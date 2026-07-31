Zakat Coin Launches Initial Exchange Offering on Coinstore: The first Shariah-compliant payments token. Spend, send, give

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coinstore has announced the official IEO of Zakat Coin’s native token, ZKTC ($ZKTC), on its spot trading platform. As Coinstore’s 100th IEO project, ZKTC marks an important milestone in Coinstore’s ongoing efforts to support innovative blockchain ecosystems and connect emerging projects with global users.

The token will be listed under the ZKTC/USDT trading pair, with trading scheduled to begin on Aug 14 (TBD), while the private sale will go live on Aug 5.

IEO Overview

Token name: Zakat Coin

Token symbol: ZKTC

Total issue supply: 400,000,000

Circulating Supply: TBD

IEO Start Date: Wnd, Aug 5th, 2026 18:00 (UTC+8)

Listing Date (Launch Date): Aug 11th, 2026 18:00 (UTC+8)

Duration: 5 Day



Built around Islamic finance principles, ZakPay aims to provide users with a transparent financial infrastructure that combines everyday payments, international remittance services, and charitable contributions through blockchain technology.

Connecting Payments, Remittance and Giving Through One Platform

Cross-border payments and remittance services remain essential financial tools for communities around the world. However, traditional systems often involve complex processes, limited transparency, and fragmented user experiences.

ZakPay introduces an integrated platform that brings together three core functions:

Cross-border remittance

Everyday card spending

Structured charitable giving



Through its ecosystem, users can access payment services while supporting transparent and accountable charitable distribution mechanisms built into the protocol.

ZKTC: The Utility Token Powering ZakPay

Zakat Coin (ZKTC) serves as the utility token within the ZakPay ecosystem.

The token is used to settle platform activity through ZakPay’s settlement orchestration engine, FUSE. Each transaction generates an on-chain Settlement Instruction Record, with ZKTC consumed during the settlement process.

Rather than relying on speculative demand, ZKTC’s utility is designed around actual platform usage. Token activity is connected to transactions taking place within the ZakPay ecosystem.

ZKTC does not represent equity ownership, dividends, profit sharing, or any claim on the assets of any entity.

Blockchain-Based Giving Infrastructure

A key feature of ZakPay is the integration of charitable giving directly into its financial infrastructure.

Through smart-contract-based Giving Contracts, a defined portion of platform activity is directed toward verified nonprofit organizations. This mechanism makes charitable distribution a built-in function of the protocol rather than an optional feature.

To reduce exposure to cryptocurrency price volatility, charitable disbursements are settled through a stable, USDC-backed structure, helping recipients receive predictable value.

Designed Around Compliance and Islamic Finance Principles

ZakPay operates under a framework focused on transparency, compliance, and ethical finance.

The platform incorporates:

Islamic finance oversight with scholarly review and veto authority

FinCEN-registered money services framework

Qualified institutional custody infrastructure



This approach reflects ZakPay’s focus on creating a financial system aligned with both blockchain transparency and Islamic finance principles.

Token Supply Linked to Real Economic Activity

According to the project, ZKTC circulating supply expands only through actual commerce generated within the ZakPay ecosystem.

Rather than being adjusted through administrative decisions, token issuance is designed to correspond with real platform activity across global payment corridors.

By connecting token circulation with usage-based settlement, ZakPay aims to create a model where blockchain infrastructure supports practical financial applications.

Upcoming IEO Phase

Following the completion of the first IEO phase, Zakat Coin plans to introduce a second round of token sale to provide additional participation opportunities for users.

Stay tuned for official updates.

About Zakat Coin

Zakat Coin (ZKTC) is the utility token powering ZakPay, a Shariah-compliant payment and remittance platform. The ecosystem combines cross-border payments, everyday spending, and structured charitable giving through blockchain-based settlement infrastructure.

Through its FUSE settlement engine and Giving Contracts, ZakPay aims to provide transparent financial services built around ethical finance principles, real-world utility, and accountable charitable distribution.

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