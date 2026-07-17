Transaction in Own Shares

 | Source: Foresight Group Holdings Limited Foresight Group Holdings Limited

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
17 July 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its current share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase:10 July 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:50,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):452.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp):459.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):455.678520


Date of purchase:13 July 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:50,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):452.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):457.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):455.425980


Date of purchase:14 July 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:35,625
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):445.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp):455.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):451.977291


Date of purchase:15 July 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:50,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):456.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp):473.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):465.993360


Date of purchase:16 July 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:28,613
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):466.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):475.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):471.639482

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the current Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 6,671,775 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 111,327,712 have voting rights and 5,020,091 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
632454.00010/07/2026 08:08:41LSE  
398453.50010/07/2026 08:26:21LSE  
188453.50010/07/2026 08:28:27LSE  
188452.50010/07/2026 08:28:27LSE  
400454.00010/07/2026 08:44:20LSE  
2095454.00010/07/2026 08:44:20LSE  
400454.00010/07/2026 08:44:20LSE  
397454.00010/07/2026 08:44:20LSE  
400454.00010/07/2026 08:44:20LSE  
1795454.00010/07/2026 08:44:20LSE  
400454.00010/07/2026 08:44:20LSE  
2195454.00010/07/2026 08:44:20LSE  
382454.00010/07/2026 08:50:06LSE  
72456.00010/07/2026 09:06:25LSE  
400454.00010/07/2026 09:35:33LSE  
2009454.00010/07/2026 09:35:33LSE  
400454.00010/07/2026 09:35:33LSE  
2192454.00010/07/2026 09:35:33LSE  
400454.00010/07/2026 09:35:33LSE  
239454.00010/07/2026 09:35:33LSE  
1739454.00010/07/2026 09:35:33LSE  
600454.00010/07/2026 10:43:02LSE  
800454.00010/07/2026 10:43:02LSE  
20454.00010/07/2026 11:10:18LSE  
59454.00010/07/2026 11:10:18LSE  
200454.00010/07/2026 11:12:58LSE  
228453.50010/07/2026 11:39:54LSE  
1125454.50010/07/2026 12:38:29LSE  
476455.50010/07/2026 12:57:53LSE  
217455.50010/07/2026 12:57:53LSE  
1768457.00010/07/2026 13:19:28LSE  
139459.00010/07/2026 13:41:19LSE  
83459.00010/07/2026 13:41:19LSE  
82459.00010/07/2026 13:41:19LSE  
82459.00010/07/2026 13:41:19LSE  
1785459.00010/07/2026 13:49:58LSE  
218459.00010/07/2026 13:50:00LSE  
218459.00010/07/2026 13:50:00LSE  
218459.00010/07/2026 13:50:00LSE  
1299459.00010/07/2026 13:50:04LSE  
450458.00010/07/2026 14:00:00LSE  
646457.00010/07/2026 14:02:44LSE  
13456.00010/07/2026 14:16:00LSE  
400457.50010/07/2026 14:31:50LSE  
55457.50010/07/2026 14:31:50LSE  
56457.50010/07/2026 14:31:50LSE  
289457.50010/07/2026 14:31:50LSE  
111457.50010/07/2026 14:31:50LSE  
107457.50010/07/2026 14:31:50LSE  
293457.50010/07/2026 14:31:50LSE  
59457.50010/07/2026 14:31:50LSE  
341457.50010/07/2026 14:32:02LSE  
1564457.50010/07/2026 14:32:02LSE  
400457.50010/07/2026 14:32:02LSE  
400457.50010/07/2026 14:32:02LSE  
400457.50010/07/2026 14:32:02LSE  
400457.50010/07/2026 14:32:02LSE  
400457.50010/07/2026 14:32:02LSE  
400457.50010/07/2026 14:32:02LSE  
400457.50010/07/2026 14:32:02LSE  
400457.50010/07/2026 14:32:02LSE  
400457.50010/07/2026 14:32:02LSE  
400457.50010/07/2026 14:32:02LSE  
400457.50010/07/2026 14:32:02LSE  
400457.50010/07/2026 14:32:02LSE  
400457.50010/07/2026 14:32:02LSE  
400457.50010/07/2026 14:32:02LSE  
400457.50010/07/2026 14:32:02LSE  
400457.50010/07/2026 14:32:02LSE  
400457.50010/07/2026 14:32:02LSE  
400457.50010/07/2026 14:32:02LSE  
400457.50010/07/2026 14:32:02LSE  
400457.50010/07/2026 14:32:02LSE  
289457.50010/07/2026 14:32:02LSE  
276456.50010/07/2026 14:34:26LSE  
1277456.00010/07/2026 14:45:43LSE  
1377456.00010/07/2026 14:45:43LSE  
2005455.00010/07/2026 14:49:08LSE  
827455.00010/07/2026 14:49:08LSE  
372455.50010/07/2026 14:49:52LSE  
2383455.00010/07/2026 14:52:16LSE  
1872454.50010/07/2026 14:55:29LSE  
338452.00013/07/2026 09:44:02LSE  
289452.00013/07/2026 09:44:02LSE  
500453.00013/07/2026 10:01:38LSE  
387454.00013/07/2026 10:34:19LSE  
303454.00013/07/2026 10:34:19LSE  
229454.00013/07/2026 10:49:07LSE  
255453.00013/07/2026 11:08:59LSE  
188454.00013/07/2026 11:58:33LSE  
1764456.00013/07/2026 12:18:51LSE  
228455.50013/07/2026 12:53:08LSE  
600455.50013/07/2026 12:53:08LSE  
580455.50013/07/2026 12:53:08LSE  
188455.50013/07/2026 12:53:16LSE  
928455.00013/07/2026 13:03:31LSE  
190454.50013/07/2026 13:09:09LSE  
288455.50013/07/2026 13:35:09LSE  
196455.50013/07/2026 13:35:09LSE  
188453.50013/07/2026 13:41:20LSE  
413454.00013/07/2026 13:52:05LSE  
400454.50013/07/2026 14:05:32LSE  
598454.50013/07/2026 14:05:32LSE  
400454.50013/07/2026 14:05:32LSE  
598454.50013/07/2026 14:05:32LSE  
400454.50013/07/2026 14:05:32LSE  
598454.50013/07/2026 14:05:32LSE  
400454.50013/07/2026 14:05:32LSE  
598454.50013/07/2026 14:05:32LSE  
812456.50013/07/2026 14:10:25LSE  
315456.00013/07/2026 14:15:59LSE  
188456.50013/07/2026 14:45:17LSE  
51456.50013/07/2026 14:45:34LSE  
51456.50013/07/2026 14:45:34LSE  
355456.50013/07/2026 14:45:34LSE  
400457.00013/07/2026 15:07:06LSE  
454457.00013/07/2026 15:07:06LSE  
400457.00013/07/2026 15:07:06LSE  
146457.00013/07/2026 15:07:06LSE  
400457.00013/07/2026 15:07:49LSE  
192457.00013/07/2026 15:07:49LSE  
400457.00013/07/2026 15:07:49LSE  
238457.00013/07/2026 15:07:49LSE  
400457.00013/07/2026 15:07:49LSE  
238457.00013/07/2026 15:07:49LSE  
400457.00013/07/2026 15:07:49LSE  
400457.00013/07/2026 15:07:49LSE  
400457.00013/07/2026 15:07:49LSE  
400457.00013/07/2026 15:07:49LSE  
400457.00013/07/2026 15:07:49LSE  
400457.00013/07/2026 15:07:49LSE  
400457.00013/07/2026 15:07:49LSE  
400457.00013/07/2026 15:07:49LSE  
400457.00013/07/2026 15:07:49LSE  
400457.00013/07/2026 15:07:49LSE  
400457.00013/07/2026 15:07:49LSE  
400457.00013/07/2026 15:07:49LSE  
400457.00013/07/2026 15:07:49LSE  
400457.00013/07/2026 15:07:49LSE  
400457.00013/07/2026 15:07:49LSE  
400457.00013/07/2026 15:07:49LSE  
400457.00013/07/2026 15:07:49LSE  
400457.00013/07/2026 15:07:49LSE  
178457.00013/07/2026 15:07:49LSE  
922457.00013/07/2026 15:07:49LSE  
307457.00013/07/2026 15:07:49LSE  
307455.00013/07/2026 15:44:12LSE  
327454.50013/07/2026 15:51:37LSE  
269455.00013/07/2026 16:00:40LSE  
253455.00013/07/2026 16:00:40LSE  
203455.00013/07/2026 16:00:40LSE  
464455.00013/07/2026 16:00:40LSE  
20541455.00013/07/2026 16:00:40LSE  
429455.00013/07/2026 16:00:40LSE  
39455.00013/07/2026 16:00:40LSE  
407455.00013/07/2026 16:00:40LSE  
402455.00013/07/2026 16:00:43LSE  
52455.00013/07/2026 16:00:43LSE  
214454.50013/07/2026 16:00:43LSE  
232454.50013/07/2026 16:01:16LSE  
170454.50013/07/2026 16:01:16LSE  
189450.00014/07/2026 08:00:25LSE  
189450.00014/07/2026 08:01:25LSE  
400450.00014/07/2026 08:13:05LSE  
189448.00014/07/2026 08:40:31LSE  
200445.50014/07/2026 08:45:56LSE  
754448.50014/07/2026 09:45:14LSE  
74448.50014/07/2026 09:45:14LSE  
194447.00014/07/2026 09:49:05LSE  
237447.50014/07/2026 12:02:40LSE  
200446.00014/07/2026 12:43:34LSE  
1477446.50014/07/2026 13:03:01LSE  
1543446.00014/07/2026 13:07:31LSE  
258446.50014/07/2026 13:23:12LSE  
189446.50014/07/2026 13:23:16LSE  
618450.00014/07/2026 13:33:31LSE  
83450.00014/07/2026 13:34:01LSE  
1344450.00014/07/2026 13:34:20LSE  
600448.50014/07/2026 14:19:45LSE  
189449.00014/07/2026 14:37:06LSE  
1456450.00014/07/2026 14:47:40LSE  
979450.00014/07/2026 14:47:40LSE  
286450.00014/07/2026 14:47:40LSE  
191450.00014/07/2026 15:02:27LSE  
225449.50014/07/2026 15:15:40LSE  
228450.00014/07/2026 15:18:09LSE  
480450.00014/07/2026 15:18:09LSE  
9452.00014/07/2026 15:52:14LSE  
1634452.00014/07/2026 15:52:53LSE  
155452.00014/07/2026 15:55:04LSE  
155452.00014/07/2026 15:55:04LSE  
155452.00014/07/2026 15:55:04LSE  
90452.00014/07/2026 15:55:04LSE  
65452.00014/07/2026 15:55:04LSE  
5646452.00014/07/2026 15:55:04LSE  
400452.00014/07/2026 15:55:04LSE  
189454.00014/07/2026 16:05:04LSE  
473455.00014/07/2026 16:08:08LSE  
178455.00014/07/2026 16:08:08LSE  
86455.00014/07/2026 16:08:08LSE  
442455.00014/07/2026 16:08:08LSE  
7425455.00014/07/2026 16:08:08LSE  
1670455.00014/07/2026 16:14:48LSE  
400455.00014/07/2026 16:14:48LSE  
284455.00014/07/2026 16:14:48LSE  
400455.00014/07/2026 16:14:48LSE  
312455.00014/07/2026 16:14:48LSE  
1841455.00014/07/2026 16:14:48LSE  
212454.50014/07/2026 16:15:33LSE  
67455.00014/07/2026 16:16:23LSE  
68455.00014/07/2026 16:16:23LSE  
91455.00014/07/2026 16:20:33LSE  
18455.00014/07/2026 16:22:00LSE  
172455.00014/07/2026 16:22:13LSE  
210455.00014/07/2026 16:25:34LSE  
6455.00014/07/2026 16:25:34LSE  
189450.00014/07/2026 08:00:25LSE  
189450.00014/07/2026 08:01:25LSE  
400450.00014/07/2026 08:13:05LSE  
189448.00014/07/2026 08:40:31LSE  
200445.50014/07/2026 08:45:56LSE  
754448.50014/07/2026 09:45:14LSE  
74448.50014/07/2026 09:45:14LSE  
194447.00014/07/2026 09:49:05LSE  
237447.50014/07/2026 12:02:40LSE  
200446.00014/07/2026 12:43:34LSE  
1477446.50014/07/2026 13:03:01LSE  
1543446.00014/07/2026 13:07:31LSE  
258446.50014/07/2026 13:23:12LSE  
189446.50014/07/2026 13:23:16LSE  
618450.00014/07/2026 13:33:31LSE  
83450.00014/07/2026 13:34:01LSE  
1344450.00014/07/2026 13:34:20LSE  
600448.50014/07/2026 14:19:45LSE  
189449.00014/07/2026 14:37:06LSE  
1456450.00014/07/2026 14:47:40LSE  
979450.00014/07/2026 14:47:40LSE  
286450.00014/07/2026 14:47:40LSE  
191450.00014/07/2026 15:02:27LSE  
225449.50014/07/2026 15:15:40LSE  
228450.00014/07/2026 15:18:09LSE  
480450.00014/07/2026 15:18:09LSE  
9452.00014/07/2026 15:52:14LSE  
1634452.00014/07/2026 15:52:53LSE  
155452.00014/07/2026 15:55:04LSE  
155452.00014/07/2026 15:55:04LSE  
155452.00014/07/2026 15:55:04LSE  
90452.00014/07/2026 15:55:04LSE  
65452.00014/07/2026 15:55:04LSE  
5646452.00014/07/2026 15:55:04LSE  
400452.00014/07/2026 15:55:04LSE  
189454.00014/07/2026 16:05:04LSE  
473455.00014/07/2026 16:08:08LSE  
178455.00014/07/2026 16:08:08LSE  
86455.00014/07/2026 16:08:08LSE  
442455.00014/07/2026 16:08:08LSE  
7425455.00014/07/2026 16:08:08LSE  
1670455.00014/07/2026 16:14:48LSE  
400455.00014/07/2026 16:14:48LSE  
284455.00014/07/2026 16:14:48LSE  
400455.00014/07/2026 16:14:48LSE  
312455.00014/07/2026 16:14:48LSE  
1841455.00014/07/2026 16:14:48LSE  
212454.50014/07/2026 16:15:33LSE  
67455.00014/07/2026 16:16:23LSE  
68455.00014/07/2026 16:16:23LSE  
91455.00014/07/2026 16:20:33LSE  
18455.00014/07/2026 16:22:00LSE  
172455.00014/07/2026 16:22:13LSE  
210455.00014/07/2026 16:25:34LSE  
6455.00014/07/2026 16:25:34LSE  
1589457.00015/07/2026 08:17:16LSE  
970456.50015/07/2026 08:24:38LSE  
188459.00015/07/2026 09:00:30LSE  
62459.00015/07/2026 09:04:39LSE  
812459.00015/07/2026 09:04:39LSE  
188458.00015/07/2026 09:05:02LSE  
258462.00015/07/2026 09:49:13LSE  
244461.50015/07/2026 10:22:21LSE  
312461.50015/07/2026 10:34:43LSE  
251461.50015/07/2026 10:34:43LSE  
1428463.00015/07/2026 10:45:11LSE  
207463.00015/07/2026 10:45:11LSE  
400461.50015/07/2026 10:53:05LSE  
295461.50015/07/2026 10:53:05LSE  
105461.50015/07/2026 10:53:05LSE  
590461.50015/07/2026 10:53:05LSE  
337461.50015/07/2026 10:53:05LSE  
63461.50015/07/2026 10:53:55LSE  
152461.50015/07/2026 10:53:55LSE  
400461.50015/07/2026 11:05:38LSE  
400461.50015/07/2026 11:05:38LSE  
400461.50015/07/2026 11:05:38LSE  
400461.50015/07/2026 11:05:38LSE  
400461.50015/07/2026 11:05:38LSE  
400461.50015/07/2026 11:05:38LSE  
400461.50015/07/2026 11:05:38LSE  
400461.50015/07/2026 11:05:38LSE  
400461.50015/07/2026 11:05:38LSE  
400461.50015/07/2026 11:05:38LSE  
400461.50015/07/2026 11:05:38LSE  
400461.50015/07/2026 11:05:38LSE  
400461.50015/07/2026 11:05:38LSE  
400461.50015/07/2026 11:05:38LSE  
400461.50015/07/2026 11:05:38LSE  
400461.50015/07/2026 11:05:38LSE  
400461.50015/07/2026 11:05:38LSE  
400461.50015/07/2026 11:05:38LSE  
400461.50015/07/2026 11:05:38LSE  
400461.50015/07/2026 11:05:38LSE  
58461.50015/07/2026 11:05:38LSE  
435461.50015/07/2026 11:05:39LSE  
485460.00015/07/2026 11:24:24LSE  
223460.00015/07/2026 11:24:24LSE  
967461.00015/07/2026 11:32:07LSE  
336461.50015/07/2026 11:59:14LSE  
477461.50015/07/2026 11:59:14LSE  
1589464.50015/07/2026 12:17:47LSE  
214466.50015/07/2026 12:48:04LSE  
214465.50015/07/2026 12:49:18LSE  
421465.00015/07/2026 13:17:58LSE  
1420466.50015/07/2026 13:18:38LSE  
355466.50015/07/2026 13:18:38LSE  
1791465.00015/07/2026 13:18:57LSE  
684467.00015/07/2026 13:39:26LSE  
2510467.00015/07/2026 13:54:22LSE  
2426467.00015/07/2026 13:54:22LSE  
1147467.00015/07/2026 14:10:00LSE  
304467.00015/07/2026 14:10:00LSE  
215467.50015/07/2026 14:38:35LSE  
256466.50015/07/2026 14:46:27LSE  
190466.50015/07/2026 14:46:27LSE  
728471.50015/07/2026 15:07:47LSE  
229471.00015/07/2026 15:07:47LSE  
212471.50015/07/2026 15:14:48LSE  
374472.00015/07/2026 15:24:14LSE  
331472.00015/07/2026 15:24:14LSE  
424473.00015/07/2026 15:42:54LSE  
663471.00015/07/2026 15:46:01LSE  
258471.00015/07/2026 15:53:31LSE  
202470.50015/07/2026 15:54:42LSE  
209470.50015/07/2026 16:04:30LSE  
290470.50015/07/2026 16:04:30LSE  
3470.50015/07/2026 16:06:11LSE  
211471.00015/07/2026 16:23:09LSE  
393471.00015/07/2026 16:23:09LSE  
400471.00015/07/2026 16:23:59LSE  
255471.00015/07/2026 16:23:59LSE  
226472.00015/07/2026 16:24:51LSE  
231472.00015/07/2026 16:24:51LSE  
197472.00015/07/2026 16:24:51LSE  
400472.00015/07/2026 16:24:51LSE  
400472.00015/07/2026 16:24:51LSE  
261472.00015/07/2026 16:24:51LSE  
139472.00015/07/2026 16:24:51LSE  
261472.00015/07/2026 16:24:51LSE  
400472.00015/07/2026 16:24:51LSE  
400472.00015/07/2026 16:24:51LSE  
400472.00015/07/2026 16:24:51LSE  
184472.00015/07/2026 16:24:51LSE  
216472.00015/07/2026 16:24:51LSE  
184472.00015/07/2026 16:24:51LSE  
400472.00015/07/2026 16:24:51LSE  
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220472.00015/07/2026 16:24:54LSE  
855468.50016/07/2026 08:38:38LSE  
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51468.00016/07/2026 09:29:00LSE  
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520473.00016/07/2026 12:08:06LSE  
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400471.50016/07/2026 12:49:58LSE  
214471.50016/07/2026 12:49:58LSE  
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400471.50016/07/2026 12:50:01LSE  
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288471.50016/07/2026 12:50:04LSE  
180473.50016/07/2026 13:09:09LSE  
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31471.50016/07/2026 13:58:23LSE  
369471.50016/07/2026 13:58:23LSE  
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399471.50016/07/2026 14:11:40LSE  
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178471.50016/07/2026 14:18:33LSE  
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4471.50016/07/2026 14:53:34LSE  
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400471.50016/07/2026 14:53:34LSE  
400471.50016/07/2026 14:53:34LSE  
286471.50016/07/2026 14:53:34LSE  
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400471.50016/07/2026 14:53:34LSE  
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400471.50016/07/2026 14:53:34LSE  
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528471.00016/07/2026 14:53:35LSE  
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180473.50016/07/2026 15:19:44LSE  
144473.50016/07/2026 15:19:47LSE  
879472.50016/07/2026 15:19:50LSE  
325472.00016/07/2026 15:21:05LSE  
475474.50016/07/2026 16:00:46LSE  
241474.50016/07/2026 16:00:46LSE  
221474.00016/07/2026 16:11:40LSE  
179474.00016/07/2026 16:13:20LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


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