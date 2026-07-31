Sonepar Celebrates America’s 250th with Free Lighting Upgrades for 14 Veterans of Foreign Wars Posts

CHARLESTON, SC, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonepar has identified 14 Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) posts across the country to receive free LED lighting upgrades as part of Sonepar’s Bright Lights Brighter Futures program. This year’s program is focused on VFW locations in celebration of the 250th anniversary of the United States. Energy-efficient LED lighting will help the VFW posts save money on utility bills, reduce energy consumption, and improve the appearance and safety of their buildings.

“Supporting the VFW is a meaningful way to give back to those who have served our country,” said Bill Mortimer, Director Strategic Vendor Engagement at Sonepar USA and program lead for the Bright Lights Brighter Futures program. “These upgrades help create more welcoming spaces for veterans to come together and find camaraderie and community.”

Sonepar will cover installation costs, partnering with national electrical contractor PSG Energy Services to complete installation. Acuity Brands and Cooper Lighting are donating lighting fixtures and materials, while TerraCycle Regulated Waste will provide compliant lamp recycling services for old fixtures.

"The Veterans of Foreign Wars is deeply grateful to Sonepar for its generous support in helping bring new, energy-efficient lighting to VFW Posts across the country,” stated Carol Whitmore, VFW National Commander. “Our Posts serve as gathering places for veterans, their families and their communities, and these upgrades will help create safer, more welcoming spaces. On behalf of the VFW, we sincerely thank Sonepar for its commitment to strengthening our Posts and the communities they serve.”

The following VFW posts have been nominated for retrofits, to be completed by October through their respective local Sonepar brand as noted below:

Capital Electric: Walter N. Brownell VFW Post 3137 in Isle of Palms, SC

Codale: VFW Post 7398 in Magna, UT

Cooper Electric: Clark-Moetz VFW Post 2319 in Milltown, NJ

Crawford Electric: VFW Post 6173 in Brookside, AL

Echo Electric: VFW Post 738 in Des Moines, IA

Irby: Roy F. Alley VFW Post 4893 in Franklin, TN

North Coast Electric: Three Rivers VFW Post 1324 in Oregon City, OR

NorthEast Electrical: Chaplain Lyman Rollins VFW Post 2005 in Marblehead, MA

OneSource: VFW Post 3834 in San Fernando, CA

QED: Adamson-Warmuth VFW Post 6624 in Evans, CO

Standard Electric: Borley-Hanel VFW Post 3033 in Mt Pleasant, MI

Summit Electric: Gadsen Memorial VFW Post 4384 in Anthony, NM

Viking Electric: VFW Post 9625 in Coon Rapids, MN

World Electric: VFW Post 8255 in Middleburg, FL

Upgrading from outdated fluorescent to modern LED lighting reduces energy consumption and lowers utility costs, allowing the VFW post to dedicate more resources to its mission of supporting veterans and serving the local community. A single Bright Lights Brighter Futures project in 2025 was shown to reduce annual energy use by more than 23,000 kWh, which will avoid approximately 16 metric tons of CO₂ emissions per year.

Bright Lights Brighter Futures was launched in 2023 and promotes Sonepar’s global Purpose, Powering Progress for Future Generations. By the end of the 2026 program year, Sonepar companies will have completed 46 lighting retrofits providing more than $600,000 in installation services and lighting products to community non-profits nationwide.

###

About Sonepar

Sonepar is an independent family-owned company standing as the world leader in B2B distribution of electrical equipment, solutions, and services. In 2025, Sonepar achieved sales of $37.9 billion. Present in 40 countries with a dense network of brands, the Group is leading an ambitious transformation to make its customers’ lives easier providing them an omnichannel experience and sustainable solutions in the building, industry, and energy markets. Sonepar’s 46,000 associates are committed to accelerating the world’s electrification and driven by a shared Purpose: Powering Progress for Future Generations. www.sonepar.com

Sonepar entered the US in 1998 and has continued to grow due to strategic acquisitions and organic growth. Today, Sonepar serves the market through a network of companies with over 571 locations nationwide and 12,700 associates. For more information, visit www.soneparusa.com.

*Figure converted to dollars from €33.6 billion at 1.129 EUR/USD average rate.

Contact Info



Liz Abernathy

communications@sonepar-us.com

+1 843-872-3500

Attachments