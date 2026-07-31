Swarmer Announces Date for Second Quarter 2026 Results and Business Updates

AUSTIN, Texas, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swarmer, Inc (“Swarmer”) (Nasdaq: SWMR), a drone autonomy software company which has supported more than 100,000 real-world combat missions in Ukraine since April 2024, will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 13, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Swarmer management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Thursday, August 13, 2026

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT)

Registration Link: https://swarmer-2q2026.open-exchange.net/

Please connect 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 949-574-3860. The conference call will also be available for replay here.

About Swarmer

Swarmer™ (Nasdaq: SWMR) is a defense technology company that specializes in vendor-agnostic software which allows one operator to intuitively control hundreds of autonomous platforms in real time. Swarmer’s primary mission areas include autonomous swarm coordination, integration of multi-domain unmanned systems and AI-powered autonomy software for distributed operations. Swarmer is not a drone manufacturer and does not depend on any single platform, supplier or hardware lifecycle. Instead, Swarmer operates at the intelligence layer, developing autonomy, coordination and decision-making software that enables large numbers of low-cost unmanned systems to operate collectively as one coherent, resilient force. Swarmer’s technology has been rigorously validated in real-world kinetic environments and was first deployed in combat operations in Ukraine in April 2024. Since then, it has completed more than 100,000 combat missions, generating terabytes of proprietary data that informs its machine-learning models and enables the replication of advanced pilot performance at scale. Swarmer’s routine use in combat missions generates continuous streams of telemetry, sensor data and operational feedback which are then used to refine performance, increase resilience and accelerate learning. Swarmer has headquarters in Austin, Texas, and maintains operations and teams in Ukraine, Poland and Estonia.