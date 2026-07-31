Multilogin Repositions as a Cloud Phone Platform for Managing Multiple Social Media Accounts, Cuts Entry Price to $7.08/Month





Multilogin Cloud Phones helps agencies, AI-generated content (AIGC) and UGC creators, e-commerce businesses, and marketing teams manage multiple Instagram, TikTok, and other social media accounts in separate mobile and browser environments

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multilogin announced that it is repositioning itself as a cloud phone platform for managing multiple social media accounts.

The platform integrates real Android cloud phones, isolated browser profiles, built-in proxies, team-management tools, and automation capabilities within a unified dashboard.

Multilogin has also introduced a permanent Free Plan with no expiry date and no credit card required. Paid plans now start at $7.08 per month.

At a Glance

What's new: A permanent Multilogin Free Plan - $0, no expiry date, no card required to sign up. Includes 5 profiles. Giving users the opportunity to test the core features of the product.

A permanent Multilogin Free Plan - $0, no expiry date, no card required to sign up. Includes 5 profiles. Giving users the opportunity to test the core features of the product. What it includes: Android cloud phones, browser profiles, built-in proxy traffic, and mobile minutes.

Android cloud phones, browser profiles, built-in proxy traffic, and mobile minutes. Core idea: Each authorized social media account can operate in its own separate Android cloud phone or browser profile, instead of sharing app data, browser session, device environment, and network configuration with other accounts.

Each authorized social media account can operate in its own separate Android cloud phone or browser profile, instead of sharing app data, browser session, device environment, and network configuration with other accounts. Who it's for: Social media marketers, agencies, AIGC and UGC creators, e-commerce sellers, affiliate teams, and AI workflow builders managing multiple accounts.

Why Is Multilogin Narrowing Its Focus to Social Media Account Management?

Businesses managing multiple social media accounts often rely on a combination of physical phones, browser profiles, proxy providers, password-sharing tools, spreadsheets, and social media management platforms.

As the number of accounts grows, it becomes harder to keep client, brand, market, and campaign environments organized.

Multilogin is repositioning its platform around this problem.

For mobile-first platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook, users can operate accounts through separate Android cloud phone environments. For browser-based workflows, users can create isolated browser profiles with separate cookies, sessions, and network configurations.

Everything is managed through a centralized dashboard, enabling agencies, creators, e-commerce businesses, and marketing teams to organize multiple social media accounts without maintaining a separate physical phone for each one.

“Social media teams need more than scheduling and analytics,” said Gayane Gharslyan, Head of Marketing at Multilogin. “They also need a reliable way to manage and grow multiple social media profiles while reducing the risk of accounts being linked, restricted, or lost. That is the problem Multilogin is now focused on solving.”

Why Do Social Media Accounts Need Separate Environments?

Social media platforms may evaluate a range of signals associated with an account, including device characteristics, app data, browser data, login history, location consistency, and network configuration.

When several unrelated accounts are repeatedly accessed through the same device or browser environment, overlaps in their technical data can occur.

Multilogin helps users reduce accidental overlap by assigning each authorized account its own persistent environment.

For mobile applications, each account can run through a separate Android cloud phone instance hosted on real smartphone hardware. The environment retains its own app data, session history, device configuration, and network settings.

For web-based workflows, Multilogin provides isolated browser profiles with separate cookies, local storage, login sessions, and proxy configurations.

Multilogin does not control decisions made by external platforms and cannot guarantee that an account will never be reviewed, associated, suspended, or restricted. Users remain responsible for following each platform's terms and applicable laws.

How does Multilogin compare with other social media management tools?

Businesses managing multiple accounts typically use several categories of tools, each designed to support a different part of the workflow.

Capabilities vary by provider and subscription plan. This comparison reflects the primary purpose of each product category.

Multilogin unifies the mobile and browser sides of account management. Teams can use Android cloud phones for native applications and browser profiles for advertising dashboards, seller centers, analytics tools, account administration, and other web-based workflows.

Multilogin is designed to work alongside content-scheduling and analytics platforms rather than replace them.

Built for Human Operators and Automated Workflows

Multilogin supports account-management workflows across both human teams and automated systems.

The platform integrates with Selenium, Puppeteer, Playwright, Postman, and custom automation scripts, and provides full Android Debug Bridge (ADB) access alongside API endpoints for approved automation workflows.

This allows businesses to automate repetitive tasks such as profile creation, profile organization, quality assurance, browser workflows, and internal account-administration processes.

What Changed in Multilogin Pricing?

Capability Multilogin Cloud Phone - Only Tools Antidetect Browsers Social Media Schedulers Cloud Android phones Yes Yes Limited No Isolated browser profiles Yes Limited Yes No Mobile and browser environments in one dashboard Yes Limited Limited No Built-in high quality proxy traffic Yes Limited, additional cost required Limited, low-quality No Persistent mobile app sessions Yes Yes No No Persistent browser sessions Yes Limited Yes No Content scheduling and analytics Third-party or native apps Through native or third-party tools Through third-party tools Yes API and automation support Yes Provider-dependent Yes Provider-dependent



Multilogin now offers a permanent Free Plan for $0, with no expiration and no credit card required.

The Free Plan includes up to five cloud mobile or browser profiles, including one Android cloud phone profile, plus 200 MB of residential proxy traffic and 30 mobile minutes as one-time allowances. To keep profiles active, users must launch at least one profile every seven days.

Paid plans start at $7.08 per month and include expanded profile limits, monthly residential proxy traffic, cloud phone minutes, browser profile management, and automation capabilities.

Additional proxy traffic and cloud phone minutes are available for teams that use more than their included limits. Purchased add-ons roll over until used.

“Most people do not know whether they need five accounts or fifty until they have tried managing more than one,” said Stefan K., Product Lead at Multilogin. “A permanent Free Plan gives users the opportunity to test a real multi-account workflow before committing to a paid subscription.”

How to Get Started with Multilogin

To get started with Multilogin, choose a plan, create your account, and download the desktop app. You can then begin creating cloud phone and browser profiles right away: www.multilogin.com/pricing

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the best tool for managing multiple social media accounts?

For teams that need both native Android environments and isolated browser profiles, Multilogin provides a unified option for managing multiple authorized social media accounts from one dashboard.

The platform combines cloud phones, browser profiles, built-in proxies, team tools, and automation capabilities.

Can Multilogin manage multiple Instagram accounts?

Yes. Authorized Instagram accounts can operate through separate Android cloud phone environments with their own persistent app data, sessions, device settings, and network configurations.

Can Multilogin manage multiple TikTok accounts?

Yes. Multilogin allows authorized TikTok accounts to operate through separate Android cloud phones that users can control remotely from a computer.

Can Multilogin prevent Instagram or TikTok accounts from getting linked?

Multilogin helps reduce accidental overlap by keeping account environments, app data, browser data, sessions, and network configurations separate.

However, it cannot control or guarantee decisions made by Instagram, TikTok, or other external platforms.

What makes Multilogin different from social media scheduling tools?

Scheduling tools mainly help users plan, publish, and analyze content.

Multilogin provides separate mobile and browser environments through which authorized accounts can be accessed and managed. It can also be used alongside scheduling and analytics platforms.

How much does Multilogin cost?

Multilogin offers a Free Plan with no expiry date and no credit card required, including 5 profiles (inactive ones auto-delete after 7 days). Paid plans start at $7.08 per month and include more profiles, proxy traffic, and mobile minutes depending on plan tier.

Is Multilogin GDPR compliant?

Multilogin states that its platform is GDPR compliant.

About Multilogin

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Multilogin is a cloud phone and browser profile platform for social media account management. It enables individuals, agencies, businesses, and AI agents to manage multiple authorized social media accounts across TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Reddit, YouTube, and other platforms from one dashboard.

Each account operates in a separate, persistent environment. Mobile profiles run through Android cloud phone environments hosted on real smartphone hardware, while web profiles run through isolated browser profiles with their own cookies, sessions, and network configurations.

Multilogin combines Android cloud phones, browser profile management, built-in residential proxies, mobile minutes, team collaboration, and automation capabilities in one platform, subject to the limits of each plan.

Multilogin serves social media marketers, agencies, content creators, affiliate and media buyers, e-commerce and marketplace operators, and AI workflow builders who need separate, persistent environments to manage multiple accounts over time. Multilogin is GDPR compliant.

Media Contact

Teona B.

Media Specialist

Multilogin

Email: marketing@multilogin.com

Website: www.multilogin.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/da482939-bdc5-4eb0-9f33-96e1f33ff084