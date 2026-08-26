Multilogin releases open-source agent so AI can run social accounts on real Android cloud phones





New tool enables AI agents to manage TikTok, Instagram and Facebook profiles on authentic Android cloud devices - overcoming a limitation browser-based tools cannot address

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multilogin has released an open-source agent that enables AI agents to operate social media profiles on real Android devices in the cloud.

The project connects an AI agent to a Multilogin Android cloud phone. The agent can view the screen, tap, type, complete tasks, and save results. It works with Claude Code, Cursor, OpenClaw, and other AI agents that can run shell commands and read screenshots.

Many social media workflows now operate inside mobile apps. Browser profiles remain useful for browser-based work, but they cannot run native Android apps. Multilogin cloud phones provide AI agents with an Android environment for tasks that take place directly in apps such as TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and X.

Each Multilogin cloud phone is a separate Android device hosted in the cloud. It has its own device parameters, installed apps, and persistent app data. The new agent connects to the cloud phone through ADB (Android Debug Bridge), the standard Android debugging and device-control interface developers use to manage a device.

How the open-source AI agent works with Android Cloud Phones





The tool starts with a selected Android cloud phone and waits until it is ready. It then activates ADB, the standard Android connection used by developers.

The AI agent can interpret a screenshot, determine the next step, and execute actions such as tapping, typing, or validating the result. When the task is finished, or if something fails, the tool stops the cloud phone and saves logs.

This enables teams to avoid leaving cloud phones running unnecessarily while building and testing AI-assisted mobile workflows.

The project works with any AI agent capable of executing shell commands and processing screenshot-based visual input. This includes Claude Code, OpenClaw, Cursor, and custom-built agents.

“AI agents are becoming useful for real operational work, but many important workflows still happen inside mobile apps,” said Gleb K., UI team lead at Multilogin. “We built this open-source project to give everyone a simple and controlled way to connect AI agents to Android cloud phones.”

Who can use AI agents for social media automation?

The cloud phone agent is designed for marketers, agencies, creators, and teams that want an AI assistant to help with routine tasks in Android apps.

You do not need to build an AI agent from scratch. The project includes clear setup steps and works with popular AI tools such as ChatGpt/Codex, Claude Code, OpenClaw, and Cursor.

Once connected, the AI agent can open a cloud phone, look at the screen, complete a task, and save the result. If you need help with the setup, the Multilogin Support team is always available to assist on the website.

As with any automation tool, users should follow the rules of the apps they use.

The Multilogin cloud phone agent is available on GitHub:

https://github.com/multilogin/multilogin-cloud-phone-agent

Learn more about Android cloud phones from Multilogin:

https://multilogin.com/mobile/cloud-phone/

Why AI Agents Need Android Cloud Phones for Social Media Workflows

As marketing teams adopt AI-driven workflows, agents require environments they can operate reliably and at scale. A real Android device provides an agent with the same conditions a person has on a phone, enabling accounts to behave naturally and build history over time — something emulators and browser profiles cannot reproduce.

About Multilogin: Cloud Phones for Social Media Automation

Multilogin is a cloud-phone and browser-profile platform for marketers, agencies, creators, and AI-workflow builders. It enables teams to manage separate browser and mobile workflows from one dashboard.

Multilogin offers a Free plan with no credit card required. Paid plans start from $7.08 per month when billed annually and include monthly proxy traffic and mobile minutes, depending on the selected plan.

Founded in 2015, Multilogin operates from the UAE and is GDPR-compliant.

Media contact

Teona B.

Media Specialist

Multilogin

Email: marketing@multilogin.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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