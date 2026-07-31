LEO Technologies Launches Verus ION, an Agentic AI-Powered Unified Intelligence and Investigative Solution for Corrections and Public Safety

AUSTIN, Texas, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LEO Technologies today announced the launch of Verus ION, its newest product within the Verus AI suite of products. Designed specifically for corrections and public safety agencies, Verus ION continuously and automatically correlates information derived from communications, voice recognition and biometrics, video and other data sitting in legacy systems into an Agentic AI-powered, unified intelligence and investigative solution.

As correctional agencies face increasingly severe staffing shortages, growing operational complexity, and expanding volumes of digital information, critical intelligence is often dispersed across disconnected systems.

“Investigators have traditionally been forced to manually piece together information from disparate data sources within the agency and its operating systems, including case histories, offender management systems, incident reports, visitor logs, medical records, rehabilitation progress reports, and staff schedules, as well as from open-source information, and from this labor-intensive activity derive actionable intelligence, most of the time after a murder, sexual assault, drug overdose, suicide, or other criminal activity has occurred,” said Steven Harpe, Chief Product and Technology Officer at LEO Technologies. “Verus ION transforms these disconnected data sources into a unified intelligence and investigative layer that presents correlated, and therefore superior, actionable intelligence instantly and then prioritizes it and presents it on a single pane of glass.”

“The automatic delivery of this level of actionable intelligence allows staff to focus on preventing dangerous behaviors instead of reviewing the multitude of voice, camera, and other data manually after an event occurs to determine what happened and learn where indicators of impending dangerous behavior were,” said Elliott Broidy. “Verus ION represents the next evolution of artificial intelligence for corrections and public safety agencies, which will aid corrections and public safety professionals in preempting crime or self-harm, solving open investigations more quickly, and improving safety, security, operational effectiveness, and efficiency within the facilities and the communities they serve,” he continued.

Utilizing the intelligence tools already developed by LEO Technologies, including Verus AI, which delivers actionable intelligence derived from authorized, non-privileged inmate communications, including confessions, location of evidence, accomplices, witnesses, drug, human trafficking, or escape plans, as well as plans to commit murder or harm others, and suicidal ideation; Verus Voice AI, which enables voice identification of speakers and uses voice biometrics to discover the level of intensity, distress, and imminence from such communications; and Verus Vision AI, which delivers actionable intelligence derived from every camera feed through facial recognition, gait, crowd formations, body positions and locations within the prison indicating that an inmate is self-isolating or extremely depressed, and facial expressions indicating intent to harm others or self-harm, and the multitude of other data sources, Verus ION enables public safety professionals to have multiple indicators of impending dangerous acts before they happen.

Verus ION automatically and continuously correlates events such as suspicious communications, gang activity, drone deliveries of contraband phones and drugs, and their movement throughout a facility, and indicators of physical altercations, including sexual assault and PREA-related incidents, falls, suicidal ideation, and other risks. The product then prioritizes which indicators need immediate attention. By analyzing information from multiple data sources and systems simultaneously, Verus ION provides investigators and correctional leaders with a comprehensive understanding of facility-wide activity, rather than isolated alerts from individual applications.

This immediate correlation and surfacing of actionable intelligence enables corrections and public safety professionals to prevent dangerous or criminal activities before they happen.

Verus ION’s advanced agentic AI capabilities enable AI agents to plan, execute, and adapt multi-step investigative workflows around the clock.

Importantly, Verus ION maintains human oversight throughout the decision-making process. Recommendations, alerts, and investigative findings are presented to qualified personnel for review, ensuring accountability while enabling staff to make informed decisions faster.

“What makes Verus ION different is that it doesn't require staff to become experts in multiple software systems,” said Jeremy Turner, Chief AI & Data Officer at LEO Technologies. “It continuously brings communications, video, voice, records, financial, social networking, and other operational data together automatically, so critical intelligence that indicates risk surfaces itself.”

“Additionally, Verus ION is the first AI model tailored to the corrections and public safety vertical that incorporates existing corrections and public safety data sources and ontologies currently in use by federal, state, and local corrections and public safety agencies, in accordance with their data standards and expertise. Other public and privately available AI models simply don’t understand this domain because there is practically no public data to train models on,” Mr. Turner continued.

Verus ION is available immediately for new and existing LEO Technologies customers. Agencies interested in learning more or scheduling a demonstration can visit www.leotechnologies.com.

About LEO Technologies

LEO Technologies develops Agentic, AI-powered intelligence tools purpose-built for the corrections and public safety industry. Its products, including Verus AI, Verus Voice AI, Verus Vision AI, and Verus ION, combine communications intelligence, voice biometrics, vision intelligence, and enterprise data to create a unified intelligence and investigative solution that helps agencies improve safety, strengthen investigations, enhance operational efficiency, and make faster, more informed decisions.

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