LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

31 July 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its current share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 24 July 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 34,958 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 463.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 478.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 473.869729





Date of purchase: 27 July 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 480.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 486.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 483.446690





Date of purchase: 28 July 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 30,207 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 476.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 484.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 480.678717





Date of purchase: 29 July 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 23,708 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 461.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 477.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 471.964442





Date of purchase: 30 July 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 469.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 476.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 474.831910

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the current Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 6,993,026 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 111,006,461 have voting rights and 5,341,342 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 544 467.000 24/07/2026 08:39:03 LSE 676 466.500 24/07/2026 08:39:03 LSE 182 463.500 24/07/2026 08:39:08 LSE 16 465.000 24/07/2026 08:44:13 LSE 600 467.000 24/07/2026 09:01:20 LSE 424 471.000 24/07/2026 09:30:32 LSE 400 471.000 24/07/2026 09:56:28 LSE 400 471.000 24/07/2026 09:56:28 LSE 560 471.000 24/07/2026 09:56:28 LSE 400 471.000 24/07/2026 09:56:28 LSE 2121 471.000 24/07/2026 09:56:28 LSE 400 471.000 24/07/2026 09:56:28 LSE 2121 471.000 24/07/2026 09:56:28 LSE 400 471.000 24/07/2026 09:56:28 LSE 560 471.000 24/07/2026 09:56:28 LSE 400 471.000 24/07/2026 09:56:28 LSE 560 471.000 24/07/2026 09:56:28 LSE 400 471.000 24/07/2026 09:56:28 LSE 560 471.000 24/07/2026 09:56:28 LSE 400 471.000 24/07/2026 09:56:28 LSE 318 471.000 24/07/2026 09:56:28 LSE 182 471.500 24/07/2026 10:36:35 LSE 182 470.000 24/07/2026 10:45:00 LSE 182 469.500 24/07/2026 11:05:02 LSE 1195 474.000 24/07/2026 11:25:36 LSE 528 474.000 24/07/2026 11:25:36 LSE 1486 474.000 24/07/2026 11:27:26 LSE 569 473.500 24/07/2026 11:34:24 LSE 200 473.000 24/07/2026 11:43:20 LSE 330 472.000 24/07/2026 11:58:18 LSE 598 473.500 24/07/2026 12:07:46 LSE 454 473.000 24/07/2026 12:20:50 LSE 395 473.000 24/07/2026 12:46:33 LSE 200 474.500 24/07/2026 13:11:00 LSE 182 475.000 24/07/2026 13:32:30 LSE 275 475.000 24/07/2026 13:32:30 LSE 176 473.500 24/07/2026 13:44:23 LSE 214 472.500 24/07/2026 14:05:42 LSE 182 473.500 24/07/2026 14:40:36 LSE 441 474.500 24/07/2026 14:52:47 LSE 191 473.000 24/07/2026 15:24:11 LSE 350 473.000 24/07/2026 15:36:14 LSE 55 473.000 24/07/2026 15:36:14 LSE 400 473.000 24/07/2026 15:45:41 LSE 400 473.000 24/07/2026 15:45:41 LSE 249 473.000 24/07/2026 15:45:41 LSE 400 473.000 24/07/2026 15:45:41 LSE 249 473.000 24/07/2026 15:45:41 LSE 400 473.000 24/07/2026 15:45:41 LSE 400 473.000 24/07/2026 15:45:41 LSE 815 476.000 24/07/2026 16:02:03 LSE 212 476.000 24/07/2026 16:02:03 LSE 187 478.500 24/07/2026 16:16:49 LSE 237 478.500 24/07/2026 16:20:20 LSE 400 478.500 24/07/2026 16:24:04 LSE 400 478.500 24/07/2026 16:24:04 LSE 400 478.500 24/07/2026 16:24:04 LSE 71 478.500 24/07/2026 16:24:04 LSE 329 478.500 24/07/2026 16:24:04 LSE 71 478.500 24/07/2026 16:24:04 LSE 400 478.500 24/07/2026 16:24:06 LSE 400 478.500 24/07/2026 16:24:06 LSE 400 478.500 24/07/2026 16:24:06 LSE 400 478.500 24/07/2026 16:24:06 LSE 9 478.500 24/07/2026 16:24:06 LSE 391 478.500 24/07/2026 16:24:06 LSE 9 478.500 24/07/2026 16:24:06 LSE 400 478.500 24/07/2026 16:24:06 LSE 400 478.500 24/07/2026 16:24:06 LSE 400 478.500 24/07/2026 16:24:06 LSE 400 478.500 24/07/2026 16:24:06 LSE 400 478.500 24/07/2026 16:24:06 LSE 400 478.500 24/07/2026 16:24:06 LSE 400 478.500 24/07/2026 16:24:06 LSE 400 478.500 24/07/2026 16:24:06 LSE 400 478.500 24/07/2026 16:24:06 LSE 400 478.500 24/07/2026 16:24:06 LSE 400 478.500 24/07/2026 16:24:06 LSE 400 478.500 24/07/2026 16:24:06 LSE 400 478.500 24/07/2026 16:24:06 LSE 400 478.500 24/07/2026 16:24:06 LSE 400 478.500 24/07/2026 16:24:06 LSE 320 478.500 24/07/2026 16:24:06 LSE 900 480.500 27/07/2026 08:21:00 LSE 190 480.000 27/07/2026 08:26:55 LSE 400 480.000 27/07/2026 08:29:05 LSE 400 480.000 27/07/2026 08:29:05 LSE 400 480.000 27/07/2026 08:29:05 LSE 400 480.000 27/07/2026 08:29:05 LSE 400 480.000 27/07/2026 08:29:05 LSE 400 480.000 27/07/2026 08:29:05 LSE 400 480.000 27/07/2026 08:29:05 LSE 43 484.000 27/07/2026 09:15:15 LSE 1087 484.000 27/07/2026 09:20:51 LSE 1804 486.500 27/07/2026 09:35:22 LSE 1526 486.500 27/07/2026 09:35:22 LSE 316 486.500 27/07/2026 09:35:22 LSE 1875 486.000 27/07/2026 09:50:37 LSE 1887 486.000 27/07/2026 09:50:37 LSE 17 485.500 27/07/2026 10:00:52 LSE 1 485.500 27/07/2026 10:17:21 LSE 1918 485.500 27/07/2026 10:17:21 LSE 1013 486.000 27/07/2026 10:45:19 LSE 193 485.500 27/07/2026 10:45:19 LSE 296 484.000 27/07/2026 10:58:26 LSE 205 484.000 27/07/2026 12:39:39 LSE 39 484.000 27/07/2026 12:39:39 LSE 238 483.500 27/07/2026 13:45:42 LSE 37 483.000 27/07/2026 14:21:39 LSE 179 483.000 27/07/2026 14:52:41 LSE 442 483.000 27/07/2026 15:06:15 LSE 179 482.000 27/07/2026 15:23:55 LSE 847 482.000 27/07/2026 15:23:55 LSE 179 482.000 27/07/2026 15:24:02 LSE 856 482.000 27/07/2026 15:24:06 LSE 49 482.000 27/07/2026 15:25:13 LSE 1014 482.000 27/07/2026 15:25:16 LSE 411 482.000 27/07/2026 15:30:33 LSE 1050 482.000 27/07/2026 15:30:33 LSE 400 481.500 27/07/2026 15:40:52 LSE 400 481.500 27/07/2026 15:40:52 LSE 243 481.500 27/07/2026 15:40:52 LSE 157 481.500 27/07/2026 15:40:52 LSE 22 481.500 27/07/2026 15:40:52 LSE 378 481.500 27/07/2026 15:40:52 LSE 22 481.500 27/07/2026 15:40:52 LSE 400 481.500 27/07/2026 15:41:12 LSE 483 481.500 27/07/2026 15:41:12 LSE 400 481.500 27/07/2026 15:41:12 LSE 735 481.500 27/07/2026 15:41:12 LSE 100 481.500 27/07/2026 15:41:12 LSE 400 481.500 27/07/2026 15:41:12 LSE 335 481.500 27/07/2026 15:41:12 LSE 400 481.500 27/07/2026 15:41:12 LSE 335 481.500 27/07/2026 15:41:12 LSE 400 481.500 27/07/2026 15:41:12 LSE 400 481.500 27/07/2026 15:41:12 LSE 400 481.500 27/07/2026 15:41:12 LSE 400 481.500 27/07/2026 15:41:12 LSE 400 481.500 27/07/2026 15:41:12 LSE 400 481.500 27/07/2026 15:41:12 LSE 400 481.500 27/07/2026 15:41:12 LSE 119 481.500 27/07/2026 15:41:12 LSE 281 481.500 27/07/2026 15:41:12 LSE 119 481.500 27/07/2026 15:41:12 LSE 65 481.500 27/07/2026 15:41:12 LSE 335 481.500 27/07/2026 15:41:12 LSE 65 481.500 27/07/2026 15:41:12 LSE 400 481.500 27/07/2026 15:41:12 LSE 65 481.500 27/07/2026 15:41:12 LSE 335 481.500 27/07/2026 15:41:12 LSE 65 481.500 27/07/2026 15:41:12 LSE 400 481.500 27/07/2026 15:41:12 LSE 64 481.500 27/07/2026 15:41:12 LSE 336 481.500 27/07/2026 15:41:12 LSE 64 481.500 27/07/2026 15:41:12 LSE 65 481.500 27/07/2026 15:41:12 LSE 65 481.500 27/07/2026 15:41:12 LSE 270 481.500 27/07/2026 15:41:12 LSE 95 481.500 27/07/2026 15:41:12 LSE 404 481.500 27/07/2026 15:53:10 LSE 269 482.500 27/07/2026 16:00:40 LSE 1 482.500 27/07/2026 16:03:56 LSE 19 483.500 27/07/2026 16:07:48 LSE 381 483.500 27/07/2026 16:09:13 LSE 400 483.500 27/07/2026 16:09:13 LSE 225 483.500 27/07/2026 16:09:13 LSE 400 483.500 27/07/2026 16:09:13 LSE 244 483.500 27/07/2026 16:09:13 LSE 156 483.500 27/07/2026 16:09:13 LSE 400 483.500 27/07/2026 16:09:13 LSE 400 483.500 27/07/2026 16:09:13 LSE 400 483.500 27/07/2026 16:09:13 LSE 400 483.500 27/07/2026 16:09:13 LSE 400 483.500 27/07/2026 16:09:13 LSE 400 483.500 27/07/2026 16:09:13 LSE 400 483.500 27/07/2026 16:09:13 LSE 400 483.500 27/07/2026 16:09:13 LSE 400 483.500 27/07/2026 16:09:13 LSE 400 483.500 27/07/2026 16:09:13 LSE 400 483.500 27/07/2026 16:09:13 LSE 144 483.500 27/07/2026 16:09:13 LSE 256 483.500 27/07/2026 16:09:13 LSE 144 483.500 27/07/2026 16:09:13 LSE 400 483.500 27/07/2026 16:09:13 LSE 400 483.500 27/07/2026 16:09:13 LSE 24 484.500 27/07/2026 16:17:12 LSE 38 484.500 27/07/2026 16:20:36 LSE 279 484.500 27/07/2026 16:20:36 LSE 400 485.000 27/07/2026 16:23:48 LSE 778 485.000 27/07/2026 16:23:48 LSE 400 485.000 27/07/2026 16:23:48 LSE 658 485.000 27/07/2026 16:23:48 LSE 400 485.000 27/07/2026 16:23:48 LSE 400 485.000 27/07/2026 16:23:48 LSE 326 485.000 27/07/2026 16:23:48 LSE 74 485.000 27/07/2026 16:23:48 LSE 400 485.000 27/07/2026 16:23:48 LSE 400 485.000 27/07/2026 16:23:48 LSE 400 485.000 27/07/2026 16:23:48 LSE 400 485.000 27/07/2026 16:23:48 LSE 400 485.000 27/07/2026 16:23:48 LSE 400 485.000 27/07/2026 16:23:48 LSE 400 485.000 27/07/2026 16:23:48 LSE 400 485.000 27/07/2026 16:23:48 LSE 74 485.000 27/07/2026 16:23:48 LSE 400 485.000 27/07/2026 16:23:48 LSE 74 485.000 27/07/2026 16:23:48 LSE 400 485.000 27/07/2026 16:23:48 LSE 400 485.000 27/07/2026 16:23:48 LSE 400 485.000 27/07/2026 16:23:48 LSE 223 485.000 27/07/2026 16:23:48 LSE 577 481.000 28/07/2026 09:03:34 LSE 20 481.000 28/07/2026 09:03:34 LSE 39 480.500 28/07/2026 09:07:32 LSE 502 480.500 28/07/2026 09:07:32 LSE 179 480.500 28/07/2026 09:10:10 LSE 400 482.000 28/07/2026 09:34:44 LSE 179 482.500 28/07/2026 09:45:55 LSE 396 483.000 28/07/2026 09:55:43 LSE 233 483.000 28/07/2026 10:01:30 LSE 179 481.500 28/07/2026 10:47:04 LSE 190 480.500 28/07/2026 10:47:19 LSE 400 480.000 28/07/2026 10:47:20 LSE 400 480.000 28/07/2026 10:47:20 LSE 432 481.500 28/07/2026 11:23:06 LSE 595 481.000 28/07/2026 11:39:55 LSE 179 481.000 28/07/2026 12:02:10 LSE 400 480.000 28/07/2026 12:08:50 LSE 400 480.000 28/07/2026 12:08:50 LSE 152 480.500 28/07/2026 12:35:00 LSE 10 480.500 28/07/2026 12:35:00 LSE 1290 484.000 28/07/2026 12:40:45 LSE 179 484.000 28/07/2026 12:40:45 LSE 113 481.000 28/07/2026 12:46:28 LSE 86 481.000 28/07/2026 12:46:28 LSE 214 482.000 28/07/2026 13:05:20 LSE 440 482.000 28/07/2026 13:10:39 LSE 297 482.500 28/07/2026 13:26:05 LSE 355 482.000 28/07/2026 13:31:15 LSE 203 481.500 28/07/2026 13:43:25 LSE 173 481.500 28/07/2026 13:43:25 LSE 400 481.500 28/07/2026 13:45:31 LSE 466 481.500 28/07/2026 13:45:31 LSE 39 481.500 28/07/2026 13:45:31 LSE 17 481.500 28/07/2026 13:45:31 LSE 400 481.500 28/07/2026 13:46:50 LSE 209 481.500 28/07/2026 13:46:50 LSE 30 481.500 28/07/2026 13:58:56 LSE 9 481.500 28/07/2026 14:00:03 LSE 361 481.500 28/07/2026 14:00:25 LSE 400 481.500 28/07/2026 14:00:25 LSE 112 481.500 28/07/2026 14:00:46 LSE 58 481.500 28/07/2026 14:00:46 LSE 59 481.500 28/07/2026 14:00:46 LSE 171 481.500 28/07/2026 14:01:36 LSE 400 481.500 28/07/2026 14:01:50 LSE 400 481.500 28/07/2026 14:01:50 LSE 400 481.500 28/07/2026 14:01:50 LSE 400 481.500 28/07/2026 14:01:50 LSE 400 481.500 28/07/2026 14:01:50 LSE 2411 481.500 28/07/2026 14:01:50 LSE 400 481.500 28/07/2026 14:01:50 LSE 400 481.500 28/07/2026 14:01:50 LSE 400 481.500 28/07/2026 14:01:50 LSE 400 481.500 28/07/2026 14:01:50 LSE 13 481.500 28/07/2026 14:01:50 LSE 180 480.000 28/07/2026 14:22:31 LSE 178 479.500 28/07/2026 14:28:02 LSE 12 480.000 28/07/2026 14:28:56 LSE 966 480.000 28/07/2026 14:29:24 LSE 181 480.000 28/07/2026 14:29:24 LSE 600 479.500 28/07/2026 14:41:32 LSE 403 479.500 28/07/2026 14:41:32 LSE 178 479.000 28/07/2026 14:41:40 LSE 580 478.000 28/07/2026 14:43:17 LSE 181 478.000 28/07/2026 14:43:17 LSE 178 477.500 28/07/2026 14:50:45 LSE 74 476.500 28/07/2026 15:14:17 LSE 49 476.500 28/07/2026 15:14:17 LSE 90 476.500 28/07/2026 15:14:17 LSE 49 476.500 28/07/2026 15:14:17 LSE 408 476.500 28/07/2026 15:14:17 LSE 226 477.000 28/07/2026 15:41:19 LSE 178 479.500 28/07/2026 15:52:15 LSE 460 479.500 28/07/2026 15:52:15 LSE 251 478.500 28/07/2026 16:04:15 LSE 904 478.500 28/07/2026 16:06:16 LSE 178 479.000 28/07/2026 16:13:06 LSE 178 480.000 28/07/2026 16:24:22 LSE 400 480.000 28/07/2026 16:25:44 LSE 66 480.000 28/07/2026 16:25:44 LSE 69 480.000 28/07/2026 16:25:44 LSE 265 480.000 28/07/2026 16:25:44 LSE 135 480.000 28/07/2026 16:25:44 LSE 400 480.000 28/07/2026 16:25:44 LSE 400 480.000 28/07/2026 16:25:44 LSE 63 480.000 28/07/2026 16:25:44 LSE 611 480.000 28/07/2026 16:25:53 LSE 337 480.000 28/07/2026 16:25:53 LSE 337 480.000 28/07/2026 16:25:53 LSE 63 480.000 28/07/2026 16:25:53 LSE 337 480.000 28/07/2026 16:25:53 LSE 400 480.000 28/07/2026 16:25:53 LSE 400 480.000 28/07/2026 16:25:53 LSE 400 480.000 28/07/2026 16:25:53 LSE 75 480.000 28/07/2026 16:25:53 LSE 400 480.000 28/07/2026 16:25:53 LSE 400 480.000 28/07/2026 16:26:42 LSE 358 476.000 29/07/2026 08:22:27 LSE 182 476.000 29/07/2026 08:22:27 LSE 182 475.000 29/07/2026 08:22:37 LSE 370 476.000 29/07/2026 08:46:00 LSE 222 475.500 29/07/2026 08:52:56 LSE 222 475.000 29/07/2026 09:00:37 LSE 590 474.500 29/07/2026 09:00:38 LSE 183 474.000 29/07/2026 09:00:59 LSE 600 473.000 29/07/2026 09:14:11 LSE 1777 476.000 29/07/2026 11:06:58 LSE 1777 476.000 29/07/2026 11:06:58 LSE 194 475.500 29/07/2026 11:07:06 LSE 182 477.000 29/07/2026 11:25:25 LSE 1799 476.500 29/07/2026 11:39:53 LSE 1814 476.500 29/07/2026 11:46:07 LSE 498 475.500 29/07/2026 11:51:05 LSE 175 474.500 29/07/2026 11:51:58 LSE 1463 474.500 29/07/2026 11:51:58 LSE 306 474.000 29/07/2026 11:55:40 LSE 1 473.500 29/07/2026 12:08:52 LSE 953 473.500 29/07/2026 12:09:40 LSE 203 473.000 29/07/2026 12:25:17 LSE 410 473.000 29/07/2026 12:25:45 LSE 423 473.000 29/07/2026 12:38:53 LSE 508 472.500 29/07/2026 13:00:16 LSE 880 470.500 29/07/2026 13:00:23 LSE 182 469.000 29/07/2026 13:14:58 LSE 252 468.500 29/07/2026 13:16:09 LSE 316 467.000 29/07/2026 13:43:52 LSE 16 467.000 29/07/2026 13:43:52 LSE 529 468.000 29/07/2026 13:58:56 LSE 187 466.000 29/07/2026 14:09:17 LSE 847 468.000 29/07/2026 14:31:55 LSE 184 467.500 29/07/2026 14:37:46 LSE 18 465.500 29/07/2026 14:50:08 LSE 270 465.000 29/07/2026 14:51:03 LSE 505 466.500 29/07/2026 15:16:06 LSE 745 466.500 29/07/2026 15:16:06 LSE 469 466.000 29/07/2026 15:25:44 LSE 164 464.500 29/07/2026 15:35:19 LSE 18 464.500 29/07/2026 15:35:19 LSE 21 465.500 29/07/2026 16:00:08 LSE 395 465.500 29/07/2026 16:00:38 LSE 196 464.500 29/07/2026 16:00:46 LSE 227 464.500 29/07/2026 16:15:06 LSE 340 463.500 29/07/2026 16:22:22 LSE 474 461.500 29/07/2026 16:27:54 LSE 456 461.500 29/07/2026 16:27:54 LSE 364 461.500 29/07/2026 16:27:54 LSE 261 461.000 29/07/2026 16:29:43 LSE 185 470.000 30/07/2026 09:28:29 LSE 546 469.500 30/07/2026 09:39:46 LSE 400 469.000 30/07/2026 09:39:46 LSE 236 469.000 30/07/2026 09:39:56 LSE 140 471.000 30/07/2026 09:55:06 LSE 46 471.000 30/07/2026 09:55:06 LSE 108 472.000 30/07/2026 10:18:12 LSE 112 472.000 30/07/2026 10:18:12 LSE 158 472.000 30/07/2026 10:18:12 LSE 963 472.500 30/07/2026 11:24:32 LSE 264 472.500 30/07/2026 11:24:33 LSE 600 474.500 30/07/2026 12:50:34 LSE 354 475.000 30/07/2026 13:07:09 LSE 185 476.000 30/07/2026 13:11:24 LSE 198 475.500 30/07/2026 13:32:53 LSE 497 474.000 30/07/2026 14:09:12 LSE 321 474.000 30/07/2026 14:10:27 LSE 200 473.500 30/07/2026 14:18:22 LSE 281 473.500 30/07/2026 14:19:13 LSE 1593 475.000 30/07/2026 14:33:53 LSE 400 474.500 30/07/2026 14:33:53 LSE 400 474.500 30/07/2026 14:33:53 LSE 400 474.500 30/07/2026 14:33:54 LSE 1382 474.500 30/07/2026 14:33:54 LSE 400 474.500 30/07/2026 14:33:54 LSE 982 474.500 30/07/2026 14:33:54 LSE 501 475.000 30/07/2026 14:38:14 LSE 320 474.500 30/07/2026 14:38:53 LSE 80 474.500 30/07/2026 14:38:59 LSE 400 474.500 30/07/2026 14:38:59 LSE 400 474.500 30/07/2026 14:38:59 LSE 400 474.500 30/07/2026 14:38:59 LSE 400 474.500 30/07/2026 14:38:59 LSE 400 474.500 30/07/2026 14:38:59 LSE 400 474.500 30/07/2026 14:38:59 LSE 400 474.500 30/07/2026 14:38:59 LSE 400 474.500 30/07/2026 14:38:59 LSE 400 474.500 30/07/2026 14:38:59 LSE 400 474.500 30/07/2026 14:38:59 LSE 400 474.500 30/07/2026 14:38:59 LSE 400 474.500 30/07/2026 14:38:59 LSE 400 474.500 30/07/2026 14:38:59 LSE 400 474.500 30/07/2026 14:38:59 LSE 400 474.500 30/07/2026 14:38:59 LSE 400 474.500 30/07/2026 14:38:59 LSE 82 474.500 30/07/2026 14:38:59 LSE 318 474.500 30/07/2026 14:40:34 LSE 218 474.500 30/07/2026 14:40:34 LSE 383 474.500 30/07/2026 14:40:34 LSE 183 474.000 30/07/2026 15:01:19 LSE 197 474.000 30/07/2026 15:01:19 LSE 400 476.000 30/07/2026 15:42:47 LSE 256 476.000 30/07/2026 15:42:47 LSE 400 476.000 30/07/2026 15:42:47 LSE 1403 476.000 30/07/2026 15:42:47 LSE 400 476.000 30/07/2026 15:42:47 LSE 1403 476.000 30/07/2026 15:42:47 LSE 400 476.000 30/07/2026 15:42:47 LSE 1403 476.000 30/07/2026 15:42:47 LSE 400 476.000 30/07/2026 15:42:47 LSE 1403 476.000 30/07/2026 15:42:47 LSE 20 476.000 30/07/2026 15:42:47 LSE 21 476.000 30/07/2026 15:42:47 LSE 359 476.000 30/07/2026 15:42:47 LSE 186 476.000 30/07/2026 15:42:47 LSE 400 476.000 30/07/2026 15:42:47 LSE 1402 476.000 30/07/2026 15:42:47 LSE 388 476.000 30/07/2026 15:42:47 LSE 400 476.000 30/07/2026 15:47:31 LSE 400 476.000 30/07/2026 15:47:31 LSE 400 476.000 30/07/2026 15:47:31 LSE 400 476.000 30/07/2026 15:47:31 LSE 400 476.000 30/07/2026 15:47:31 LSE 400 476.000 30/07/2026 15:47:31 LSE 400 476.000 30/07/2026 15:47:31 LSE 400 476.000 30/07/2026 15:47:31 LSE 400 476.000 30/07/2026 15:47:31 LSE 400 476.000 30/07/2026 15:47:31 LSE 400 476.000 30/07/2026 15:47:31 LSE 400 476.000 30/07/2026 15:47:31 LSE 400 476.000 30/07/2026 15:47:31 LSE 400 476.000 30/07/2026 15:47:31 LSE 400 476.000 30/07/2026 15:47:31 LSE 400 476.000 30/07/2026 15:47:31 LSE 400 476.000 30/07/2026 15:47:31 LSE 400 476.000 30/07/2026 15:47:31 LSE 400 476.000 30/07/2026 15:47:31 LSE 400 476.000 30/07/2026 15:47:31 LSE 400 476.000 30/07/2026 15:47:31 LSE 400 476.000 30/07/2026 15:47:31 LSE 400 476.000 30/07/2026 15:47:31 LSE 400 476.000 30/07/2026 15:47:31 LSE 400 476.000 30/07/2026 15:47:31 LSE 327 476.000 30/07/2026 15:47:59 LSE 446 474.500 30/07/2026 15:49:57 LSE 190 473.500 30/07/2026 15:56:31 LSE 200 474.000 30/07/2026 16:00:37 LSE 188 474.000 30/07/2026 16:04:33 LSE 1 474.000 30/07/2026 16:04:33 LSE 1 474.000 30/07/2026 16:04:33 LSE 154 474.000 30/07/2026 16:04:33 LSE 93 474.000 30/07/2026 16:04:33 LSE 400 474.000 30/07/2026 16:06:08 LSE 324 474.000 30/07/2026 16:08:20 LSE 76 474.000 30/07/2026 16:08:20 LSE 400 474.000 30/07/2026 16:08:20 LSE 400 474.000 30/07/2026 16:08:20 LSE 400 474.000 30/07/2026 16:08:20 LSE 400 474.000 30/07/2026 16:08:20 LSE 149 474.000 30/07/2026 16:08:20 LSE 251 474.000 30/07/2026 16:08:20 LSE 149 474.000 30/07/2026 16:08:20 LSE 400 474.000 30/07/2026 16:08:20 LSE 400 474.000 30/07/2026 16:08:20 LSE 400 474.000 30/07/2026 16:08:20 LSE 400 474.000 30/07/2026 16:08:20 LSE 400 474.000 30/07/2026 16:08:20 LSE 400 474.000 30/07/2026 16:08:20 LSE 400 474.000 30/07/2026 16:08:20 LSE 388 474.000 30/07/2026 16:08:20 LSE 1186 474.000 30/07/2026 16:08:20 LSE 400 474.000 30/07/2026 16:08:20 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global



About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

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