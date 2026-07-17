LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

17 July 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its current share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 10 July 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 452.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 459.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 455.678520





Date of purchase: 13 July 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 452.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 457.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 455.425980





Date of purchase: 14 July 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 35,625 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 445.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 455.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 451.977291





Date of purchase: 15 July 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 456.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 473.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 465.993360





Date of purchase: 16 July 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 28,613 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 466.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 475.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 471.639482

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the current Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 6,671,775 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 111,327,712 have voting rights and 5,020,091 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 632 454.000 10/07/2026 08:08:41 LSE 398 453.500 10/07/2026 08:26:21 LSE 188 453.500 10/07/2026 08:28:27 LSE 188 452.500 10/07/2026 08:28:27 LSE 400 454.000 10/07/2026 08:44:20 LSE 2095 454.000 10/07/2026 08:44:20 LSE 400 454.000 10/07/2026 08:44:20 LSE 397 454.000 10/07/2026 08:44:20 LSE 400 454.000 10/07/2026 08:44:20 LSE 1795 454.000 10/07/2026 08:44:20 LSE 400 454.000 10/07/2026 08:44:20 LSE 2195 454.000 10/07/2026 08:44:20 LSE 382 454.000 10/07/2026 08:50:06 LSE 72 456.000 10/07/2026 09:06:25 LSE 400 454.000 10/07/2026 09:35:33 LSE 2009 454.000 10/07/2026 09:35:33 LSE 400 454.000 10/07/2026 09:35:33 LSE 2192 454.000 10/07/2026 09:35:33 LSE 400 454.000 10/07/2026 09:35:33 LSE 239 454.000 10/07/2026 09:35:33 LSE 1739 454.000 10/07/2026 09:35:33 LSE 600 454.000 10/07/2026 10:43:02 LSE 800 454.000 10/07/2026 10:43:02 LSE 20 454.000 10/07/2026 11:10:18 LSE 59 454.000 10/07/2026 11:10:18 LSE 200 454.000 10/07/2026 11:12:58 LSE 228 453.500 10/07/2026 11:39:54 LSE 1125 454.500 10/07/2026 12:38:29 LSE 476 455.500 10/07/2026 12:57:53 LSE 217 455.500 10/07/2026 12:57:53 LSE 1768 457.000 10/07/2026 13:19:28 LSE 139 459.000 10/07/2026 13:41:19 LSE 83 459.000 10/07/2026 13:41:19 LSE 82 459.000 10/07/2026 13:41:19 LSE 82 459.000 10/07/2026 13:41:19 LSE 1785 459.000 10/07/2026 13:49:58 LSE 218 459.000 10/07/2026 13:50:00 LSE 218 459.000 10/07/2026 13:50:00 LSE 218 459.000 10/07/2026 13:50:00 LSE 1299 459.000 10/07/2026 13:50:04 LSE 450 458.000 10/07/2026 14:00:00 LSE 646 457.000 10/07/2026 14:02:44 LSE 13 456.000 10/07/2026 14:16:00 LSE 400 457.500 10/07/2026 14:31:50 LSE 55 457.500 10/07/2026 14:31:50 LSE 56 457.500 10/07/2026 14:31:50 LSE 289 457.500 10/07/2026 14:31:50 LSE 111 457.500 10/07/2026 14:31:50 LSE 107 457.500 10/07/2026 14:31:50 LSE 293 457.500 10/07/2026 14:31:50 LSE 59 457.500 10/07/2026 14:31:50 LSE 341 457.500 10/07/2026 14:32:02 LSE 1564 457.500 10/07/2026 14:32:02 LSE 400 457.500 10/07/2026 14:32:02 LSE 400 457.500 10/07/2026 14:32:02 LSE 400 457.500 10/07/2026 14:32:02 LSE 400 457.500 10/07/2026 14:32:02 LSE 400 457.500 10/07/2026 14:32:02 LSE 400 457.500 10/07/2026 14:32:02 LSE 400 457.500 10/07/2026 14:32:02 LSE 400 457.500 10/07/2026 14:32:02 LSE 400 457.500 10/07/2026 14:32:02 LSE 400 457.500 10/07/2026 14:32:02 LSE 400 457.500 10/07/2026 14:32:02 LSE 400 457.500 10/07/2026 14:32:02 LSE 400 457.500 10/07/2026 14:32:02 LSE 400 457.500 10/07/2026 14:32:02 LSE 400 457.500 10/07/2026 14:32:02 LSE 400 457.500 10/07/2026 14:32:02 LSE 400 457.500 10/07/2026 14:32:02 LSE 400 457.500 10/07/2026 14:32:02 LSE 400 457.500 10/07/2026 14:32:02 LSE 400 457.500 10/07/2026 14:32:02 LSE 289 457.500 10/07/2026 14:32:02 LSE 276 456.500 10/07/2026 14:34:26 LSE 1277 456.000 10/07/2026 14:45:43 LSE 1377 456.000 10/07/2026 14:45:43 LSE 2005 455.000 10/07/2026 14:49:08 LSE 827 455.000 10/07/2026 14:49:08 LSE 372 455.500 10/07/2026 14:49:52 LSE 2383 455.000 10/07/2026 14:52:16 LSE 1872 454.500 10/07/2026 14:55:29 LSE 338 452.000 13/07/2026 09:44:02 LSE 289 452.000 13/07/2026 09:44:02 LSE 500 453.000 13/07/2026 10:01:38 LSE 387 454.000 13/07/2026 10:34:19 LSE 303 454.000 13/07/2026 10:34:19 LSE 229 454.000 13/07/2026 10:49:07 LSE 255 453.000 13/07/2026 11:08:59 LSE 188 454.000 13/07/2026 11:58:33 LSE 1764 456.000 13/07/2026 12:18:51 LSE 228 455.500 13/07/2026 12:53:08 LSE 600 455.500 13/07/2026 12:53:08 LSE 580 455.500 13/07/2026 12:53:08 LSE 188 455.500 13/07/2026 12:53:16 LSE 928 455.000 13/07/2026 13:03:31 LSE 190 454.500 13/07/2026 13:09:09 LSE 288 455.500 13/07/2026 13:35:09 LSE 196 455.500 13/07/2026 13:35:09 LSE 188 453.500 13/07/2026 13:41:20 LSE 413 454.000 13/07/2026 13:52:05 LSE 400 454.500 13/07/2026 14:05:32 LSE 598 454.500 13/07/2026 14:05:32 LSE 400 454.500 13/07/2026 14:05:32 LSE 598 454.500 13/07/2026 14:05:32 LSE 400 454.500 13/07/2026 14:05:32 LSE 598 454.500 13/07/2026 14:05:32 LSE 400 454.500 13/07/2026 14:05:32 LSE 598 454.500 13/07/2026 14:05:32 LSE 812 456.500 13/07/2026 14:10:25 LSE 315 456.000 13/07/2026 14:15:59 LSE 188 456.500 13/07/2026 14:45:17 LSE 51 456.500 13/07/2026 14:45:34 LSE 51 456.500 13/07/2026 14:45:34 LSE 355 456.500 13/07/2026 14:45:34 LSE 400 457.000 13/07/2026 15:07:06 LSE 454 457.000 13/07/2026 15:07:06 LSE 400 457.000 13/07/2026 15:07:06 LSE 146 457.000 13/07/2026 15:07:06 LSE 400 457.000 13/07/2026 15:07:49 LSE 192 457.000 13/07/2026 15:07:49 LSE 400 457.000 13/07/2026 15:07:49 LSE 238 457.000 13/07/2026 15:07:49 LSE 400 457.000 13/07/2026 15:07:49 LSE 238 457.000 13/07/2026 15:07:49 LSE 400 457.000 13/07/2026 15:07:49 LSE 400 457.000 13/07/2026 15:07:49 LSE 400 457.000 13/07/2026 15:07:49 LSE 400 457.000 13/07/2026 15:07:49 LSE 400 457.000 13/07/2026 15:07:49 LSE 400 457.000 13/07/2026 15:07:49 LSE 400 457.000 13/07/2026 15:07:49 LSE 400 457.000 13/07/2026 15:07:49 LSE 400 457.000 13/07/2026 15:07:49 LSE 400 457.000 13/07/2026 15:07:49 LSE 400 457.000 13/07/2026 15:07:49 LSE 400 457.000 13/07/2026 15:07:49 LSE 400 457.000 13/07/2026 15:07:49 LSE 400 457.000 13/07/2026 15:07:49 LSE 400 457.000 13/07/2026 15:07:49 LSE 400 457.000 13/07/2026 15:07:49 LSE 400 457.000 13/07/2026 15:07:49 LSE 400 457.000 13/07/2026 15:07:49 LSE 178 457.000 13/07/2026 15:07:49 LSE 922 457.000 13/07/2026 15:07:49 LSE 307 457.000 13/07/2026 15:07:49 LSE 307 455.000 13/07/2026 15:44:12 LSE 327 454.500 13/07/2026 15:51:37 LSE 269 455.000 13/07/2026 16:00:40 LSE 253 455.000 13/07/2026 16:00:40 LSE 203 455.000 13/07/2026 16:00:40 LSE 464 455.000 13/07/2026 16:00:40 LSE 20541 455.000 13/07/2026 16:00:40 LSE 429 455.000 13/07/2026 16:00:40 LSE 39 455.000 13/07/2026 16:00:40 LSE 407 455.000 13/07/2026 16:00:40 LSE 402 455.000 13/07/2026 16:00:43 LSE 52 455.000 13/07/2026 16:00:43 LSE 214 454.500 13/07/2026 16:00:43 LSE 232 454.500 13/07/2026 16:01:16 LSE 170 454.500 13/07/2026 16:01:16 LSE 189 450.000 14/07/2026 08:00:25 LSE 189 450.000 14/07/2026 08:01:25 LSE 400 450.000 14/07/2026 08:13:05 LSE 189 448.000 14/07/2026 08:40:31 LSE 200 445.500 14/07/2026 08:45:56 LSE 754 448.500 14/07/2026 09:45:14 LSE 74 448.500 14/07/2026 09:45:14 LSE 194 447.000 14/07/2026 09:49:05 LSE 237 447.500 14/07/2026 12:02:40 LSE 200 446.000 14/07/2026 12:43:34 LSE 1477 446.500 14/07/2026 13:03:01 LSE 1543 446.000 14/07/2026 13:07:31 LSE 258 446.500 14/07/2026 13:23:12 LSE 189 446.500 14/07/2026 13:23:16 LSE 618 450.000 14/07/2026 13:33:31 LSE 83 450.000 14/07/2026 13:34:01 LSE 1344 450.000 14/07/2026 13:34:20 LSE 600 448.500 14/07/2026 14:19:45 LSE 189 449.000 14/07/2026 14:37:06 LSE 1456 450.000 14/07/2026 14:47:40 LSE 979 450.000 14/07/2026 14:47:40 LSE 286 450.000 14/07/2026 14:47:40 LSE 191 450.000 14/07/2026 15:02:27 LSE 225 449.500 14/07/2026 15:15:40 LSE 228 450.000 14/07/2026 15:18:09 LSE 480 450.000 14/07/2026 15:18:09 LSE 9 452.000 14/07/2026 15:52:14 LSE 1634 452.000 14/07/2026 15:52:53 LSE 155 452.000 14/07/2026 15:55:04 LSE 155 452.000 14/07/2026 15:55:04 LSE 155 452.000 14/07/2026 15:55:04 LSE 90 452.000 14/07/2026 15:55:04 LSE 65 452.000 14/07/2026 15:55:04 LSE 5646 452.000 14/07/2026 15:55:04 LSE 400 452.000 14/07/2026 15:55:04 LSE 189 454.000 14/07/2026 16:05:04 LSE 473 455.000 14/07/2026 16:08:08 LSE 178 455.000 14/07/2026 16:08:08 LSE 86 455.000 14/07/2026 16:08:08 LSE 442 455.000 14/07/2026 16:08:08 LSE 7425 455.000 14/07/2026 16:08:08 LSE 1670 455.000 14/07/2026 16:14:48 LSE 400 455.000 14/07/2026 16:14:48 LSE 284 455.000 14/07/2026 16:14:48 LSE 400 455.000 14/07/2026 16:14:48 LSE 312 455.000 14/07/2026 16:14:48 LSE 1841 455.000 14/07/2026 16:14:48 LSE 212 454.500 14/07/2026 16:15:33 LSE 67 455.000 14/07/2026 16:16:23 LSE 68 455.000 14/07/2026 16:16:23 LSE 91 455.000 14/07/2026 16:20:33 LSE 18 455.000 14/07/2026 16:22:00 LSE 172 455.000 14/07/2026 16:22:13 LSE 210 455.000 14/07/2026 16:25:34 LSE 6 455.000 14/07/2026 16:25:34 LSE 189 450.000 14/07/2026 08:00:25 LSE 189 450.000 14/07/2026 08:01:25 LSE 400 450.000 14/07/2026 08:13:05 LSE 189 448.000 14/07/2026 08:40:31 LSE 200 445.500 14/07/2026 08:45:56 LSE 754 448.500 14/07/2026 09:45:14 LSE 74 448.500 14/07/2026 09:45:14 LSE 194 447.000 14/07/2026 09:49:05 LSE 237 447.500 14/07/2026 12:02:40 LSE 200 446.000 14/07/2026 12:43:34 LSE 1477 446.500 14/07/2026 13:03:01 LSE 1543 446.000 14/07/2026 13:07:31 LSE 258 446.500 14/07/2026 13:23:12 LSE 189 446.500 14/07/2026 13:23:16 LSE 618 450.000 14/07/2026 13:33:31 LSE 83 450.000 14/07/2026 13:34:01 LSE 1344 450.000 14/07/2026 13:34:20 LSE 600 448.500 14/07/2026 14:19:45 LSE 189 449.000 14/07/2026 14:37:06 LSE 1456 450.000 14/07/2026 14:47:40 LSE 979 450.000 14/07/2026 14:47:40 LSE 286 450.000 14/07/2026 14:47:40 LSE 191 450.000 14/07/2026 15:02:27 LSE 225 449.500 14/07/2026 15:15:40 LSE 228 450.000 14/07/2026 15:18:09 LSE 480 450.000 14/07/2026 15:18:09 LSE 9 452.000 14/07/2026 15:52:14 LSE 1634 452.000 14/07/2026 15:52:53 LSE 155 452.000 14/07/2026 15:55:04 LSE 155 452.000 14/07/2026 15:55:04 LSE 155 452.000 14/07/2026 15:55:04 LSE 90 452.000 14/07/2026 15:55:04 LSE 65 452.000 14/07/2026 15:55:04 LSE 5646 452.000 14/07/2026 15:55:04 LSE 400 452.000 14/07/2026 15:55:04 LSE 189 454.000 14/07/2026 16:05:04 LSE 473 455.000 14/07/2026 16:08:08 LSE 178 455.000 14/07/2026 16:08:08 LSE 86 455.000 14/07/2026 16:08:08 LSE 442 455.000 14/07/2026 16:08:08 LSE 7425 455.000 14/07/2026 16:08:08 LSE 1670 455.000 14/07/2026 16:14:48 LSE 400 455.000 14/07/2026 16:14:48 LSE 284 455.000 14/07/2026 16:14:48 LSE 400 455.000 14/07/2026 16:14:48 LSE 312 455.000 14/07/2026 16:14:48 LSE 1841 455.000 14/07/2026 16:14:48 LSE 212 454.500 14/07/2026 16:15:33 LSE 67 455.000 14/07/2026 16:16:23 LSE 68 455.000 14/07/2026 16:16:23 LSE 91 455.000 14/07/2026 16:20:33 LSE 18 455.000 14/07/2026 16:22:00 LSE 172 455.000 14/07/2026 16:22:13 LSE 210 455.000 14/07/2026 16:25:34 LSE 6 455.000 14/07/2026 16:25:34 LSE 1589 457.000 15/07/2026 08:17:16 LSE 970 456.500 15/07/2026 08:24:38 LSE 188 459.000 15/07/2026 09:00:30 LSE 62 459.000 15/07/2026 09:04:39 LSE 812 459.000 15/07/2026 09:04:39 LSE 188 458.000 15/07/2026 09:05:02 LSE 258 462.000 15/07/2026 09:49:13 LSE 244 461.500 15/07/2026 10:22:21 LSE 312 461.500 15/07/2026 10:34:43 LSE 251 461.500 15/07/2026 10:34:43 LSE 1428 463.000 15/07/2026 10:45:11 LSE 207 463.000 15/07/2026 10:45:11 LSE 400 461.500 15/07/2026 10:53:05 LSE 295 461.500 15/07/2026 10:53:05 LSE 105 461.500 15/07/2026 10:53:05 LSE 590 461.500 15/07/2026 10:53:05 LSE 337 461.500 15/07/2026 10:53:05 LSE 63 461.500 15/07/2026 10:53:55 LSE 152 461.500 15/07/2026 10:53:55 LSE 400 461.500 15/07/2026 11:05:38 LSE 400 461.500 15/07/2026 11:05:38 LSE 400 461.500 15/07/2026 11:05:38 LSE 400 461.500 15/07/2026 11:05:38 LSE 400 461.500 15/07/2026 11:05:38 LSE 400 461.500 15/07/2026 11:05:38 LSE 400 461.500 15/07/2026 11:05:38 LSE 400 461.500 15/07/2026 11:05:38 LSE 400 461.500 15/07/2026 11:05:38 LSE 400 461.500 15/07/2026 11:05:38 LSE 400 461.500 15/07/2026 11:05:38 LSE 400 461.500 15/07/2026 11:05:38 LSE 400 461.500 15/07/2026 11:05:38 LSE 400 461.500 15/07/2026 11:05:38 LSE 400 461.500 15/07/2026 11:05:38 LSE 400 461.500 15/07/2026 11:05:38 LSE 400 461.500 15/07/2026 11:05:38 LSE 400 461.500 15/07/2026 11:05:38 LSE 400 461.500 15/07/2026 11:05:38 LSE 400 461.500 15/07/2026 11:05:38 LSE 58 461.500 15/07/2026 11:05:38 LSE 435 461.500 15/07/2026 11:05:39 LSE 485 460.000 15/07/2026 11:24:24 LSE 223 460.000 15/07/2026 11:24:24 LSE 967 461.000 15/07/2026 11:32:07 LSE 336 461.500 15/07/2026 11:59:14 LSE 477 461.500 15/07/2026 11:59:14 LSE 1589 464.500 15/07/2026 12:17:47 LSE 214 466.500 15/07/2026 12:48:04 LSE 214 465.500 15/07/2026 12:49:18 LSE 421 465.000 15/07/2026 13:17:58 LSE 1420 466.500 15/07/2026 13:18:38 LSE 355 466.500 15/07/2026 13:18:38 LSE 1791 465.000 15/07/2026 13:18:57 LSE 684 467.000 15/07/2026 13:39:26 LSE 2510 467.000 15/07/2026 13:54:22 LSE 2426 467.000 15/07/2026 13:54:22 LSE 1147 467.000 15/07/2026 14:10:00 LSE 304 467.000 15/07/2026 14:10:00 LSE 215 467.500 15/07/2026 14:38:35 LSE 256 466.500 15/07/2026 14:46:27 LSE 190 466.500 15/07/2026 14:46:27 LSE 728 471.500 15/07/2026 15:07:47 LSE 229 471.000 15/07/2026 15:07:47 LSE 212 471.500 15/07/2026 15:14:48 LSE 374 472.000 15/07/2026 15:24:14 LSE 331 472.000 15/07/2026 15:24:14 LSE 424 473.000 15/07/2026 15:42:54 LSE 663 471.000 15/07/2026 15:46:01 LSE 258 471.000 15/07/2026 15:53:31 LSE 202 470.500 15/07/2026 15:54:42 LSE 209 470.500 15/07/2026 16:04:30 LSE 290 470.500 15/07/2026 16:04:30 LSE 3 470.500 15/07/2026 16:06:11 LSE 211 471.000 15/07/2026 16:23:09 LSE 393 471.000 15/07/2026 16:23:09 LSE 400 471.000 15/07/2026 16:23:59 LSE 255 471.000 15/07/2026 16:23:59 LSE 226 472.000 15/07/2026 16:24:51 LSE 231 472.000 15/07/2026 16:24:51 LSE 197 472.000 15/07/2026 16:24:51 LSE 400 472.000 15/07/2026 16:24:51 LSE 400 472.000 15/07/2026 16:24:51 LSE 261 472.000 15/07/2026 16:24:51 LSE 139 472.000 15/07/2026 16:24:51 LSE 261 472.000 15/07/2026 16:24:51 LSE 400 472.000 15/07/2026 16:24:51 LSE 400 472.000 15/07/2026 16:24:51 LSE 400 472.000 15/07/2026 16:24:51 LSE 184 472.000 15/07/2026 16:24:51 LSE 216 472.000 15/07/2026 16:24:51 LSE 184 472.000 15/07/2026 16:24:51 LSE 400 472.000 15/07/2026 16:24:51 LSE 400 472.000 15/07/2026 16:24:51 LSE 216 472.000 15/07/2026 16:24:51 LSE 216 472.000 15/07/2026 16:24:51 LSE 184 472.000 15/07/2026 16:24:51 LSE 216 472.000 15/07/2026 16:24:51 LSE 216 472.000 15/07/2026 16:24:51 LSE 184 472.000 15/07/2026 16:24:51 LSE 400 472.000 15/07/2026 16:24:51 LSE 400 472.000 15/07/2026 16:24:51 LSE 400 472.000 15/07/2026 16:24:51 LSE 400 472.000 15/07/2026 16:24:51 LSE 400 472.000 15/07/2026 16:24:51 LSE 400 472.000 15/07/2026 16:24:51 LSE 400 472.000 15/07/2026 16:24:51 LSE 400 472.000 15/07/2026 16:24:51 LSE 216 472.000 15/07/2026 16:24:51 LSE 184 472.000 15/07/2026 16:24:51 LSE 216 472.000 15/07/2026 16:24:51 LSE 400 472.000 15/07/2026 16:24:51 LSE 400 472.000 15/07/2026 16:24:51 LSE 400 472.000 15/07/2026 16:24:51 LSE 35 472.000 15/07/2026 16:24:51 LSE 43 472.000 15/07/2026 16:24:52 LSE 362 472.000 15/07/2026 16:24:52 LSE 43 472.000 15/07/2026 16:24:53 LSE 220 472.000 15/07/2026 16:24:54 LSE 855 468.500 16/07/2026 08:38:38 LSE 195 466.000 16/07/2026 09:00:09 LSE 200 466.500 16/07/2026 09:08:55 LSE 51 468.000 16/07/2026 09:29:00 LSE 400 468.500 16/07/2026 10:19:05 LSE 400 475.000 16/07/2026 11:36:52 LSE 541 474.500 16/07/2026 11:56:56 LSE 520 473.000 16/07/2026 12:08:06 LSE 200 474.000 16/07/2026 12:13:56 LSE 196 472.500 16/07/2026 12:49:55 LSE 400 471.500 16/07/2026 12:49:58 LSE 214 471.500 16/07/2026 12:49:58 LSE 186 471.500 16/07/2026 12:49:59 LSE 214 471.500 16/07/2026 12:49:59 LSE 400 471.500 16/07/2026 12:50:01 LSE 400 471.500 16/07/2026 12:50:01 LSE 1 471.500 16/07/2026 12:50:01 LSE 399 471.500 16/07/2026 12:50:03 LSE 399 471.500 16/07/2026 12:50:03 LSE 1 471.500 16/07/2026 12:50:03 LSE 400 471.500 16/07/2026 12:50:04 LSE 288 471.500 16/07/2026 12:50:04 LSE 180 473.500 16/07/2026 13:09:09 LSE 180 473.500 16/07/2026 13:21:24 LSE 31 471.500 16/07/2026 13:58:23 LSE 369 471.500 16/07/2026 13:58:23 LSE 400 471.500 16/07/2026 14:03:02 LSE 231 471.500 16/07/2026 14:03:02 LSE 400 471.500 16/07/2026 14:03:02 LSE 251 472.000 16/07/2026 14:03:07 LSE 178 472.000 16/07/2026 14:03:07 LSE 1 471.500 16/07/2026 14:09:11 LSE 399 471.500 16/07/2026 14:11:40 LSE 222 471.500 16/07/2026 14:18:33 LSE 178 471.500 16/07/2026 14:18:33 LSE 196 471.500 16/07/2026 14:18:33 LSE 267 471.500 16/07/2026 14:33:37 LSE 133 471.500 16/07/2026 14:33:37 LSE 197 471.500 16/07/2026 14:33:37 LSE 400 471.500 16/07/2026 14:33:37 LSE 427 471.500 16/07/2026 14:33:37 LSE 400 471.500 16/07/2026 14:33:37 LSE 427 471.500 16/07/2026 14:33:37 LSE 400 471.500 16/07/2026 14:33:37 LSE 160 471.500 16/07/2026 14:33:37 LSE 400 471.500 16/07/2026 14:33:37 LSE 400 471.500 16/07/2026 14:33:37 LSE 400 471.500 16/07/2026 14:33:37 LSE 400 471.500 16/07/2026 14:33:37 LSE 400 471.500 16/07/2026 14:33:37 LSE 84 471.500 16/07/2026 14:33:37 LSE 280 471.500 16/07/2026 14:33:37 LSE 400 471.500 16/07/2026 14:52:27 LSE 400 471.500 16/07/2026 14:52:27 LSE 400 471.500 16/07/2026 14:52:27 LSE 400 471.500 16/07/2026 14:53:34 LSE 424 471.500 16/07/2026 14:53:34 LSE 4 471.500 16/07/2026 14:53:34 LSE 396 471.500 16/07/2026 14:53:34 LSE 400 471.500 16/07/2026 14:53:34 LSE 400 471.500 16/07/2026 14:53:34 LSE 400 471.500 16/07/2026 14:53:34 LSE 400 471.500 16/07/2026 14:53:34 LSE 400 471.500 16/07/2026 14:53:34 LSE 400 471.500 16/07/2026 14:53:34 LSE 400 471.500 16/07/2026 14:53:34 LSE 400 471.500 16/07/2026 14:53:34 LSE 286 471.500 16/07/2026 14:53:34 LSE 286 471.500 16/07/2026 14:53:34 LSE 114 471.500 16/07/2026 14:53:34 LSE 400 471.500 16/07/2026 14:53:34 LSE 400 471.500 16/07/2026 14:53:34 LSE 400 471.500 16/07/2026 14:53:34 LSE 400 471.500 16/07/2026 14:53:34 LSE 400 471.500 16/07/2026 14:53:34 LSE 400 471.500 16/07/2026 14:53:34 LSE 400 471.500 16/07/2026 14:53:34 LSE 400 471.500 16/07/2026 14:53:34 LSE 400 471.500 16/07/2026 14:53:34 LSE 90 471.500 16/07/2026 14:53:34 LSE 528 471.000 16/07/2026 14:53:35 LSE 190 471.500 16/07/2026 15:17:24 LSE 180 473.500 16/07/2026 15:19:44 LSE 144 473.500 16/07/2026 15:19:47 LSE 879 472.500 16/07/2026 15:19:50 LSE 325 472.000 16/07/2026 15:21:05 LSE 475 474.500 16/07/2026 16:00:46 LSE 241 474.500 16/07/2026 16:00:46 LSE 221 474.000 16/07/2026 16:11:40 LSE 179 474.000 16/07/2026 16:13:20 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global



About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.